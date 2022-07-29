Tennessee football 2022 secondary preview: Will transfers offset two big losses?

allfortennessee.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella Smith
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
Related
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football’s five biggest fall camp storylines for 2022
Fall camp is underway. Tennessee football hasn’t had this much excitement entering a head coach’s second season since the second Lane Kiffin year that never happened. They never made it past January for that one. This time, as they enter another campaign under Josh Heupel, the range of possibilities is pretty large.
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football 2022 fall camp preview by position primer: Offense
When Danny White hired Josh Heupel last year, it was clear he wanted to make offense the identity of the Tennessee football program going forward. After inserting Hendon Hooker into the starting lineup the second game of the year, that became clear. The Vols finished the year top 10 in...
wvlt.tv
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears in East Tennessee are not few and far between; therefore, it is essential that those who live or visit the area know what to do when they encounter the animals. A photo circulating social media of what not to do when seeing a bear in...
Woman killed after an auto-pedestrian collision in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
Woman killed after an auto-pedestrian collision in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)Nationwide Report. On Thursday night, a woman lost her life after being hit by a vehicle in Knoxville. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Kingston Pike and Mohican Street at 7:30 p.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash [...]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
Gatlinburg Police: Woman jumped from Anakeesta chair lift
Woman jumped from Gatlinburg chair lift on purpose, police say
Knoxville man arrested after assault with baseball bat
A Knoxville man is facing multiple assault charges after hitting someone with a baseball bat and then spitting on a police officer.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard
MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mascot family has looked for answers for months after a sinkhole formed on their property. Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said it was formed back on Feb. 22. They determined the cause to be from an old, inactive zinc mine that hasn’t been used...
RELATED PEOPLE
Couple retires from Dollywood after working there together for 32 years
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — For over three decades, Buddy and Edye Gale Houser worked at Dollywood together. As of July 31, 2022, though, the couple is officially retired. The couple had a blast welcoming visitors to the theme park for 32 years, but they are ready to celebrate retirement.
Maryville caregiver charged with rape of vulnerable adult
Maryville man has been charged with rape following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County.
2 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck on Northshore Drive in Farragut (Farragut, TN)
2 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck on Northshore Drive in Farragut (Farragut, TN)Nationwide Report. On late Wednesday, two people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Farragut. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle wreck took place on Northshore Drive [...]
List: Roads, areas flooded in Knoxville
List of roads where flooding is seen, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Profanity-filled signs displayed in Dandridge during neighbor dispute
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Having a good neighbor can be a huge benefit, but having a neighbor that you disagree with can prove to be a scary situation. That’s the reality for a 78-year-old widow in Dandridge. Over the last several months the woman, who didn’t want to be...
WSFA
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The state of Tennessee is now investigating after a woman from La Vergne, Tennessee, was found dead under the chairlift at Anakeesta, an official with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Chris Cannon, told WVLT News. Investigators with the Gatlinburg Police Department said they...
wvlt.tv
Autistic boy, 6, found wandering alone in Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A young autistic boy was found wandering alone alongside a road in Knoxville Sunday morning, according to witnesses and the Knoxville Police Department. A spokesperson for the police department said the boy was 6-years-old and found on Maryville Pike. Witnesses told WVLT News that four vehicles...
Three sought for questioning in July 2021 Knoxville murder
Investigators are seeking to identify three men sought for questioning in the murder of 20-year-old Martaysha Flack, who was found fatally shot on July 28, 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman found dead at Tennessee theme park
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Update 3:33 p.m. EDT July 29. Investigators with the Gatlinburg Police Department said in a news release that a woman found beneath a chairlift at Anakeesta had jumped to her death. Original report:. Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead beneath a chairlift at...
Knoxville Police to no longer respond to some car crashes
Knoxville Chief of Police Paul Noel announced Monday that officers will no longer respond to some non-injury vehicle crashes.
WATE
Six free things to do in Knoxville July 29-31
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Knoxville and have fun as the summer begin to wrap up. The Knoxville Museum of Art celebrates the art and artists of East Tennessee. The museum also hosts concerts, painting events for kids and more. Artists are also welcomed to create their work. See the exhibitions and artwork from East Tennessee artists.
Who’s on the TennCare Fraud Most Wanted list?
Since it began in February 2005, the OIG, which is separate from TennCare, has investigated more than 130,349 potential fraud cases leading to more than $9.2 million being repaid to TennCare. To date, 3,175 people of been charged with TennCare fraud.
Comments / 0