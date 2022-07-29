How a bond helped McKinney’s Public Works Department expand its facilities and services

www.mckinneyonline.com
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry Lease
Local Organizations Helping Balch Springs Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry Lease
2022 Camp Exposure: Local Athletes Learn Mental Health Awareness, Financial Literacy and Physical Fitness at 3-Day EventLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom Handy
City Council approves Lewisville Fishing Barge’s request to close permanently
The Lewisville City Council unanimously approved a request for early termination of a concession agreement between the city and the Lewisville Fishing Barge on Aug. 1. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville City Council unanimously approved a request for early termination of a concession agreement between the city and the...
fox4news.com
Dallas City Council could soon approve ban on gas-powered leaf blowers
DALLAS - Dallas City Council committee members appear ready to move forward with a gradual ban on gas-powered leaf blowers in the city. The blowers have been criticized for pollution and noise, but landscapers say they are much more powerful than electric and battery-powered blowers. The city estimates those blowers...
Fast Company
This fast-growing city will offer relocating businesses an incentive to preserve open land
Fort Worth, Texas, is the third-fastest-growing city in the country. But as it adds people, development is reshaping a city that boasts lots of open space. As of 2020, Fort Worth was losing 50 acres of natural land a week to development. In an effort to continue to grow while also keeping open space, the city is working on a new plan: When a company sets up shop in Fort Worth, it will have the option of helping preserve the city's natural ecosystems, even as it adds to development.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Plan Commission Recommends Zoning Changes
A Dallas Plan Commission voted July 21, to recommend the approval for size restrictions on new homes built in the Elm Thicket neighborhood. The restrictions would limit developers to 25-foot tall buildings and reduce lot coverage from 45% to 35% for two-story homes. These restrictions, debated for years, would affect...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano police respond to several burglaries at homes, commercial properties in the end of July
The following major crime incidents were reported from July 18-31, 2022, in Plano, according to community crime map data. In that time span, Plano Police Department officers responded to six calls involving burglaries at commercial buildings.
fortworthreport.org
On Fort Worth’s northern edge, residents, developers tackle growth differently
Just three weeks before Fort Worth's zoning commission was expected to vote on a proposed rental development in far northwest Fort Worth, a group of 15 Lake Country Estates residents met on a Sunday evening to work on a strategy to oppose the development. Since March 2022, these homeowners...
keranews.org
‘It shouldn’t be a done deal.’ Arlington officials set to OK gas drilling without public hearing
TEP Barnett's permit application comes nearly seven months after council members narrowly denied the company's attempt to drill within several hundred feet of an east Arlington day care center and homes. That application required a public hearing process because TEP Barnett, which is owned by French energy giant...
annatexas.gov
Stage 2 Water Restrictions Begin
Due to the extreme drought conditions and water demand exceeding 90% of the community's average daily water supply for three consecutive days, the City of Anna is entering into Stage 2 Water Restrictions on Monday August 1, 2022 to protect the public water supply* and ensure all Anna neighbors have access to adequate volumes of water for use inside the home. *This is a supply issue, not a water quality issue.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parkland Clinic Will Offer Health, Dental Care to a Community in Need
Several neighborhoods in southern Dallas struggle with more than their fair share of challenges. So we're celebrating some good news in one of those communities: The neighborhood of Jubilee Park will soon have better access to health and dental care. A new health clinic is opening on Monday to serve...
Fort Worth changing mowing procedures after Balch Springs grass fire
The City of Fort Worth is making changes to its mowing procedures after this week's tragedy in Balch Springs. Amid the ongoing hot, dry conditions, Fort Worth's Stormwater Field Operations is shutting down its large mowers for the time being.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Health Center for Women Opens
The new Center for Women at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton opened its doors in late July, according to a news release from Texas Health. The center is part of a $128 million expansion plan designed to meet the healthcare needs of Denton and surrounding communities. Jeff Reecer, president of...
dmagazine.com
Marsha Jackson’s Neighbors Are Now Metal and Dust, Not Shingles
If you thought the neighbors who lived near Shingle Mountain would catch a break after the operator was forced out and the illegal dump was hauled away, you would be wrong. The mountain may be in the nearby McCommas Bluff Landfill, but neighbors in Floral Farms say plenty of issues still exist.
dallasexpress.com
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
dallasexpress.com
7-Eleven Cuts 880 Corporate Jobs
Irving-based retail giant 7-Eleven, Inc. is cutting 880 corporate jobs in Texas and Ohio as part of a planned restructuring strategy following the 2021 acquisition of Speedway LLC. 7-Eleven's "go-forward organization structure" will reduce positions in support centers and field support jobs at the Irving headquarters and at Speedway's headquarters...
CandysDirt.com
Find Modern Livability And Affordability in Meadowbrook’s Oldest House
Meadowbrook is still a bargain. The last time we looked in over one year ago the price per square foot was $140. Now it's $170. Still, this Greek Revival treasure at 4500 Meadowbrook Drive, allegedly the oldest house in the historic hood with a build date of 1880, is a steal by any standard.
WFAA
Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area
DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they'll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That's why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
Renting apartment or house is becoming more and more expensive, people struggling to keep up with rising prices
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, house prices and rents have been constantly on the rise nationwide. While both rents and house prices are known to have long-term rising trend, the exponential rise in recent years causes a lot of problems for low and average-income families who have a hard time keeping up with the increasing trend.
SSPD: Van Sickle Street Search Warrant Yields Meth, THC Marijuana, 3 Arrests
When Sulphur Springs Police and Special Crimes Unit investigators executed a search warrant at a Van Sickle Street address at 5 p.m. Sunday, they found suspected methamphetamine, THC, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and took three people into custody, according to arrest reports. In an unrelated incident, a Brashear man was accused Sunday of trying to discard meth pipe under a car during a Como traffic stop, according to sheriff's reports.
cbs19.tv
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
