Geneva, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site

ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

County and DMV officials hold info session about real ID on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Representatives of the DMV and the Monroe County Executive's Office will be at the Rochester International Airport on Tuesday to inform community members about getting a real ID. You can learn more about the real ID by attending an info session at 11:30 a.m. Starting...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

History Center’s “Walk Through History Tour” Heads to Benton This Month

Have you ever wanted to learn more about what life was like in the early days of Yates County?. The Yates County History Center’s annual Walk Through History cemetery tour is slated to take place on August 13th at Benton Rural Cemetery on Havens Corners. You can learn about what life was like in the early days of Yates County from the people who were there, including memories from our pioneers and tales of murder and betrayal. Admission is 10 dollars per person or 20 dollars for a family.
YATES COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire Destroys Camper in Yates County

POTTER, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire that took place July 31st in the town of Potter destroyed a camper. Yates County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a camper fire in the town of Potter. The Potter Fire Department was able to put out the flames, but the camper was a complete loss.
YATES COUNTY, NY
Geneva, NY
Cars
Geneva, NY
Government
City
Geneva, NY
FL Radio Group

Report: Auctioneer Purchases Historic Auburn Restaurant

Another historic eatery has been sold in the city of Auburn. Auctioneer Dean Cummins purchased the Sunset Restaurant during an auction he was presiding over on Monday. Cummins told the Citizen he purchased the restaurant for 350-THOUSAND dollars with the intent of reselling it. He does plan on reopening the North Division Street business that first welcomed customers back in 1933 within a few months.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Cat Perishes in Yates County Camper Fire

The cause of a Sunday afternoon camper fire in Yates County remains under investigation. Rushville and Potter firefighters were called to 4521 Ward Simmons Road in Potter for a fifth-wheel camper that caught on fire. The heat from the flames caused extensive damage to a nearby vehicle and home. The camper was deemed a total loss.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Car Crash in Town of Ontario

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two car motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Ridge Road and Lincoln Road in the Town of Ontario, sending one male to the hospital with minor injuries. Martin H. Heym, age 81 of the Town of Webster was traveling Westbound on...
ONTARIO, NY
Syracuse.com

Man crushed to death by water pipes in Oswego County, deputies say

New Haven, N.Y. — A man was crushed to death by water pipes on a construction site in Oswego County, deputies announced Monday. Nenad Kocmar, 30, of Chicago, was working at a construction site near Hurlbut and Johnson roads in the town of New Haven at 8:55 a.m Friday when the accident happened., said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
FL Radio Group

Third Candidate Announces Bid for Seneca County Sheriff

A forty-year veteran of law enforcement in Seneca County wants to become its next sheriff. John Morabito, Senior announced his candidacy on Monday. Morabito retired from the Sheriff’s Department eight years ago. Along with the sheriff’s department, Morabito spent time with the Park Police, and the Waterloo and Interlaken Police Departments. He also is a firefighter and was an aircraft specialist at the former Seneca Army Depot.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
worldatlas.com

7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York

Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester staple closes after 35 years

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) - Brownstein's Bakery and Deli in Brighton closed its doors to the public for the last time Sunday. Their business has served the Rochester community for 35 years. They cited staffing issues, fueled by the pandemic, as the reason for closing. “I just want to thank everybody...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Officials Clear Out Clemens Center Bridge Encampments

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The homeless encampment under the Clemens Center Bridge in Elmira has been cleared out. City of Elmira officials said they decided to remove everything underneath the bridge after receiving complaints. On Tuesday, Elmira City Manager Michael Collins said city officials warned homeless people living under the...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Concourse D’Elegance returns to Southern Tier

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Car enthusiasts from around the country were in the Southern Tier this week for a unique car show. Drivers parked Bricklin SV-1s along Market Street for Concourse D'Elegance, a car show part of Bricklin International's Grand National Meet. Residents saw roughly 20 of these cars parked outside starting Saturday morning in an array of different colors.
CORNING, NY
FL Radio Group

Route 90 Garage Sale Returns This Weekend

From Montezuma in Cayuga County to Homer in Cortland County, Saturday is the start of the Route 90 garage sale. While official hours are 9:00a-5:00p, expect delays if you’re travelling the road as bargain hunters seek to find hidden treasures throughout the weekend. The garage sale spans 50 miles.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Shooting overnight in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Members of the Geneva Police Department responded to the area of North Street, near North Avenue, for reports of shots fired on Saturday at about 1:35 a.m. Once there Officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. A preliminary investigation revealed that...
GENEVA, NY
waynetimes.com

Erie Canal Cruises Return to Lyons

The Lyons Rotary and the Lyons Erie Canalway Greeters are again sponsoring “Fun on the Erie Canal”, a weekend of six (6) narrated and fun filled cruises on the Historic Erie Canal. Cruise dates are August 26, 27, and 28, 2022. Cruises from Lyons depart from the canal dock behind the fire station on Water Street. Cruises vary in distance and time. Three local cruises of approximately 2 hours each pass through 2 locks and are offered on Saturday at a cost of $15.00 per person.
LYONS, NY
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

