ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Asbury Park man shot dead; cops looking for clues

By Kathleen Hopkins, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzwSH_0gxiNFcW00

ASBURY PARK - A 33-year-old city man was fatally shot on Sewall Avenue Thursday night, and authorities are hoping the public can provide information to help them solve the crime.

City police responded to the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. and found Kyshawn Walker, 33, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said in a news release Friday.

Walker was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, the news release said.

The Major Crimes Bureau of the prosecutor’s office and city police are investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information about it to come forward. Authorities urge anyone with information to call prosecutor’s Detective Matthew Delgado at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Detective Anthony Houlis at 732-774-1300.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

ASBURY PARK: SHOOTING VICTIM DIES

A fatal shooting that took place Thursday evening in Asbury Park is under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Backyard North Jersey Pool

A 2-year-old boy drowned in his family's backyard pool over the weekend in Union County, authorities said. Family members pulled the boy from the pool on the 400 block of McKinley Street in Linden and immediately began CPR on Sunday, July 31, Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said. The boy...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
Crime & Safety
News 12

Linden mayor: 2-year-old boy drowned in backyard pool

A 2-year-old boy drowned Sunday in a backyard pool in Linden, according to Mayor Derek Armstead. Officials say it happened after 6 p.m. at a house on Mckinley Street. Armstead said paramedics worked to resuscitate the toddler, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The boy was brought to Trinitas Regional Medical...
LINDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Looking For Clues#Violent Crime#The Major Crimes Bureau
NBC New York

Man Stabbed in Neck Dies After Fight With NYC Smoke Shop Worker: Police

Behind crime scene tape outside a New York City smoke shop Saturday lay a cane and a pool of blood, signs left over from a bloody brawl between employees and a man well known on the block. Police sources said the bloodshed started after a run-in between a man in...
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WOMAN SLUMPED OVER WHEEL AT WAWA ARRESTED FOR DWI AND POSSESSION OF CDS

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:39 a.m., Officer Hutman responded to Wawa, 444 South Main Street, for a report of a female slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, Jennifer Melchione, 50, of Clark, NJ, who appeared to be under the influence of CDS. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Jennifer was arrested for DWI. Jennifer was then transported to police headquarters for processing. Jennifer was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI and Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle. Jennifer was also charged on a criminal complaint summons for Possession of CDS and Use/Being Under the Influence of CDS. Jennifer was served her copies of the complaints and later released in accordance with John’s Law.
CLARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jersey Shore Online

Three Ocean County Men Arrested For Drugs

JACKSON – Three men have been arrested and charged for dealing cocaine and heroin after a three-month long investigation, police said. Authorities identified Franklyn Baptiste, 54, and Daniel Meadows, 38, both from Jackson, to be selling crack cocaine and heroin from multiple homes and vehicles. On July 14, officers...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
711K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy