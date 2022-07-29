ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mark Wahlberg Jokes About Daughter Grace's Budding Equestrian Career: 'Most Expensive Sport'

By Angela Andaloro
People
People
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
people.com

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marky Mark
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Rhea Durham
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Jimmy Fallon
RadarOnline

Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split

NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Princess Charlotte Unexpectedly Twins with Mom Kate Middleton in Adorable Video Appearance

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton are popping in polka dots!. Prince William joined his 7-year-old daughter in a social media video shared on Sunday to wish England women's soccer team luck in the Euro 2020 final match against Germany. Not only did Charlotte's wish come true — the Lionesses won! — but she also had a twinning moment with her mom Kate.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equestrian#Celebrity News#Uncharted#Grace Wahlberg
People

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Putting Their Own Spin on Summer Shorts

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are embracing a summer-style staple. On Sunday, Kate headed to the historic naval town of Plymouth to take part in the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. Before changing into a wetsuit for the boat race, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a nautical-inspired look featuring a striped navy sweater with white linen shorts.
CELEBRITIES
People

Teresa Giudice Celebrates Bridal Shower with Real Housewives Stars Ahead of Luis Ruelas Wedding

Teresa Giudice is celebrating her upcoming wedding to fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas with the best of them. On Saturday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a fun-filled bridal shower that was attended by some of her closest Real Housewives pals. A number of Housewives, and Giudice's other friends, shared a glimpse into the gathering on social media. But some RHONJ faces, like Melissa Gorga and Dina Manzo, were notably absent from the occasion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Michael Bublé and Kids Help Wife Luisana in Baby Bump Art Tradition Ahead of Baby No. 4

Michael Bublé's family is sharing a sweet tradition in the weeks before they become a family of six. On Monday, Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, 34, shared photos from an art project with her whole family. The group worked together to make a cast of her pregnant belly, which she revealed is an ongoing tradition in a caption written in both English and Spanish.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

People

295K+
Followers
48K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy