MLB
Anderson suspended 3 games for making contact with umpire
CHICAGO -- White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for making contact with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley in the seventh inning of Oakland’s 7-3 victory Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. Anderson took a borderline first pitch from reliever Domingo Acevedo, which...
MLB
Emotions high as D-backs deal Peralta for promising young catcher
ATLANTA -- The D-backs acquired catcher Christian Cerda in a trade with the Rays, who received veteran outfielder David Peralta. • Deadline special: Tues., 3-7 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MLB.com, MLB App. Peralta received the news when he entered the clubhouse ahead of Arizona's 6-2 loss to the Braves on...
MLB
White Sox get Diekman from Boston for McGuire
CHICAGO -- The White Sox added a needed left-handed reliever to their bullpen mix by acquiring Jake Diekman from Boston in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash considerations, as announced by the team on Monday night. Diekman, 35, is 5-1 with a 4.23...
Padres acquire Juan Soto, Josh Bell in massive trade with Nationals
The San Diego Padres will acquire 23-year-old, two-time All-Star outfielder Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN , the Padres will also get one-time All-Star first baseman Josh Bell in the deal. The Nationals will...
