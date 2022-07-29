ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

With Tom Brady off, Kyle Trask gets long look at Bucs practice

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXdpM_0gxiMfPV00
Bucs quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert (11), left, Kyle Trask (2) and Ryan Griffin (4) engage in drills during Friday morning's practice at AdventHealth Training Center. That other quarterback, Tom Brady, had the day off. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — A day after Bucs general manager Jason Licht acknowledged the team needed to learn as much as possible about Kyle Trask this preseason, the former Gators quarterback got an extensive look-see.

And some favorable early returns.

With a handful of veterans, including Tom Brady and Mike Evans, getting the day off, Trask shared significant snaps with backup Blaine Gabbert during team drills at Friday morning’s practice.

“Just decisive, decisiveness for the most part,” coach Todd Bowles said of Trask. “Knowing where to go with the ball, comfortable in the huddle. Commanding the offense was nice for both him and Blaine.”

Among Trask’s highlights: a short touchdown throw to rookie Kaylon Geiger to finish off a crisp two-minute drill, and a downfield completion to third-year receiver Tyler Johnson in tight coverage during another 11-on-11 session. His most glaring hiccup occurred when cornerback Jamel Dean jumped a route at the goal line, nearly intercepting his short throw to Jaelon Darden.

“It was great, we didn’t miss a beat,” newly-acquired receiver Russell Gage said. “We were out there, the tempo’s up. It’s hot out here, that doesn’t change regardless of who’s out there, but we didn’t miss a beat.”

Projected as the emergency quarterback for the second straight year, Trask has yet to suit up for an NFL regular-season game. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen sparked a mild stir during organized team activities when he said he doesn’t see Trask competing with Gabbert for the No. 2 job, but Bowles later said Trask will have the chance to compete.

“He’s going to play a lot (this preseason),” Licht said Thursday.

Armwood’s Hofrichter waived

Former Syracuse and Armwood High punter Sterling Hofrichter, whose days seemed numbered when the Bucs drafted Georgia punter Jake Camarda in the fourth round, has been waived, the team announced. Hofrichter handled kickoff duties and attempted six punts (averaging 37.8 yards) last season when Bradley Pinion was injured.

Additionally, the team announced it has activated offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson from the physically unable to perform list, and has added 27-year-old tight end Bug Howard, who has had brief stints with six NFL teams but never has appeared on an active roster. Howard had 30 catches for 371 yards and four touchdowns for the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL this past season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6sOP_0gxiMfPV00

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

When I was young, my 11-year-old friend was raped | Letters

This is what it means to rape a 10-year-old | Column, July 15. The story of the rape of a 10-year-old was too close for comfort. In 1963 I was 11 and a witness to the rape of my 11-year-old friend. The law caught the man, and we all went to court. But in 1963 it was too difficult to convince a jury to convict based on the testimony of two 11-year-olds. The man was freed — freed to continue his despicable acts on other young girls. Fortunately, some adults think differently now, at what, 59 years later. Finally?
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.

Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Pick For NFL's 2 Greatest Players Ever

The NFL world loves to debate the league's greatest players of all-time. Who's the best on the offensive side of the ball? Who's the greatest on the defensive side of the ball. Few people, if any, are more qualified to answer those questions than Bill Belichick. The legendary New England...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Kyle Trask
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#Gators
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
The Spun

Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
NFL
ClutchPoints

San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp

The San Francisco 49ers’ defensive front has suffered another key loss. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst will likely miss the entire season due to torn biceps. Hurst suffered the injury during Friday’s practice. According to Shanahan, the injury occurred when Hurst reached out trying to grab an offensive player. Losing […] The post San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Explains His Tattoo: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers unveiled his first-ever tattoo earlier this summer. It's quite the work of art. The Green Bay Packers quarterback showed off his new tattoo on his Instagram page. Rodgers, who's coming off an MVP season, hasn't said much about his tattoo decision. Rodgers has since opened up, though, claiming...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy