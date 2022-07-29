www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site
ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
WHEC TV-10
County and DMV officials hold info session about real ID on Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Representatives of the DMV and the Monroe County Executive's Office will be at the Rochester International Airport on Tuesday to inform community members about getting a real ID. You can learn more about the real ID by attending an info session at 11:30 a.m. Starting...
History Center’s “Walk Through History Tour” Heads to Benton This Month
Have you ever wanted to learn more about what life was like in the early days of Yates County?. The Yates County History Center’s annual Walk Through History cemetery tour is slated to take place on August 13th at Benton Rural Cemetery on Havens Corners. You can learn about what life was like in the early days of Yates County from the people who were there, including memories from our pioneers and tales of murder and betrayal. Admission is 10 dollars per person or 20 dollars for a family.
NewsChannel 36
Fire Destroys Camper in Yates County
POTTER, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire that took place July 31st in the town of Potter destroyed a camper. Yates County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a camper fire in the town of Potter. The Potter Fire Department was able to put out the flames, but the camper was a complete loss.
wskg.org
Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes
WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
Report: Auctioneer Purchases Historic Auburn Restaurant
Another historic eatery has been sold in the city of Auburn. Auctioneer Dean Cummins purchased the Sunset Restaurant during an auction he was presiding over on Monday. Cummins told the Citizen he purchased the restaurant for 350-THOUSAND dollars with the intent of reselling it. He does plan on reopening the North Division Street business that first welcomed customers back in 1933 within a few months.
New York DEC issues drought watch in Monroe County, Wyoming County
Local public water suppliers are urged to assess the current situation, promote voluntary conservation, and take appropriate actions to manage risk.
Cat Perishes in Yates County Camper Fire
The cause of a Sunday afternoon camper fire in Yates County remains under investigation. Rushville and Potter firefighters were called to 4521 Ward Simmons Road in Potter for a fifth-wheel camper that caught on fire. The heat from the flames caused extensive damage to a nearby vehicle and home. The camper was deemed a total loss.
Two Car Crash in Town of Ontario
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two car motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Ridge Road and Lincoln Road in the Town of Ontario, sending one male to the hospital with minor injuries. Martin H. Heym, age 81 of the Town of Webster was traveling Westbound on...
Man crushed to death by water pipes in Oswego County, deputies say
New Haven, N.Y. — A man was crushed to death by water pipes on a construction site in Oswego County, deputies announced Monday. Nenad Kocmar, 30, of Chicago, was working at a construction site near Hurlbut and Johnson roads in the town of New Haven at 8:55 a.m Friday when the accident happened., said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Third Candidate Announces Bid for Seneca County Sheriff
A forty-year veteran of law enforcement in Seneca County wants to become its next sheriff. John Morabito, Senior announced his candidacy on Monday. Morabito retired from the Sheriff’s Department eight years ago. Along with the sheriff’s department, Morabito spent time with the Park Police, and the Waterloo and Interlaken Police Departments. He also is a firefighter and was an aircraft specialist at the former Seneca Army Depot.
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
First Responders Spotlight: MCSO mounted patrol retires, comes back to train horses
"Most of the time people like to see maybe not so much me, they want to see the horse."
WHEC TV-10
Rochester staple closes after 35 years
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) - Brownstein's Bakery and Deli in Brighton closed its doors to the public for the last time Sunday. Their business has served the Rochester community for 35 years. They cited staffing issues, fueled by the pandemic, as the reason for closing. “I just want to thank everybody...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Officials Clear Out Clemens Center Bridge Encampments
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The homeless encampment under the Clemens Center Bridge in Elmira has been cleared out. City of Elmira officials said they decided to remove everything underneath the bridge after receiving complaints. On Tuesday, Elmira City Manager Michael Collins said city officials warned homeless people living under the...
Affordable housing project to renovate historic Hickey Freeman building in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 100 apartments are coming to the historic manufacturing building which houses Hickey Freeman on Avenue D in Rochester. Governor Kathy Hochul made that announcement Monday, in a statement laying out how $682 million in funding would go toward financing affordable housing projects across the state. According to the governor’s […]
NewsChannel 36
Concourse D’Elegance returns to Southern Tier
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Car enthusiasts from around the country were in the Southern Tier this week for a unique car show. Drivers parked Bricklin SV-1s along Market Street for Concourse D'Elegance, a car show part of Bricklin International's Grand National Meet. Residents saw roughly 20 of these cars parked outside starting Saturday morning in an array of different colors.
Route 90 Garage Sale Returns This Weekend
From Montezuma in Cayuga County to Homer in Cortland County, Saturday is the start of the Route 90 garage sale. While official hours are 9:00a-5:00p, expect delays if you’re travelling the road as bargain hunters seek to find hidden treasures throughout the weekend. The garage sale spans 50 miles.
WHEC TV-10
Shooting overnight in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Members of the Geneva Police Department responded to the area of North Street, near North Avenue, for reports of shots fired on Saturday at about 1:35 a.m. Once there Officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. A preliminary investigation revealed that...
waynetimes.com
Erie Canal Cruises Return to Lyons
The Lyons Rotary and the Lyons Erie Canalway Greeters are again sponsoring “Fun on the Erie Canal”, a weekend of six (6) narrated and fun filled cruises on the Historic Erie Canal. Cruise dates are August 26, 27, and 28, 2022. Cruises from Lyons depart from the canal dock behind the fire station on Water Street. Cruises vary in distance and time. Three local cruises of approximately 2 hours each pass through 2 locks and are offered on Saturday at a cost of $15.00 per person.
