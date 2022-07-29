ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumfries, VA

Dumfries woman arrested for throwing hammer during argument

By Will Gonzalez
 4 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Dumfries woman is in custody after police say she threw a hammer at an acquaintance twice during an argument.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the Marhams Grant Apartments on Tassleford Lane in Woodbridge at around 8:20 a.m. to investigate a domestic incident.

It was determined during the investigation that the victim, a 24-year-old man, and a 28-year-old woman were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated when the woman struck the man and threw a hammer at him.

The man was able to avoid the hammer and left the apartment. While he was outside, the woman took the hammer and went out to the balcony, where she threw it at him again, this time narrowly missing him.

The woman, identified as Roxanne Coreas of Dumfries, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and throwing objects from higher places. She is being held without bond.

