Man charged with murder in Saturday Montgomery shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on July 29, 2022. This happened around 8:30 p.m. as police responded to a shots fired call on Inglewood Drive, in the Drew Court Housing Community. Police say when officers got to the scene, they were waved down by residents at N. Main Avenue and Sherwood Drive. There, they found 20-year-old Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes suffering from gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

SYLACAUGA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO