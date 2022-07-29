Judge denies bail for daycare owner who shot alleged 'child molester' husband at DC hotel

BALTIMORE -- A woman is sought after allegedly using a blue and red flashing light on a Mercedes to weave through traffic Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. A witness told police they saw a black Mercedes weaving through traffic at 1 a.m. Sunday at westbound MD Route 100 at Governor Ritchie Highway. The Mercedes allegedly got behind the witness and activated a light on their dashboard. The driver then allegedly pulled up next to the witness, rolled their window down, and said they were "a cop" before driving away. Police said the suspect was described as a Black woman between 25 to 30 years old. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO