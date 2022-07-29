FPX Nickel Announces Granting of Stock Options

www.benzinga.com
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy NextEra Energy Partners Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NextEra Energy Partners NEP. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 76.25 per share. On Wednesday, NextEra Energy Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 76.25 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
PerkinElmer Offloads Applied, Food & Enterprise Services Businesses For ~$2.5B
New Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm, has agreed to acquire PerkinElmer Inc's PKI Applied, Food, and Enterprise Services businesses for up to $2.45 billion. The business is a carve-out from the Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment of PerkinElmer. The acquired business includes PerkinElmer's OneSource laboratory and field services, a...
Affiliated Managers Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Affiliated Managers Group AMG reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Affiliated Managers Group beat estimated earnings by 1.51%, reporting an EPS of $4.03 versus an estimate of $3.97. Revenue was up $17.80 million from...
HSBC Aims To Restore Quarterly Dividend To Pre-COVID-19 Levels As Soon As Possible
HSBC Holdings plc's HSBC Q2 revenue increased by 2% to $12.8 billion, primarily reflecting interest rate rises, partly offset by an adverse movement in market impacts in insurance manufacturing in WPB, foreign currency translation impacts, and losses on planned business disposals. Customer lending was $27 billion lower in 2Q22 due...
Recap: JELD-WEN Holding Q2 Earnings
JELD-WEN Holding JELD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JELD-WEN Holding missed estimated earnings by 12.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $85.00 million from the same...
“Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022” Update: Sales Negotiations Terminated
A long-awaited and widely-anticipated sale fell through on July 1. What does the future hold for the financially-challenged company?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters.com, FootwearNews.com, Investors.Kohls.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale
Dividend stocks are more critical than ever to producing long-term portfolio gains.
3 Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now
These supercharged growth stocks can make investors rich over the long haul.
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
Expert Ratings for Pfizer
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Pfizer PFE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Why Celyad Oncology Is Trading Higher By Over 31%; Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. MAIA rose 37.9% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Friday. The company agreed to initially offer 2.00 million shares to the public at a $5.00 per share. Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD rose 33% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Friday.
Alphabet, Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Airbnb To $145? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Keybanc cut the price target on Airbnb, Inc. ABNB from $195 to $145. However, Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained the stock with an Overweight. Airbnb shares rose 0.7% to $111.70 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo boosted Colgate-Palmolive Company CL price target from $71 to $80. However, Wells Fargo analyst Chris...
Boeing, Nio And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares fell 22.3% to $489.66 in pre-market trading after jumping 122% on Friday. AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 19.9% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after surging 22% on Friday. Pearson plc PSO fell 9.6% to $10.15 in pre-market trading after the British education products group backed...
3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in August
AbbVie ranks as one of the best-performing Dividend Aristocrats this year. Abbott continues to deliver strong growth and will probably benefit if there's another COVID-19 wave. PepsiCo's business is largely insulated from inflation -- a big plus in the current environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Mr. Wonderful Is Backing This Start-up Investing Platform. Here's Why
Mr. Wonderful thinks investors and small businesses should use StartEngine.
ISM Manufacturing Index Might Decline Further To This Level In July, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday
The Dow Jones jumped by more than 300 points on Friday despite Procter & Gamble Company PG reporting mixed results for its fourth quarter. Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today. The manufacturing PMI for July is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET....
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2022
• Bon Natural Life BON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Ranger Energy Services RNGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $124.50 million. • Lindblad Expeditions LIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue...
Short Volatility Alert: Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
On Thursday, shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +3.02% to $0.82. The overall sentiment for PTPI has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert...
Cathie Wood Doubles Down On Telehealth Play With $15M Buy
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday bought the dip in shares of telehealth services provider Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC. Teladoc is a component in Ark’s four ETFs, namely its flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF, and the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG.
