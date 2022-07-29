ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out this 1887 farmhouse located in downtown McKinney

 4 days ago
Rodeo Goat Comes To Frisco

Highly esteemed burger and ice house Rodeo Goat will open its Frisco location very soon. While a date has not yet been announced, according to their social media they are “looking at opening the second week of August.” Rodeo Goat, which originally opened in Fort Worth in 2012, is known for its unique burger creations.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Fort Worth

Renting apartment or house is becoming more and more expensive, people struggling to keep up with rising prices

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, house prices and rents have been constantly on the rise nationwide. While both rents and house prices are known to have long-term rising trend, the exponential rise in recent years causes a lot of problems for low and average-income families who have a hard time keeping up with the increasing trend.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Loose boat closes down FM 407

On Saturday afternoon, many drivers were slowed down on FM 407 because of a boat that came to a rest in the middle of the westbound lanes. According to Highland Village police, a driver failed to yield right of way while turning onto FM 407 from The Highlands at Flower Mound shopping center and struck two vehicles, including one that was towing the boat on a trailer. The boat was dislodged from the trailer and came to a rest in the westbound lanes. That direction of 407 was shut down by police until the boat could be removed.
fwtx.com

15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital

For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes

As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

41st annual Plano Balloon Festival comes back to North Texas this September

PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The 41st annual Plano Balloon Festival is making a comeback this September, and we want you to know what to expect. From Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at Oak Point Park, officials say this festival has something for everyone, featuring kids’ activities, entertainment, skydivers, food, merchandise, fireworks, and (of course) tons of incredible hot air balloons.
PLANO, TX
fortworthreport.org

On Fort Worth’s northern edge, residents, developers tackle growth differently

Just three weeks before Fort Worth’s zoning commission was expected to vote on a proposed rental development in far northwest Fort Worth, a group of 15 Lake Country Estates residents met on a Sunday evening to work on a strategy to oppose the development. Since March 2022, these homeowners...
sillyamerica.com

Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas

I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
CW33

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

At Home Opens Three New Stores in July

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, opened three new home décor stores in July, bringing the store count to 255. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005892/en/ At Home opens three new stores in July. (Photo: Business Wire)
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

$1M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Plano

PLANO, Texas - A $1 million winning ticket for the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night was sold at a RaceTrac in Plano. That person is one of two Texans who picked the first five numbers correctly. A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won...
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area

DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
DALLAS, TX

