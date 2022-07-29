ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville Public Library features its newest addition

By Gabriela Gonzalez
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Library Main Branch expands its children’s department with a new section named Dino Zone.

Best of the RGV BBQ Winner: RJ's BBQ

The new attraction opened its doors to the public with a grand opening celebration on July 28. Dino Zone simulates a hand-carved cave, dinosaurs and fossils created by the library staff. Dino Zone allows kids to explore throughout the cave to discover fossils, learn about dinosaurs and participate in story time.

