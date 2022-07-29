What’s really going on at the Corsica ballpark?

more955.com
SDABA Class B State Tournament Bracket released
MITCHELL — The 2022 South Dakota Amateur Baseball Class B Tournament kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Cadwell Park. On Sunday, the SDABA held a live stream to unveil this year’s tournament bracket, seen below:. Kool98.com and KUQL FM 98.3 will be broadcasting ALL games for the Plankinton...
Eldora Marlyne Isaak, 88
Eldora Marlyne Isaak, 88, went to her heavenly home Sunday, July 31 at Avera Brady Health and Rehab. Funeral service will be Wednesday, August 3 at 10:30 am at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 2 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.
Mitchell City Council to consider sewer rate increase at Monday meeting
An increase in Mitchell sewer rates is on tonight’s Mitchell City Council agenda. The increase would fund a new wastewater treatment plant. The proposal would increase the base. from $20.01 to $22.01 per month and increase the per unit charge from $3.11 per. unit to $3.40 per unit. This...
2023 budget review again on Davison County Commission agenda
2023 budget review again on Davison County Commission agenda

The Davison County Commission agenda for 8-2-2022:
