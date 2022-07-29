ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California aims to make its own insulin brand to lower price

By ADAM BEAM, Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

See where shark attacks are happening across the US

When it comes to shark attacks, Florida typically tops global charts. But recently, New York has been making headlines for a spate of dangerous encounters that have rattled New Yorkers and triggered beach closures. Before 2022, there were only 12 recorded unprovoked bites in New York's history, including four from...
ANIMALS
WRAL News

Louisiana abortion ban reinstated, clinics halt procedures

BATON ROUGE — Staff at Louisiana’s abortion clinics spent Monday calling patients to cancel procedures and direct them to resources in other states as Louisiana’s near total abortion ban is once-again in effect. For weeks, access to abortion in Louisiana has been flickering — with the state’s...
LOUISIANA STATE
WRAL News

New businesses launching at ‘torrid’ pace so far in 2022, NC Secretary of State says

RALEIGH – The rate of new business growth in North Carolina has been torrid during the first half of 2022, according to North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall. So far, between the first of the year and June 30, about 93,000 new businesses were started in North Carolina, according to a statement released Tuesday by the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
WRAL News

Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump's election lies

PHOENIX — The Republican Party's embrace of Donald Trump's election lies will be tested on Tuesday as voters in Arizona choose between candidates who say they wouldn't have certified the results of the 2020 campaign and those who argue it's time to move on. The former president has endorsed...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Poets academy gives $50,000 grants to local, state laureates

NEW YORK — State and local poets laureate from Alabama to Hawaii will each receive $50,000 grants from the Academy of American Poets, awards given for “positive contributions to their communities.”. The academy announced Tuesday that it will distribute $1.1 million to 22 laureates through its Poets Laureate...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Sutton
Person
Gavin Newsom
WRAL News

Same-sex marriage plaintiff Obergefell runs for Ohio office

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Jim Obergefell, whose landmark case before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationally, is hoping he and fellow Democrats can make gains in the Ohio Statehouse this year with a message grounded in equality. “It really just all comes down to: Can’t we all just...
OHIO STATE
WRAL News

NY fines Robinhood Crypto $30M for skirting banking rules

NEW YORK — The crypto division of the online brokerage Robinhood will pay a $30 million penalty to New York state for failing to comply with regulations governing money laundering and cybersecurity, the state's Department of Financial Services announced Tuesday. The department said an examination of Robinhood Crypto's operations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL News

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37...
KENTUCKY STATE
WRAL News

Medicaid expansion breakthrough within reach in N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — After a decade of vigorous opposition, most North Carolina Republicans have now embraced the idea of expanding the state's Medicaid program to cover hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults. Legislative approval finally appears within reach. During the General Assembly session that ended July 1, the...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insulin#Diabetes Care#Type 1 Diabetes#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
WRAL News

Democrat Sinema's views on economic bill remain shrouded

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's views remained a mystery Monday as party leaders eyed votes later this week on their emerging economic legislation and both parties pointed to dueling studies they used to either laud or belittle the measure's impact. With Democrats needing all of their 50 votes...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas on Tuesday will hold the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed anti-abortion...
KANSAS STATE
WRAL News

After the rain comes the heat in flooded Kentucky towns

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The rain that unleashed massive floods in Appalachian mountain communities was diminishing on Tuesday, leaving survivors to face a new threat: baking in the heat as they try to recover. “It’s going to get really, really hot. And that is now our new weather challenge,” Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
WRAL News

Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate on...
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL News

NC elections board certifies Green Party, reverses past vote

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections unanimously voted Monday to recognize the Green Party as a new political party, reversing its previous decision to reject the party’s petition while the board investigated the signature sheets for fraud. Katelyn Love, the board's legal counsel, announced...
ELECTIONS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy