Dawson Springs man sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to shooting

18-year-old Princeton man charged with murder in weekend shooting death
PRINCETON, KY — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Princeton, KY over the weekend. According to a release from the Princeton Police Department, officers were dispatched to investigate a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Mechanic Street on the evening of July 30.
Affidavit: 2-year-old boy tests positive for THC, mother arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing a neglect charge after officers say her two-year-old son tested positive for THC. Officers say they were called to a home in the 1400 block on South Harlan Avenue due to a child abuse report. Witnesses told officers that 25-year-old Wynter...
Madisonville man accused of spiking juvenile’s drink with vodka
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is in jail, accused of spiking a juvenile girl’s drink with vodka. While at the Hopkins County Fair, officers say they saw a girl stumbling and falling over. They say the medical center was notified, and she was taken to the hospital.
OPD: Juvenile arrested after firing gun on West 7th St.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to the 1300 block of West 7th Street in reference to a group of juveniles who had possibly fired a handgun. They say that happened Monday around 12:24 a.m. According to a press release, officers were given a description of one...
WBKO
Alleged home intruder shot in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Logan County early Monday morning. On Monday around 9:35 a.m., authorities received a call about a home invasion on Deerlick Road. When officials arrived on scene they interviewed two individuals. During the investigation, the homeowner said he...
k105.com
Beaver Dam woman facing DUI, drug charge after trying to drive through high water
A Beaver Dam woman is facing DUI and drug charges after attempting to drive through high water. On Thursday night at approximately 9:45, a vehicle being driven by 20-year-old Brooklyn P. Gossett “proceeded to drive through high waters on Hwy 62 west in Beaver Dam,” according to the Beaver Dam Police Department.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Long was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting him.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a short police pursuit in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 30-year-old Deante Sharp on North Drive for failing to stop at a red light and he fled turning onto West 15th Street then Phelps Avenue before attempting to run on foot at the dead end of the road.
wrul.com
White County Treasurer Employee Charged With Multiple Felonies In Hardin County
A Carmi woman is facing a laundry list of charges out of Hardin County according to online court records. 39-year-old Brandie Burchfield was arrested on Sunday, July 10th and now faces 7 counts including 2 felonies. Among the charges are misdemeanors alleging Burchfield was driving under the influence and unlawful possession of cannabis. Felony charges issued include Possession of a Firearm with a defaced serial number and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. A preliminary hearing and bond court date was held July 22nd. A pre-trial has been planned for August 26th. Burchfield will be represented by Daniel Cockrum.
whopam.com
Man served with felony assault warrant
An arrest warrant for felony assault was served Friday night against a Hopkinsville man accused of assaulting a man with a metal pipe. It alleges that on March 21, 34-year old Tremayne Welch of Hopkinsville was in an argument with the victim over money and a woman when he struck the victim on the head with the pipe, causing a laceration and swelling.
14news.com
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday, July 30 units with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force were conducting a detail near Lamasco’s Bar and Grill when they saw “hand-to-hand” drug transactions. Officials say they’d been going after drug activity in people that frequented the area for years....
14news.com
Coroner identifies moped driver who died after Evansville crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A wreck involving a moped in Evansville has turned deadly. Crews were called to the 800 block of Bellemeade Avenue around 3:15 Monday afternoon. Police say a moped driver ran into the back of a parked car. They tell us the driver has died. The Vanderburgh...
Walmart theft leads to arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says two men were taken into custody Sunday evening after they allegedly stole from a Walmart. According to authorities, Walmart reached out the the police department after they spotted a man walk out of the store with several electronics and drive away in a silver […]
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man killed in Pennyrile Parkway accident
A Hopkinsville man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway. Coroner Scott Daniel says 64-year old Michael Long of Stanley Street had been headed north just before 2 a.m. when his vehicle went off the parkway near the 11 mile-marker and struck a pole, ejecting him from the pickup.
whopam.com
Man says he was shot at party near Fairview
An investigation is underway after a man arrived at Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound that he says happened in Fairview. The victim arrived just before 2 a.m. and told Hopkinsville police he was shot in abdomen during a party near the Jefferson Davis Monument. He was driven to the hospital by another individual, but the victim told police he did not know who that person was.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man wanted in Graves County arrested in McCracken County, now faces drug trafficking charge
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Graves County man was arrested in McCracken County Friday on multiple charges, including drug trafficking, after the sheriff's office says he abandoned a car in a ditch and ran away from a deputy. In a late-night news release, the sheriff's office says a deputy...
14news.com
Affidavit: Evansville man accused of recording child in Academy Sports restroom
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co. Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities. Updated: 7 hours ago. Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities. Updated: 7...
104.1 WIKY
Sheriff’s Office Confirms Drowning Deaths
Warrick County Dispatch was notified around 4:00 on Saturday afternoon that a small boat had capsized and two individuals were under water. This happened at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Approximately 30 minutes later fire department dive teams located the bodies of 23 year old Jesus Gonzales and...
