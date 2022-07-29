Traffic slowed at I-40/Helium due to multiple wrecks

abc7amarillo.com
Two People Killed In Car Wreck In Dallam County
Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. Two people are dead following a tractor-trailer, pick up truck crash in Dallam County, Saturday night, July 30th. Department of Public Safety officers say 60-year-old Martin Estrada Cortez of Mexico was traveling on U.S 54, when a pickup truck driven by Blas Maldonaldo Arreola of Perryton crossed over the center into oncoming traffic and crashed into the semi, sending it into a utility pole.
Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday morning east of Claude. The Texas Department of Public Safety says, Gordon Elmore, of Wichita Falls was riding east on U.S. 287 near County Rd 21 in the inside lane. He failed to negotiate a curve, causing...
VIDEO: 2 dead, 1 injured after crash on US 54 in Dallam County
Sgt. Blackmon honored at Welcome Pardner's breakfast. KFDA SUNDAY WEEKEND EDITION 10 P.M. VIDEO: ‘We have to get back to that’: Dalhart High School updates phone, electronics policy to refocus students. Updated: 11 hours ago. Randall ISD open house tomorrow. Updated: 11 hours ago. VIDEO: Tx Panhandle residents...
Amarillo Police Department investigating Saturday evening homicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit officials released information regarding a Saturday evening shooting in East Amarillo. According to an APD press release, officers responded to a shooting at East Park at 700 South Ross Street around 7:56 p.m. on July 30. APD said Carlos Montenegro, a 65-year-old male died at the […]
Exclusive: Police chase from Carson County to Amarillo reaches speeds up to 150 mph
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — State Troopers arrested a man accused of leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase that reached speeds up to 150 mph. The chase began Friday afternoon in Carson County when deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo. At...
APD: Body found near Mesquite and River Road found to be overdose
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department report that during their investigation it was found that the person found dead in a ditch near Mesquite and River Road was found to be an overdose. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, officers from the Amarillo Police Department were sent to meet Potter County […]
Wichita Falls man dead after motorcycle rollover near Claude
A Wichita Falls man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Friday in Armstrong County, east of Amarillo.
Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday murder
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect connected to the death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro was arrested over the weekend. The police department detailed that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was found by officers on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was arrested on a murder […]
Traffic detoured on SL 335 and Georgia until Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Amarillo District (TxDOT), The northbound lanes of Georgia Street are closed from SL 335 to about a 1/4 mile north. Officials stated that traffic is shifted to the southbound lanes, with one lane of travel in each direction. The […]
Amarillo Police release more info on body found in solid waste truck
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding the body found in a solid waste truck in central Amarillo in May. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to the city of Amarillo’s Solid Waste Collection Station on the morning of May 17 after a body was found […]
Deadly crash: Man riding Harley on US 287 veers into center median, rolls 'numerous' times
CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a rollover crash. According to DPS, Gordon Elmore of Wichita Falls was riding his Harley Davidson Switchback on US 287. Around 9:25 a.m., his bike veered into the center median approximately seven miles east of Claude. The Harley rolled...
1 critical, others injured in 2 vehicle wreck in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An officer with the Traffic Investigation Unit with the Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was critically injured and others were left with non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of River Road and St. Francis St on Thursday afternoon. According to police, one vehicle was going […]
Baytown dog stolen 5 years ago found in Borger
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Borger said that city animal control found a dog that was stolen almost 5 years ago from a Houston-area resident is set to be reunited. According to the city, Animal Control Officer Jared Harper, picked up a German Shepherd that was scanned for a microchip and found to […]
Drought to improve in Texas Panhandle but doesn't end
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - It was great to see the widespread heavy rain last week to rap up the month of July. The rain and cooler weather were enough to drop July to the 4th warmest on record for Amarillo, Texas out of 130 years of data. It was pacing to be the 2nd warmest July on record before the heavy rain last week. Most locations recorded 2-5" of rain along or near I-40 from Tucumcari, New Mexico to Shamrock, Texas.
1 dead, 1 arrested after early Thursday murder in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an arrest that reportedly occurred Thursday morning, related to a murder in east Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to Eastridge School Park, located at 1300 Evergreen, at 12:14 a.m. Thursday on a call of a […]
Storms dump 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Storms dumped 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on the Texas Panhandle. The heaviest rainfall total is in Goodnight which got 7.22-inches. Most of that rain (6") fell in just one hour. The storm, which caused thousands of power outages in Canyon, dumped 5.04" of...
Warm & mostly dry weather Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will stay warmer than normal for the extended forecast with morning lows in the low 70s then climbing into the upper 90s to low 100s in the afternoons. Wednesday and Thursday will be the days of most interest this week as a weak front stalls...
Man Charged In Amarillo Murder
One person is under arrest and charged with murder after an overnight assault in Amarillo’s Eastridge. Fifty-three-year-old Khapan PHOO-MA FARD was pronounced dead at the scene. Police responded to the Eastridge School Park at 12:14 for an assault, and the dispatcher was informed the victim was not moving. Medical...
Man beaten to death at park, suspect arrested
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was beaten to death overnight at a park, according to Amarillo police. Someone called 911 around 12:15 a.m. to report an assault at Eastridge School Park. They said the victim was not moving. "Medical personnel responded but life saving measures were unsuccessful," police...
Trails closed at Palo Duro Canyon after rainfall Saturday
CANYON, Texas, According to a post from the Texas Parks and Wildlife, all trails at Palo Duro Canyon State Park are closed until further notice. Officials reported that heavy rainfall and flooding has saturated the park in the last 24 hours. Officials also released data highlighting the recent amount of rainfall at the rim. For […]
