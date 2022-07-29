ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter County, TX

Traffic slowed at I-40/Helium due to multiple wrecks

By Jamie Burch, ABC 7 News
abc7amarillo.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abc7amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kgncnewsnow.com

Two People Killed In Car Wreck In Dallam County

Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. Two people are dead following a tractor-trailer, pick up truck crash in Dallam County, Saturday night, July 30th. Department of Public Safety officers say 60-year-old Martin Estrada Cortez of Mexico was traveling on U.S 54, when a pickup truck driven by Blas Maldonaldo Arreola of Perryton crossed over the center into oncoming traffic and crashed into the semi, sending it into a utility pole.
KFDA

Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday morning east of Claude. The Texas Department of Public Safety says, Gordon Elmore, of Wichita Falls was riding east on U.S. 287 near County Rd 21 in the inside lane. He failed to negotiate a curve, causing...
CLAUDE, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: 2 dead, 1 injured after crash on US 54 in Dallam County

Sgt. Blackmon honored at Welcome Pardner's breakfast. KFDA SUNDAY WEEKEND EDITION 10 P.M. VIDEO: ‘We have to get back to that’: Dalhart High School updates phone, electronics policy to refocus students. Updated: 11 hours ago. Randall ISD open house tomorrow. Updated: 11 hours ago. VIDEO: Tx Panhandle residents...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Potter County, TX
State
Texas State
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect connected to the death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro was arrested over the weekend. The police department detailed that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was found by officers on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was arrested on a murder […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrecks#I 40 Helium#Ems
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police release more info on body found in solid waste truck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding the body found in a solid waste truck in central Amarillo in May. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to the city of Amarillo’s Solid Waste Collection Station on the morning of May 17 after a body was found […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
abc7amarillo.com

Drought to improve in Texas Panhandle but doesn't end

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - It was great to see the widespread heavy rain last week to rap up the month of July. The rain and cooler weather were enough to drop July to the 4th warmest on record for Amarillo, Texas out of 130 years of data. It was pacing to be the 2nd warmest July on record before the heavy rain last week. Most locations recorded 2-5" of rain along or near I-40 from Tucumcari, New Mexico to Shamrock, Texas.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Storms dump 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Storms dumped 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on the Texas Panhandle. The heaviest rainfall total is in Goodnight which got 7.22-inches. Most of that rain (6") fell in just one hour. The storm, which caused thousands of power outages in Canyon, dumped 5.04" of...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Warm & mostly dry weather Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will stay warmer than normal for the extended forecast with morning lows in the low 70s then climbing into the upper 90s to low 100s in the afternoons. Wednesday and Thursday will be the days of most interest this week as a weak front stalls...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Charged In Amarillo Murder

One person is under arrest and charged with murder after an overnight assault in Amarillo’s Eastridge. Fifty-three-year-old Khapan PHOO-MA FARD was pronounced dead at the scene. Police responded to the Eastridge School Park at 12:14 for an assault, and the dispatcher was informed the victim was not moving. Medical...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Man beaten to death at park, suspect arrested

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was beaten to death overnight at a park, according to Amarillo police. Someone called 911 around 12:15 a.m. to report an assault at Eastridge School Park. They said the victim was not moving. "Medical personnel responded but life saving measures were unsuccessful," police...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy