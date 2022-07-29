California aims to make its own insulin brand to lower price

RALEIGH – The rate of new business growth in North Carolina has been torrid during the first half of 2022, according to North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall. So far, between the first of the year and June 30, about 93,000 new businesses were started in North Carolina, according to a statement released Tuesday by the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office.

