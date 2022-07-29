Mark Wahlberg Jokes About Daughter Grace's Budding Equestrian Career: 'Most Expensive Sport'

people.com
People
Sylvester Stallone Praises 'Brave' Daughter Sophia for Confronting Her Fear of Spiders
Dad Sylvester Stallone couldn't hold back his excitement as his daughter, 25, confronted her arachnophobia in a video posted to Instagram Sunday, in which Sophia let a tarantula crawl on her arm. In the clip, the spider handler held onto Sophia's hand to steady her as he rested the large...
People
Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional Reuniting with Daughter Mila at Summer Camp Pickup: Watch
Jenna Bush Hager is thrilled to be welcoming her daughter home from summer camp. On Monday's episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Bush Hager opened up to co-host Hoda Kotb about picking up her oldest child, daughter Margaret "Mila" Laura, from her summer at Camp Longhorn in Texas. The camp is the same one Bush Hager attended as a kid.
People
Full House's Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski: 'He's the Best Teammate I Could Ask For'
On Saturday evening, the actress wed her boyfriend of five years, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski, in an intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu with her two daughters and Full House castmates, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance, PEOPLE can exclusively share. "I know I...
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
People
Cosby Show's Geoffrey Owens Is 'Beyond Proud' of Son Jordyn's Acting Debut in Netflix's Uncoupled
The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens supported his son Jordyn Owens' acting debut as they walked the red carpet at Tuesday's New York City premiere of Netflix's Uncoupled, in which the 23-year-old plays Trey. "I'm beyond words proud," Geoffrey, 61, told Page Six. "I'm speechless." Geoffrey, who starred in The...
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
People
Princess Charlotte Unexpectedly Twins with Mom Kate Middleton in Adorable Video Appearance
Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton are popping in polka dots!. Prince William joined his 7-year-old daughter in a social media video shared on Sunday to wish England women's soccer team luck in the Euro 2020 final match against Germany. Not only did Charlotte's wish come true — the Lionesses won! — but she also had a twinning moment with her mom Kate.
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Shares Her and Orlando Blooms' Love of Performing: 'She's a Ham'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy is taking after her parents when it comes to her love of the arts. "She's a ham," the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively at HEIMAT rooftop in Los Angeles the launch party for De Soi, her non-alcoholic beverage line that she co-founded. "She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."
People
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Raves Over Wife Hilarie Burton as They Match in Formal Black: 'Love This Woman'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton have mastered the art of couple's style. The Walking Dead star, 56, gushed over Burton, 40, on Twitter Thursday as he shared a throwback photo of the happy couple from last month at her One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush's wedding to Grant Hughes in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
People
Hoda Kotb Enjoys Extended Family Meal with Daughters Hope and Haley: 'Gangs All Here!'
Hoda Kotb is enjoying some downtime with the key women in her life. Kotb, 57, posted a photo to Instagram Monday of her eating out with daughters Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, her mother Sameha, and her sister, Hala. "Gangs all here! Xo," Kotb wrote in the caption of...
People
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Putting Their Own Spin on Summer Shorts
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are embracing a summer-style staple. On Sunday, Kate headed to the historic naval town of Plymouth to take part in the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. Before changing into a wetsuit for the boat race, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a nautical-inspired look featuring a striped navy sweater with white linen shorts.
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Bridal Shower with Real Housewives Stars Ahead of Luis Ruelas Wedding
Teresa Giudice is celebrating her upcoming wedding to fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas with the best of them. On Saturday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a fun-filled bridal shower that was attended by some of her closest Real Housewives pals. A number of Housewives, and Giudice's other friends, shared a glimpse into the gathering on social media. But some RHONJ faces, like Melissa Gorga and Dina Manzo, were notably absent from the occasion.
The Bachelorette: Rachel Recchia Sends a Suitor Home After He Compares Her to His Dying Dog
This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette. After changing up the rules, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's remaining suitors reflected on what went down at the rose ceremony — and afterwards when Rachel let James, a.k.a. Meatball, stay after he rejected her rose. The decision to...
Michael Bublé and Kids Help Wife Luisana in Baby Bump Art Tradition Ahead of Baby No. 4
Michael Bublé's family is sharing a sweet tradition in the weeks before they become a family of six. On Monday, Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, 34, shared photos from an art project with her whole family. The group worked together to make a cast of her pregnant belly, which she revealed is an ongoing tradition in a caption written in both English and Spanish.
People
Tori Roloff Celebrates 3 Months Since Her Baby Boy's Birth: 'Josiah Is Finally Sleeping'
The Little People, Big World star documented the latest milestones of her baby boy Josiah Luke in an Instagram post on Saturday, as she celebrated her little one turning three months old. "3 months!" Roloff, 31, wrote in the caption of her post, alongside adorable pictures of Josiah wearing a...
Twitter Goes Wild After a Fan of The Jetsons Says George Jetson Will Supposedly Be Born on July 31
If an online fan is correct, George Jetson from the iconic 1960s television series The Jetsons will be born on Sunday. In a tweet on Thursday, fan Brendan Kergin shared a chart from the character's online fan page, which includes George's basic information, such as his dad's name Montague, his wife's name Jane and his catchphrase: "Jane! Stop this crazy thing!"
Mandy Moore Calls Moving on from This Is Us 'Daunting': 'Nothing Will Hold the Same Place in My Heart'
Mandy Moore is reflecting on what life has been like after the end of This Is Us. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Monday, Moore, 38, opened up about how "daunting" it has been moving on from the NBC series after its series finale aired in May.
Watch LeBron James, Magic Johnson in First Trailer for Hulu's Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers
The first trailer for Hulu's Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers is here and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere. The 10-part docuseries, directed by Antoine Fuqua and premiering Aug. 15, gives fans a never-before-seen look into how Dr. Jerry Buss turned a struggling basketball team into one of the sport's most successful franchises.
People
YouTuber Nash Grier and Fiancée Taylor Giavasis Welcome Baby No. 2 in Home Birth: 'Magical'
YouTube star Nash Grier is officially a father of two!. The 24-year-old former Vine personality and fiancée Taylor Giavasis, 24, welcomed their second baby together, daughter Noa Giavasis-Grier, on Wednesday, July 27, the couple announced on Instagram. Sharing photos from the home birth, Giavasis revealed baby Noa was born...
People
Jennifer Lopez Lives Out Her 'Disco Diva Fantasy' During Italy Charity Gala
Jennifer Lopez has brought her "disco diva fantasy" to life!. The singer rocked the stage in Italy at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity event on Saturday evening, where she opened her act with two of her signature hits, "If You Had My Love" and "Waiting for Tonight." Wearing a zebra-print...
People
