Brownsville Public Library features its newest addition

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County lost nearly $12 million on renter assistance from the U.S Department of the Treasury. The funding was intended to help residents who could not afford to pay for rent or utilities because of financial problems caused by the pandemic. Jaime Longoria, the Executive Director of the Hidalgo County Community […]

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO