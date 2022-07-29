TCU hires former star Khadevis Robinson to lead track and field program

TCU is bringing back a former star to leads its track and field program.

The Star-Telegram has learned that Khadevis Robinson has been tapped to be the next director of track and field for the Horned Frogs. TCU athletics director Jeremiah Donati announced the move on Friday.

Khadevis Robinson is the new TCU track and field coach. Kirk Irwin/Kirk Irwin

Robinson was Ohio State’s assistant track and field coach and head cross country coach the last five seasons. The Fort Worth native was a 2009 inductee into the TCU Athletics Hall of Fame . Robinson is a two-time Olympian and one of the most decorated student-athletes in program history.

Robinson replaces longtime coach Darryl Anderson, who was fired in July after 18 seasons.

In 1998 Robinson closed his collegiate career on a high note, winning 1998 NCAA Outdoor Championship in the 800 meters and anchoring the 4x400 meter relay team to a national runner-up finish.

Robinson continued his successful run with the Buckeyes as he led the cross country program to a postseason appearance and national rankings.

In 2019, Robinson coached Julia Rizk to an NCAA Championship in the mile run. Robinson also coached Nick Miller and school record holder Frank Hayes to Big Ten Championships in the 800 and 600 meters, respectively.

Ohio State won a men’s or women’s Big 10 championship every season Robinson was on campus including the men’s and women’s outdoor programs this past year.

Robinson also spent time at LSU (2013-18) and UNLV (2011-12) as the head cross country coach and assistant track and field coach.

“I have always wanted to come back home to TCU,” Robinson said in a statement. “This opportunity is a blessing, and I’m looking forward to continuing to develop the program on both the men’s and women’s side and ensuring a positive student-athlete experience. DFW is a great area to recruit and build a team and family.”

His athletic accomplishments are lengthy and extended over more than a decade. Robinson is a four-time U.S. Indoor Champion (1999, 2005, 2006, 2007) and Outdoor Champion (1999, 2006, 2008, 2009).

Robinson was also a six-time silver medalist in the 800 meters at the USA Outdoor Championships. In 2006 he was ranked No. 1 in the United States and No. 7 in the world in the 800 meters.