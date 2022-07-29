ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

CT Challenge returns for 18th annual charity bike ride for cancer survivors

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Organizers of the CT Challenge are gearing up at Greenfield Hill Congregational Church in Fairfield for the 18th annual charity bike ride.

The ride was started 18 years ago by Fairfield native Jeff Keith who lost his leg to cancer when he was 12 years old.

Organizers say money raised from the ride will help cancer survivors both in Connecticut and across the country.

The ride features several routes ranging from 10 miles to 100.

Cyclists of all ages can be seen pedaling throughout Fairfield, Westport, and Weston, and some even up to Kent and back.

The ride is being held on Saturday at the church beginning at 6:30 a.m. and is expected to end at 4 p.m.

The day will end with a barbeque.

