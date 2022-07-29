ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Actress Camryn Jones goes back and forward in time with series “Paper Girls”

By Vanessa Freeman, Hazel Sanchez, Marcia Parris
 4 days ago

Texas native Camryn Jones may love things about the 1980’s, but she’s clearly not giving up any of the conveniences of today–such as mobile phones. The “Paper Girls” star talks about going back in time for her new Prime Video series and working with the talented comedian and actress Ali Wong.

Jones got to hang with her “Paper Girls” cast members during their press tour and at San Diego Comic Con where they participated in signings, a panel, and a screening. Camryn considers herself a nerd and was loving every moment of Comic Con.

“Paper Girls” premieres Friday, July 29 on Prime Video.

