Keeping up with standards, some SFSD schools getting upgrades

Sioux Falls School District hires over 200 teachers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022-2023 school year in the Sioux Falls School District (SFSD) begins August 25. In preparation, the district has been doing some hiring. Becky Dorman is the HR Director for the district. She says that as of Monday, August 1, the SFSD has hired 220 new teachers.
Harrisburg asks families to register for new school year
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – The start of the school year is less than a month away for many schools in KELOLAND. That means school officials are preparing to welcome students back to the classroom. The hallways and classrooms at Harrisburg High School will soon be filled with the sounds...
National Night Out August 2 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Neighborhoods across Sioux Falls will take part in the annual National Night Out. The block parties and cookouts on Tuesday are meant to bring neighbors together as well as get to know police, fire fighters and city officials. “National Night Out is really just...
Janitor invents door lock to stop active shooters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been a number of deadly school shootings across America, one of the latest was in Ulvade, Texas. But a janitor from Dakota Wesleyan University thinks he’s invented a device that could save lives and make him a rich man. When he’s...
South Dakota doctors see increased interest in contraception, tubal ligations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the five weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some Sioux Falls doctors have already started to notice changes in care. The number of requests for tubal ligations and contraceptives has increased according to two Sioux Falls doctors. One Sioux Falls OB/GYN, who wished to remain anonymous, said that in the time since the Supreme Court decision leaked in May, they and their colleagues have seen an uptick in young women seeking tubal ligations, when fallopian tubes are cut, tied or blocked to prevent pregnancy along with more men seeking vasectomies.
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with extra information from the state Dept. of Public Safety. Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon. An airplane, not flying above them as usual, but instead sitting alongside the road, next to Exit 79.
Furniture with a mission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Imagine not having a bed to sleep in after a long day at work or a dining room table to enjoy a meal around with your family. A local organization is making sure people have a furnished house to come home to each night.
Dakota Vascular: 4 surgeons form new private practice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of longtime Sioux Falls surgeons have created their own private practice in Sioux Falls, hoping to serve more patients at their own clinic Dakota Vascular. After nearly 20 years as a vascular surgeon in Sioux Falls, this week Dr. Pat Kelley is...
Discover Aviation Day giving kids a look at the industry
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids of all ages are getting the opportunity to learn more about the aviation industry. This Thursday, you’ll have the chance to see over a dozen aircraft, balloons and air ambulances at the Discover Aviation Day. The event provides visitors with hands-on experiences, everything from climbing in plane cockpits to learning about area’s of the field aside from flying.
Dillard’s to open at Empire Mall next year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is expected to open in Sioux Falls in the fall of 2023. The new store will occupy 140,000 square feet at the Empire Mall. According to a news release on the opening date, the Sioux Falls location will feature Dillard’s latest concepts in store design, presenting a full assortment of fashion selections specifically tailored to the tastes and preferences of the company’s customers.
Janitor’s invention; fatal crash; Sturgis preps
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One man is behind bars and another man is hurt following a shooting in central Sioux Falls. Police say it happened Saturday morning in the area of 11th and Summit. Authorities say a car drove into the neighborhood and fired a gun over 20 times.
Sioux Falls shootings; Custer rescue; Brulé performance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police were kept busy over the weekend with a pair of unrelated shootings and a car chase through the same area.
Sanford Health utilizing mouth guards to study impacts on football players’ heads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An effort from Sanford Health is now utilizing mouth guards to take a closer look at impacts to a football player’s head; 13 South Dakota Junior Football players are going to be fit with accelerometers and gyroscopes. Ryan Ehlers of Sioux Falls is...
Sign up now for the 2022 Faith and Business Conference
Have you ever been sitting at church listening to the homily when you start thinking about work? No, not what you have to do Monday morning, but instead how the biblical lesson being taught could also come in handy at the office? Joe Rutten is the organizer of the upcoming Faith and Business Conference in Sioux Falls. He understands that it can be difficult for faith to be interjected into the working world. Bridging that gap is the idea behind the conference and he stopped by to tell us more about the effort to help business and community leaders successfully meet that challenge.
Rapid City Post 22, Harrisburg, East reach Championship Sunday
Three teams are headed to Championship Sunday in the Class 'A' Legion Baseball State Tournament. Sioux Falls East, Harrisburg and Rapid City Post 22 are still in contention for the title.
Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes
Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
Charging system is coming for SD interstates
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Transportation is working on a network of charging stations for electric vehicles across South Dakota’s two interstate highways. DOT’s director of planning and engineering Mike Behm said Thursday that state government doesn’t intend to put any money into it....
Sioux Falls holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new 55 plus community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A ribbon cutting ceremony took place in Sioux Falls today for the Courtyards at Golden Gateway, a new housing development for those aged 55 plus, looking to live an active lifestyle. Kyle Kelly, President of Kelly Construction says this is something Sioux Falls has...
Man fires gun over 20 times in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars in connection with a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. Saturday in central Sioux Falls at 11th Street and Summit Ave. Investigators say Lydelle Turner, 42, drove into the...
Brulé show brings thousands to Levitt at the Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls was full Saturday night for the return of the band Brulé in Sioux Falls. Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls, says the summer’s lineup promises to bring in thousands more people. “So far this year...
