Have you ever wanted to learn more about what life was like in the early days of Yates County?. The Yates County History Center’s annual Walk Through History cemetery tour is slated to take place on August 13th at Benton Rural Cemetery on Havens Corners. You can learn about what life was like in the early days of Yates County from the people who were there, including memories from our pioneers and tales of murder and betrayal. Admission is 10 dollars per person or 20 dollars for a family.

YATES COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO