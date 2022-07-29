No ‘Safe Space’ for 12 key ocean species on North American West Coast

A long-awaited report released on Tuesday found the amount of water promised to river environments under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan “cannot be achieved” under current settings. In short, the plan is failing on a key target. The water is essential to protecting plants, animals and ecosystems along Australia’s most important river system. One part of the plan stipulates that by 2024, 450 billion litres of water – a small proportion of the overall target – should be recovered and returned to rivers, wetlands and groundwater systems. This should be achieved through water efficiency programs funded by the Commonwealth. But just...

32 MINUTES AGO