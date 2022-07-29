Judge denies bail for daycare owner who shot alleged 'child molester' husband at DC hotel

wjla.com
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Popular discount chain store opens another new location in MarylandKristen Walters
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The CountryTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Sheriff's Office says chiropractor used gaming to find sexual assault victims - traveled from Baltimore to TexasCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
Randallstown Man Accused of Abusing Multiple Children Extradited to Face Charges
RANDALLSTOWN, MD – A Randallstown man who was hiding out in Washington, D.C. to avoid...
Catherine Hoggle, Md. mom accused of killing her 2 kids expected in court later this week
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The woman charged with murder in the disappearance of her two children is set to make an appearance in a Maryland courtroom this week. Catherine Hoggle has a hearing planned for Thursday at 1:30 p.m., according to new information from the court. The hearing...
Family of teen found hanging from tree in Montgomery County fights for death to be reclassified decades later
In 1986, 19-year-old Keith Warren was found hanging from a tree in Silver Spring. His death was ruled a suicide, but according to his family, there is no proof that's what really happened. His sister Sherri Warren says she wants her brother's death to be reclassified as undetermined.
Rally held in support of teen squeegee worker accused of fatal shooting, he tells WJZ he's innocent
BALTIMORE -- Family members and supporters rallied on Monday night for the 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting a driver who confronted a group with a bat."I feel like I'm losing my child," cried the mother of the 15-year-old squeegee worker, who's been charged as an adult with murder. "My son did not do this, no, my son is innocent," she said, surrounded by family at McKeldin Square.The teen, who WJZ has chosen not to name, is accused of killing 48-year-old Timothy Renolds on July 7. According to police, Renolds got into some sort of altercation with a...
Montgomery Co. civilian assistant police chief removed after multiple alleged violations
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County is looking for a new civilian assistant police chief. This comes after the Montgomery County Police Department just fired its chief over allegations that he abused his power. An internal email sent to 7News confirms Carmen Facciolo is no longer with the...
Waldorf Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder In 'Senseless Act:' ADA
A 39-year-old man will spend decades behind bars after being convicted of attempted murder in Maryland for chasing a man with a shotgun and shooting him in the head, authorities announced. Waldorf resident William Anthony Smothers, 39, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the attempted murder of James...
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
August 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
During the month of July Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 64 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.
4 Black female DC firefighters file $10M lawsuit alleging racial discrimination: Docs
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Fire and EMS is being sued for $10 million for race and gender discrimination by four Black female firefighters, according to a lawsuit. The “firefighters have sued the agency for race and gender discrimination in payment of wages, promotions, training and job opportunities, and maintenance of a retaliatory and a hostile workplace with a culture of intimidation,” according to a release.
Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
Amazon driver carjacked, run over In Baltimore; Family pleads for help
BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University."It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.Someone got in the...
Woman who allegedly shot husband in DC hotel over child molestation claims to remain behind bars
WASHINGTON - Tears and emotions erupted inside a D.C. Superior Courtroom Friday after a judge ordered 48-year-old Shanteari Weems to be held without bail. The Maryland daycare owner, facing assault and firearm charges, admitted to shooting her husband inside a D.C. hotel room last week after she confronted him on claims he had molested some of the children her facility cares for.
Woman sought for suspected police impersonation in Glen Burnie
BALTIMORE -- A woman is sought after allegedly using a blue and red flashing light on a Mercedes to weave through traffic Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. A witness told police they saw a black Mercedes weaving through traffic at 1 a.m. Sunday at westbound MD Route 100 at Governor Ritchie Highway. The Mercedes allegedly got behind the witness and activated a light on their dashboard. The driver then allegedly pulled up next to the witness, rolled their window down, and said they were "a cop" before driving away. Police said the suspect was described as a Black woman between 25 to 30 years old. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.
Sister of carjacking victim struck by own car speaks out
A woman is recovering after a man carjacked her and then hit her with her own car. It happened at the intersection of Beech Avenue and West 37th Street in Wyman Park. Police are still searching for the person who did it. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the victim's sister.
Man shot in northeast Baltimore on Sunday dies from his injuries, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The man shot in northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon has died from his injuries, according to Baltimore City Police. The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Mannasota Avenue, according to police. Police identify the victim as 29-year-old Trevon Williams. Anyone with...
Baltimore Security Officer Shoots Suspect After He Attempted To Take Weapon
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting (graze...
Baltimore Police identify four people killed since Tuesday, including two teenagers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police identified four people killed during the past week. 33-year-old Ernest Jackson 4th was killed on July 26, 2022, in the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue. 19-year-old Deontay Edwards was killed on July 30, 2022, in the 1700 block of East Oliver Street. 17-year-old...
Violent carjackings surge in Prince George's Co. Here's how you can prevent a carjacking
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County is in the middle of a carjacking war. 7News' Brad Bell reported on multiple carjackings last month including arriving on one scene just moments after the crime. Now over the past five days, residents have seen 21 carjackings. "It's out...
Religious leaders team up with police for prayer motorcade across Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Act Now Baltimore, The International Faith-Based coalition Multi-Cultural Prayer Movement, and the Baltimore City Police Department held a "prayer caravan" stopping at multiple locations across Baltimore over the weekend. Baltimore City Police Commissioner, Michael S Harrison, and ACT Now Baltimore Chair, Bishop Angel Nunez, were also...
