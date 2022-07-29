ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cardinals sign lineman Christian Ringo and Antwaun Woods

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUH3S_0gxiHgTH00

The Arizona Cardinals added defensive line depth Friday by signing veterans Antwaun Woods and Christian Ringo to one-year contracts.

Woods, 29, has tallied 88 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries in 47 games (32 starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2016), Dallas Cowboys (2018-20) and Indianapolis Colts (2021).

Ringo, 30, has 41 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 34 games (four starts) with the Green Bay Packers (2016), Detroit Lions (2017), Cincinnati Bengals (2018), Cowboys (2018) and New Orleans Saints (2021).

To clear room on the roster, the Cardinals released tight end David Wells and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Ringo
Person
David Wells
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Titans#The Green Bay Packers#Field Level Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy