California aims to make its own insulin brand to lower price

Progress made in fight against California fire that killed 2
YREKA, Calif. — When ash began to fall and his throat was burning from the smoke, Franklin Thom decided it was time to leave the city where he grew up on the edge of the national forest in California. He made it to a shelter with his daughter and...
See where shark attacks are happening across the US
When it comes to shark attacks, Florida typically tops global charts. But recently, New York has been making headlines for a spate of dangerous encounters that have rattled New Yorkers and triggered beach closures. Before 2022, there were only 12 recorded unprovoked bites in New York's history, including four from...
Louisiana abortion ban reinstated, clinics halt procedures
BATON ROUGE — Staff at Louisiana’s abortion clinics spent Monday calling patients to cancel procedures and direct them to resources in other states as Louisiana’s near total abortion ban is once-again in effect. For weeks, access to abortion in Louisiana has been flickering — with the state’s...
New businesses launching at ‘torrid’ pace so far in 2022, NC Secretary of State says
RALEIGH – The rate of new business growth in North Carolina has been torrid during the first half of 2022, according to North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall. So far, between the first of the year and June 30, about 93,000 new businesses were started in North Carolina, according to a statement released Tuesday by the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office.
Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump's election lies
PHOENIX — The Republican Party's embrace of Donald Trump's election lies will be tested on Tuesday as voters in Arizona choose between candidates who say they wouldn't have certified the results of the 2020 campaign and those who argue it's time to move on. The former president has endorsed...
Michigan court: County prosecutors can enforce abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. — Abortion could become illegal in parts of Michigan after a state Court of Appeals panel ruled Monday that a state judge’s injunction blocking the enforcement of a pre-Roe ban does not apply to county prosecutors. The 91-year-old abortion ban, which had been blocked in May...
Massachusetts bill aims to follow Supreme Court gun ruling
BOSTON — A Massachusetts bill aimed at recasting the state's gun laws in the wake of last month's Supreme Court ruling making it harder for states to limit access to firearms was approved by lawmakers Monday. Democratic leaders — who have pledged to draft tougher legislation when they come...
Poets academy gives $50,000 grants to local, state laureates
NEW YORK — State and local poets laureate from Alabama to Hawaii will each receive $50,000 grants from the Academy of American Poets, awards given for “positive contributions to their communities.”. The academy announced Tuesday that it will distribute $1.1 million to 22 laureates through its Poets Laureate...
Same-sex marriage plaintiff Obergefell runs for Ohio office
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Jim Obergefell, whose landmark case before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationally, is hoping he and fellow Democrats can make gains in the Ohio Statehouse this year with a message grounded in equality. “It really just all comes down to: Can’t we all just...
NY fines Robinhood Crypto $30M for skirting banking rules
NEW YORK — The crypto division of the online brokerage Robinhood will pay a $30 million penalty to New York state for failing to comply with regulations governing money laundering and cybersecurity, the state's Department of Financial Services announced Tuesday. The department said an examination of Robinhood Crypto's operations...
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37...
Medicaid expansion breakthrough within reach in N. Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — After a decade of vigorous opposition, most North Carolina Republicans have now embraced the idea of expanding the state's Medicaid program to cover hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults. Legislative approval finally appears within reach. During the General Assembly session that ended July 1, the...
Democrat Sinema's views on economic bill remain shrouded
WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's views remained a mystery Monday as party leaders eyed votes later this week on their emerging economic legislation and both parties pointed to dueling studies they used to either laud or belittle the measure's impact. With Democrats needing all of their 50 votes...
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas on Tuesday will hold the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed anti-abortion...
After the rain comes the heat in flooded Kentucky towns
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The rain that unleashed massive floods in Appalachian mountain communities was diminishing on Tuesday, leaving survivors to face a new threat: baking in the heat as they try to recover. “It’s going to get really, really hot. And that is now our new weather challenge,” Kentucky...
Getting students back on track from COVID learning loss will take 3 to 4 years, state officials say
Raleigh, N.C. — It will take students three to four years to get back on track following learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina Department of Public Instruction officials said Monday. DPI leaders told a state House select committee that they believe some literacy efforts are already...
Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate on...
NC elections board certifies Green Party, reverses past vote
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections unanimously voted Monday to recognize the Green Party as a new political party, reversing its previous decision to reject the party’s petition while the board investigated the signature sheets for fraud. Katelyn Love, the board's legal counsel, announced...
"Dangers of the natural world:" Two weekend incidents in NC mountains, one fatal, prompt warnings
National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service, two incidents were reported on July...
NCGOP reports bomb threat, says Hillsborough Street building now safe
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina Republican officials briefly evacuated the building of their party headquarters in Raleigh on Monday in response to a threatening voicemail. The office alerted law enforcement after listening to the message about 9 or 10 a.m, NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley told WRAL News. “We did...
