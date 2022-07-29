ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT

Polson preparing for annual Flathead Cherry Festival

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315puG_0gxiLvK600

POLSON - Polson has been hard at work getting ready for the 23rd annual Flathead Cherry Festival.

The event will feature local art, vendors, food, and of course cherries.

It will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday in downtown Polson.

There will be live music Saturday afternoon.

In addition to the street vendors, all main street businesses will also be open during the celebrations.

The Flathead Cherry Festival is organized by the Polson Business Community and supported by the Flathead Cherry Growers.

Learn more about the Flathead Cherry Festival here .

