ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randallstown, MD

Judge denies bail for daycare owner who shot alleged 'child molester' husband at DC hotel

By Khalida Volou, Sam Ford
WJLA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wjla.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Randallstown, MD
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Randallstown, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Rally held in support of teen squeegee worker accused of fatal shooting, he tells WJZ he's innocent

BALTIMORE -- Family members and supporters rallied on Monday night for the 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting a driver who confronted a group with a bat."I feel like I'm losing my child," cried the mother of the 15-year-old squeegee worker, who's been charged as an adult with murder. "My son did not do this, no, my son is innocent," she said, surrounded by family at McKeldin Square.The teen, who WJZ has chosen not to name, is accused of killing 48-year-old Timothy Renolds on July 7. According to police, Renolds got into some sort of altercation with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Daycare#Firearms#Child Molestation#Violent Crime#Dc
WJLA

4 Black female DC firefighters file $10M lawsuit alleging racial discrimination: Docs

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Fire and EMS is being sued for $10 million for race and gender discrimination by four Black female firefighters, according to a lawsuit. The “firefighters have sued the agency for race and gender discrimination in payment of wages, promotions, training and job opportunities, and maintenance of a retaliatory and a hostile workplace with a culture of intimidation,” according to a release.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Amazon driver carjacked, run over In Baltimore; Family pleads for help

BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University."It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.Someone got in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

Woman who allegedly shot husband in DC hotel over child molestation claims to remain behind bars

WASHINGTON - Tears and emotions erupted inside a D.C. Superior Courtroom Friday after a judge ordered 48-year-old Shanteari Weems to be held without bail. The Maryland daycare owner, facing assault and firearm charges, admitted to shooting her husband inside a D.C. hotel room last week after she confronted him on claims he had molested some of the children her facility cares for.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman sought for suspected police impersonation in Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE -- A woman is sought after allegedly using a blue and red flashing light on a Mercedes to weave through traffic Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. A witness told police they saw a black Mercedes weaving through traffic at 1 a.m. Sunday at westbound MD Route 100 at Governor Ritchie Highway. The Mercedes allegedly got behind the witness and activated a light on their dashboard. The driver then allegedly pulled up next to the witness, rolled their window down, and said they were "a cop" before driving away. Police said the suspect was described as a Black woman between 25 to 30 years old. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sister of carjacking victim struck by own car speaks out

A woman is recovering after a man carjacked her and then hit her with her own car. It happened at the intersection of Beech Avenue and West 37th Street in Wyman Park. Police are still searching for the person who did it. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the victim's sister.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Religious leaders team up with police for prayer motorcade across Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Act Now Baltimore, The International Faith-Based coalition Multi-Cultural Prayer Movement, and the Baltimore City Police Department held a "prayer caravan" stopping at multiple locations across Baltimore over the weekend. Baltimore City Police Commissioner, Michael S Harrison, and ACT Now Baltimore Chair, Bishop Angel Nunez, were also...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy