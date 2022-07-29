ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man intentionally hit woman with car

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ch4c_0gxiGkT200

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee arrested a man on murder charges after detectives said he intentionally hit a woman with his car.

Memphis police said they were investigating the crash Thursday night, after a woman was hit by a car in the city.

Officers told WHBQ that the man and woman knew each other, and that the suspect, identified as Quentin Cook, intentionally hit the victim twice with his vehicle after an argument inside the car.

Cook is charged with first-degree murder, according to jail records.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Burglars break into 16 cars at East Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need your help identifying at least one of three suspects who broke into several vehicles at the Double Tree Hotel on Sanderlin Avenue early Friday morning. Investigators said the suspects got out of a white, four-door white Sedan and burglarized at least 16 vehicles. They didn’t say what was taken but […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man indicted in deadly double shooting near Covington HS

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal double shooting involving two Covington women. In court documents recovered by WREG Monday, we learned that a grand jury indicted 23-year-old Treon Demarco Ingram last week for charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two weapons charges. According to police, he shot and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Tennessee#Violent Crime#Memphis Police Dept#Cox Media Group
WREG

Suspect in deadly Midtown shooting charged with murder, robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Police have made a fifth arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Midtown. Courtney Gray is charged in connection to the June shooting that left a man dead at his apartment on 42 North Claybrook Street. Police were called out to the apartment just before 9:30 on June 5. When they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Your father’s dead’: Man killed on his front porch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A daughter will never get to see her father again after he was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting almost two years ago, and his killer has still not been caught. Memphis police responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Preston Street on Sept. 21, 2020 just after 7 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of shooting at couple, biting ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing two counts of attempted murder charges after officers said she fired shots at her ex-girlfriend and another man. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in his right leg. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A woman later […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

19 indicted, 16 arrested in Hardin County drug investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the indictment of 19 people and 16 arrests on a wide variety of charges after a yearlong investigation by special agents from TBI’s Drug Investigation Division. Starting in June 2021, agents coordinated efforts with the TBI, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Hardin County […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Riverdale, Shelby Drive crash kills 1, injures 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being involved in an overnight crash at Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers said the two-vehicle accident also injured three other people. All four victims were taken to the hospital where one person died from their injuries. This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

North Memphis home shut down, declared public nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A home in North Memphis was shut down Monday after a judge declared it a public nuisance. According to Memphis Police, starting in 2021, members of their Organized Crime Unit received multiple complaints about illegal activity at a home in the 1600 block of National Street. MPD data showed the department responded to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

3 in critical condition following North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting took place early Saturday morning that left three in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police found two victims at about 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive, according to MPD. These two were transported to Regional One Health and placed in critical condition, police said. A third victim of the shooting arrived at Regional One by a private vehicle and was placed in critical condition, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Frayser shooting leaves 3 people injured, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left three people injured. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive just after 2 a.m. for a shooting. Two people were found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said. According...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

10-year-old among 14 arrested for auto theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven juveniles and seven adults were arrested Friday for auto theft, and one suspect was 10 years old, according to Memphis police. Officers conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime. One suspect, an 18-year-old, was also charged with evading arrest. MPD did not release the names of the juveniles. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Stolen MPD gun found after man arrested for assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he assaulted his girlfriend and was found with a stolen MPD weapon. Investigators say a woman was arguing with her boyfriend Jibril Robinson outside of their apartment on Azalia before 5 a.m. Thursday when he struck her in the mouth and knocked out her teeth. […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Man found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Sunday evening. Police said they located the man in the 1700 block of Majorie Street around 5 p.m. MPD stated there were no signs of visible trauma. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when more information is released.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for 27-year-old Wesley Nunnally Sunday night. Police say Nunnally was last seen in the 8200 block of Country Squire at around 8:33 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, and may...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen dead after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen is dead after a shooting in North Memphis Friday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of University at 7:31 p.m. The victim, between the ages of 14 and 15, was transported to LeBonheur but did not survive his injuries. Investigators say the suspects fled the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 critical in overnight Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been listed in critical condition after being shot in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive in Frayser. It happened Saturday morning around 2 a.m. Two victims were located on the scene and taken to the hospital. A third victim arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle. Police do […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
111K+
Followers
119K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy