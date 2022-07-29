Check out this 1887 farmhouse located in downtown McKinney

www.mckinneyonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry Lease
Local Organizations Helping Balch Springs Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry Lease
2022 Camp Exposure: Local Athletes Learn Mental Health Awareness, Financial Literacy and Physical Fitness at 3-Day EventLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom Handy
Condos for Sale in Grand Prairie, TX
Only 2 listings are available in Grand Prairie. Below you can find condos for sale from nearby areas in Dallas County:
Rodeo Goat Comes To Frisco
Highly esteemed burger and ice house Rodeo Goat will open its Frisco location very soon. While a date has not yet been announced, according to their social media they are “looking at opening the second week of August.” Rodeo Goat, which originally opened in Fort Worth in 2012, is known for its unique burger creations.
Renting apartment or house is becoming more and more expensive, people struggling to keep up with rising prices
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, house prices and rents have been constantly on the rise nationwide. While both rents and house prices are known to have long-term rising trend, the exponential rise in recent years causes a lot of problems for low and average-income families who have a hard time keeping up with the increasing trend.
August is National Sandwich Month: These are the top spots for sandwiches around Dallas & Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer is moving along swimmingly and it is now August, lunchtime is more popular than ever and the greatest lunch food item of all time is being celebrated this month. August just so happens to be National Sandwich Month and no matter what bread, meat,...
Loose boat closes down FM 407
On Saturday afternoon, many drivers were slowed down on FM 407 because of a boat that came to a rest in the middle of the westbound lanes. According to Highland Village police, a driver failed to yield right of way while turning onto FM 407 from The Highlands at Flower Mound shopping center and struck two vehicles, including one that was towing the boat on a trailer. The boat was dislodged from the trailer and came to a rest in the westbound lanes. That direction of 407 was shut down by police until the boat could be removed.
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
41st annual Plano Balloon Festival comes back to North Texas this September
PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The 41st annual Plano Balloon Festival is making a comeback this September, and we want you to know what to expect. From Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at Oak Point Park, officials say this festival has something for everyone, featuring kids’ activities, entertainment, skydivers, food, merchandise, fireworks, and (of course) tons of incredible hot air balloons.
On Fort Worth’s northern edge, residents, developers tackle growth differently
Just three weeks before Fort Worth’s zoning commission was expected to vote on a proposed rental development in far northwest Fort Worth, a group of 15 Lake Country Estates residents met on a Sunday evening to work on a strategy to oppose the development. Since March 2022, these homeowners...
Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas
I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
Plano police respond to several burglaries at homes, commercial properties in the end of July
The following major crime incidents were reported from July 18-31, 2022, in Plano, according to community crime map data. In that time span, Plano Police Department officers responded to six calls involving burglaries at commercial buildings.
The Missing Peace Autism Therapy Center to add second location in Keller
The Missing Peace Autism Therapy Center will add a second location in Keller at 651 S. Main St., Ste. 102. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Missing Peace Autism Therapy Center has been approved to add a second location in Keller at 651 S. Main St., Ste. 102. This second location...
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
Here’s how much rent went up in Dallas this year
A new report from rent.com is looking at annual changes in rent prices in Dallas and it may surprise you how much rent prices are going up.
At Home Opens Three New Stores in July
PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, opened three new home décor stores in July, bringing the store count to 255. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005892/en/ At Home opens three new stores in July. (Photo: Business Wire)
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
DFW’s Plant & Sip founder says these are the common mistakes you’re making when taking care of your plants
Pets are the new kids and plants are the new plants.
Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area
DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
Lifelong McKinney firefighter now enjoys running N&P Farm and Dairy with his wife
After 30 years working as a McKinney firefighter, Steve Horton and his wife Lyn decided to open their business N&P Farm and Dairy. They sell a plethora of products including raw cow milk, raw goat milk, grass fed beef, grass fed chicken, grass fed pork, jams and jelly. “Pretty much...
