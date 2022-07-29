5 people robbed in an hour in southeast Shelby County

www.cenlanow.com
19 indicted, 16 arrested in Hardin County drug investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the indictment of 19 people and 16 arrests on a wide variety of charges after a yearlong investigation by special agents from TBI’s Drug Investigation Division. Starting in June 2021, agents coordinated efforts with the TBI, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Hardin County […]
2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Shelter called Memphis police to Lynnfield Apartments on June 24 about two pit bulls lying in their feces locked in kennels. The leasing manager did a well-being check on the apartment and found the dead dogs. The leaseholders were Dileona Taylor and Ruby Gray,...
North Memphis home shut down, declared public nuisance
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A home in North Memphis was shut down Monday after a judge declared it a public nuisance. According to Memphis Police, starting in 2021, members of their Organized Crime Unit received multiple complaints about illegal activity at a home in the 1600 block of National Street. MPD data showed the department responded to […]
Burglars break into 16 cars at East Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need your help identifying at least one of three suspects who broke into several vehicles at the Double Tree Hotel on Sanderlin Avenue early Friday morning. Investigators said the suspects got out of a white, four-door white Sedan and burglarized at least 16 vehicles. They didn’t say what was taken but […]
Man indicted in deadly double shooting near Covington HS
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal double shooting involving two Covington women. In court documents recovered by WREG Monday, we learned that a grand jury indicted 23-year-old Treon Demarco Ingram last week for charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two weapons charges. According to police, he shot and […]
Missing child safely located, Memphis police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they safely located the missing one-year-old boy who was seen with his aunt on July 24, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The child's aunt left Winter Tree Drive with the one-year-old in a Black Honda being driven by another woman, according...
3 suspects fought to get child from hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a simple assault on Humphreys Boulevard at the Baptist East Children’s hospital. The security guard told police three unknown suspects, two women and one man, came in the hospital and attacked him and other security officers. The victims told police they...
10-year-old among 14 arrested for auto theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven juveniles and seven adults were arrested Friday for auto theft, and one suspect was 10 years old, according to Memphis police. Officers conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime. One suspect, an 18-year-old, was also charged with evading arrest. MPD did not release the names of the juveniles.
Pedestrian deceased after being hit by driver in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday night, a car crash lead to the death of a pedestrian, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said they arrived on the scene—the area of Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street—at about 7 p.m. and located the male victim. He was taken to Regional One Health but later pronounced deceased, according to MPD.
No, there was not a school shooting at a Frayser Elementary School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An article posted on a website Monday claimed that there was an active shooter at a Frayser elementary school at the 1600 block of Dalewood Avenue, which is Frayser Achievement Elementary School. The article claimed that as many as 12 children were injured in the shooting,...
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for 27-year-old Wesley Nunnally Sunday night. Police say Nunnally was last seen in the 8200 block of Country Squire at around 8:33 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, and may...
Man killed, woman injured in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis left one person dead and another injured Monday night. It happened in the 700 block of Walker near the Metropolitan Baptist Church just before midnight. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also shot and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. Emotions […]
Teens accused in murder of Memphis pastor make first court appearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens accused in the murder of a Memphis pastor made their first court appearances Monday morning. Rev. Eason-Williams died after being shot multiple times during a carjacking in Whitehaven on July 18. Brayan Carrillo and Miguel Andrade, both 15, faced a judge via Zoom. Both...
Suspect in deadly Midtown shooting charged with murder, robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have made a fifth arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Midtown. Courtney Gray is charged in connection to the June shooting that left a man dead at his apartment on 42 North Claybrook Street. Police were called out to the apartment just before 9:30 on June 5. When they […]
Bond hearing for suspect in Jimmie “Jay” Lee rescheduled for Aug. 9
Sheldon Herrington, Jr., will appear in the Lafayette County Circuit Court once again for his bond hearing at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the Lafayette County Courthouse. Herrington has been charged with felony murder in connection with the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a University of Mississippi student who disappeared about three weeks ago.
‘Your father’s dead’: Man killed on his front porch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A daughter will never get to see her father again after he was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting almost two years ago, and his killer has still not been caught. Memphis police responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Preston Street on Sept. 21, 2020 just after 7 […]
Two Dead In One-Car Accident in Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Memphis Police Department reported that they were investigating a one-car fatal motor vehicle accident. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Riverdale, Shelby Drive crash kills 1, injures 3
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being involved in an overnight crash at Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers said the two-vehicle accident also injured three other people. All four victims were taken to the hospital where one person died from their injuries. This is […]
3 in critical condition following North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting took place early Saturday morning that left three in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police found two victims at about 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive, according to MPD. These two were transported to Regional One Health and placed in critical condition, police said. A third victim of the shooting arrived at Regional One by a private vehicle and was placed in critical condition, according to MPD.
1 killed, another hurt in I-240 car crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed, and another was taken to hospital after an overnight vehicle accident. At approximately 12:05 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on I-240 and Airways Boulevard. When officers arrived, one person was pronounced dead, and...
