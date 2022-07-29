ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Man charged with murder in Saturday Montgomery shooting

By WVAS
wvasfm.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wvasfm.org

WSFA

Man charged after armed robbery in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery in Butler County Saturday morning. Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond says 37-year-old Antonio Hall is facing several charges related to the robbery. According to Bond, deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. to a store, also known...
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

A Man has Died after reportedly shooting brother, refusing to drop Gun when Deputies arrived; ALEA Investigating

A man who reportedly shot a family member, has died after he was shot by a supervisor and deputy with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office overnight near Eclectic overnight. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, issues began Monday afternoon, when deputies responded to a domestic incident on Cherokee Trail. Once there, deputies were advised by family members that everything was okay, Franklin said, and deputies left with no services needed.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Kidnapping arrest made after child found wandering in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A kidnapping investigation is underway in Tallapoosa County, and one suspect is in custody. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said his department responded to a possible kidnapping call Monday morning on County Road 34 just south of Dadeville. He said the investigation led them to a 12-year-old girl wandering down a road. She was taken in for medical assistance.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police search for local man wanted on attempted murder charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old Opelika man who is wanted on attempted murder charges. According to officials, Montavious Demetrel Dawson’s charges stem from an incident that happened on July 14 at the 100 block of Chester Avenue in Opelika, Alabama. Anyone with information is asked call the […]
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Two People Killed in Montgomery Shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a double homicide near downtown. Police say 30-year-old William Lee of Montgomery and 30-year-old Emanuel Harmon Jr., of Montgomery were killed in the shooting. Police say the shooting happened at around 7:25PM Friday in the 400 block of South Jackson Street, near the Highland Avenue/High Street...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Investigating Shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male injured. Police say at about 11:28PM Saturday, they and fire medics were called to the 500 block of East Patton Avenue, near the Normandale Shopping Center. That’s where they found the juvenile with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Police: Man on Lawnmower Hit, Killed by Car in Clanton

Clanton police say a man on a lawnmower was killed when he was hit by a car. Police say the man was trying to cross 7th Street North Saturday afternoon. Police say it appears the man failed to yield to the car when driving the mower across the street. Police...
CLANTON, AL
WSFA

Week passes in search of missing Montgomery man, 79

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A week has passed with no signs of a missing 79-year-old Montgomery man. Montgomery police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to ask residents to be on the lookout for Jessie Lawson. Lawson was last seen on July 25 sitting on the front porch of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Identification of Suspect requested after 18-wheeler stolen in Prattville

The Prattville Police Department is investigating Auto Theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Prattville Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect wanted for Auto Theft. On 07/28/2022 around 4:00 a.m. the suspect stole an 18-wheeler from County Road 4 in Prattville, AL. The suspect has a distinct mark or tattoo on his right arm at the elbow.
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

1 dead, 1 injured in Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night. Police were called to the 400 block of S. Jackson St. just before 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a person had been shot. Upon their arrival, they found two men with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Both were taken to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma police confiscate guns, arrest six in raid at former Dripz Lounge downtown on Friday

Selma police arrested six people and confiscated 11 guns during a business compliance check Friday night at the former Dripz Lounge on Water Avenue. The club, which has been the center of complaints from other downtown businesses, has been temporarily shut down after police found several business license violations as well as guns and drugs during a routine compliance check.
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

Sylacauga Police Department asking for public’s help in second homicide of 2022

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on July 29, 2022. This happened around 8:30 p.m. as police responded to a shots fired call on Inglewood Drive, in the Drew Court Housing Community. Police say when officers got to the scene, they were waved down by residents at N. Main Avenue and Sherwood Drive. There, they found 20-year-old Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes suffering from gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.
SYLACAUGA, AL
wvtm13.com

Sylacauga man killed, another injured in shooting Thursday night

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Talladega County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that claimed the life of a Sylacauga man and injured another. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 400 block of Pine Gove Road in Sylacauga at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday and arrived to find a man unresponsive in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 22-year-old Azekiel Javon Borden.
SYLACAUGA, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery police make arrest in Mobile Highway fatal shooting

Montgomery police have made an arrest in a homicide over the weekend. Police have charged 20-year-old Jalen Walker, of Prattville, in the shooting death of 40-year-old Shelby McGhee, of Montgomery. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Once they arrived, they found...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man dies in wreck on rural Alabama highway

Alabama troopers are investigating a wreck that killed an Alabama man Sunday night. Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, of Troy was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Dixon was reportedly driving on Alabama 87 near the 55 mile marker when the...
TROY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee Police Department investigating storage unit burglary

The Tallassee Police Department is investigating burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Investigators with the Tallassee Police Department have released a video and photos of unknown suspects involved in a storage unit burglary on Gilmer Avenue. “The suspects are believed to be two males and...
TALLASSEE, AL

