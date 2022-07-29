Lamar Jackson added 15lbs of muscle and it’s reportedly showing in Baltimore Ravens camp performance

Lamar Jackson was clanging and banging to get bigger and worked on his throwing mechanics during the offseason, and it is showing already in Baltimore Ravens training camp.

Jackson, a former league MVP and two-time Pro Bowler, clearly heard the complaints from Ravens fans and NFL pundits after a disappointing 2022 season that saw far more lows than highs. He missed the final four games of the season due to an ankle injury but actually passed for the second most yards of his career. Jackson’s adjusted completion rate has increased each season, but he was still at the bottom end of the league in 2021 as he threw 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. It was the worst INT number of his career.

Beyond just returning to All-Pro form and quieting his detractors, this season is important because it is the final year on Jackson’s rookie contract. And as one of the most gifted quarterbacks in the league, a big bounceback season could land the 25-year-old the biggest contract extension in Ravens history. So he already had more than enough reason to put in some serious work during the offseason to make 2022 a year to remember.

Lamar Jackson’s throws showing more velocity in 2022 Baltimore Ravens camp

In May, it was revealed that the Louisville alum was working with 3DQB CEO, and “motion performance expert,” Adam Dedeaux. to fix his throwing mechanics. Then earlier this month it was reported that Jackson put on 15 pounds of muscle and was tipping the scales at 220 pounds. Well, it seems the work in the weight room and with Dedeaux is showing in how he has performed thus far in training camp.

Lamar Jackson contract: 1 year, $23 million (free agent after 2022 season)

On Friday, EPSN NFL contributor Jamison Hensley reported on how bigger and better Jackson looked during the day’s set of offensive drills.

“Lamar Jackson has visibly bulked up, adding more lean muscle, and it showed on his throws. He threw the ball with more velocity and had tighter spirals. Jackson was 12-of-17 on his passes in team drills, including a 55-yard touchdown pass to rookie Isaiah Likely. ‘He’s strong and he looks great,’ Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.” Friday camp report on Lamar jackson

The tighter spirals and improved velocity leading to a career year for Jackson remains to be seen. However, with so many high-level athletes often having big seasons in the final years of their contract — ala Aaron Judge in baseball — the signs sure point to a return to elite form for Jackson in 2022.

