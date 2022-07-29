With Tom Brady off, Kyle Trask gets long look at Bucs practice

Bucs quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert (11), left, Kyle Trask (2) and Ryan Griffin (4) engage in drills during Friday morning's practice at AdventHealth Training Center. That other quarterback, Tom Brady, had the day off. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — A day after Bucs general manager Jason Licht acknowledged the team needed to learn as much as possible about Kyle Trask this preseason, the former Gators quarterback got an extensive look-see.

And some favorable early returns.

With a handful of veterans, including Tom Brady and Mike Evans, getting the day off, Trask shared significant snaps with backup Blaine Gabbert during team drills at Friday morning’s practice.

“Just decisive, decisiveness for the most part,” coach Todd Bowles said of Trask. “Knowing where to go with the ball, comfortable in the huddle. Commanding the offense was nice for both him and Blaine.”

Among Trask’s highlights: a short touchdown throw to rookie Kaylon Geiger to finish off a crisp two-minute drill, and a downfield completion to third-year receiver Tyler Johnson in tight coverage during another 11-on-11 session. His most glaring hiccup occurred when cornerback Jamel Dean jumped a route at the goal line, nearly intercepting his short throw to Jaelon Darden.

“It was great, we didn’t miss a beat,” newly-acquired receiver Russell Gage said. “We were out there, the tempo’s up. It’s hot out here, that doesn’t change regardless of who’s out there, but we didn’t miss a beat.”

Projected as the emergency quarterback for the second straight year, Trask has yet to suit up for an NFL regular-season game. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen sparked a mild stir during organized team activities when he said he doesn’t see Trask competing with Gabbert for the No. 2 job, but Bowles later said Trask will have the chance to compete.

“He’s going to play a lot (this preseason),” Licht said Thursday.

Armwood’s Hofrichter waived

Former Syracuse and Armwood High punter Sterling Hofrichter, whose days seemed numbered when the Bucs drafted Georgia punter Jake Camarda in the fourth round, has been waived, the team announced. Hofrichter handled kickoff duties and attempted six punts (averaging 37.8 yards) last season when Bradley Pinion was injured.

Additionally, the team announced it has activated offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson from the physically unable to perform list, and has added 27-year-old tight end Bug Howard, who has had brief stints with six NFL teams but never has appeared on an active roster. Howard had 30 catches for 371 yards and four touchdowns for the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL this past season.

