Middletown Meeting Matters -- Aug. 1, 2022
The Town Council hears reports on several items Monday night from a potential roundabout on Green End Avenue to short-term rentals. #MiddletownRI. CONTACT: Matt Sheley at (401) 842-6543 or msheley@middletownri.com. Announced a new three-year contract had been finalized with the Town Hall union following an executive session discussion. Heard from...
OPINION: “New Bedford Mayor shows complete disregard for community and health!”
“Yet again, the City of New Bedford stands to exploit its community. Two weeks ago, the mayor acted unilaterally by entering into an agreement with Parallel Products, now ironically called South Coast Renewables, without public participation or knowledge. Within this agreement, the mayor agrees to not oppose any future applications of approval for the company’s project which, due to ambiguous contract language, could include the reconsideration of biosolids processing, once again without seeking or requiring community consultation or consent.
Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
Providence’s city flag to be flown at half-staff to honor former mayor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said that the city’s flag will be flown at half-staff to honor former Mayor Joseph Doorley Jr., who passed away over the weekend. He was 91. In a statement Monday, Elorza said that Doorley was “a public servant who led...
Former Providence Mayor Doorley dies; led city from 1965 to 1974
The 91-year-old Democrat was elected mayor of Rhode Island's capital city in 1964, at age 34.
Warren Town Manager speaks on Marijuana public smoking ordinance
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE)- While Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize marijuana in late May, Warren may become the first town in Rhode Island to ban smoking marijuana in public. The state’s marijuana law gives town and cities to regulate the use of cannabis in their own communities.
Narragansett seeks to add restrictions to public use of pot
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Laws saying where legalized marijuana can’t be smoked in public, such as playgrounds, athletic fields, town beaches and other town-owned property would mirror existing restrictions on smoking tobacco, officials in Narragansett have decided. “Legalization is imminent, so it probably makes sense,” was how Town Solicitor...
WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran
“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
DEM to Aquapalooza attendees: Don’t be ‘knuckleheads’
Hundreds of boaters are expected to dock in Potter's Cove Saturday for a summer tradition.
Parts of Tiverton under water restriction due to drought
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Residents in some Tiverton areas will be under a water restriction Monday due to the drought. Carl Destemps, Superintendent of the Stone Bridge Fire District, sent out the alert. Residents in his district will be under the restriction. Destemps said people can use water for...
Man tests positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus, Department of Health says
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Monday a man tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon Virus. That man is in his 50s and from Washington County. “[He] developed neurological symptoms and is now recovering,” said the Department of Health in a release Monday.
Acushnet Fire Department responds to structure fires, multiple medical calls
“On Saturday, 7/30/22, was a very busy day for us!. In addition to multiple medical calls in the early part of the day, the Acushnet Fire & EMS Department and Acushnet Permanent FF Association Local 3281 responded to 2 structure fires!. The first was reported at 2:45pm and was an...
RI Priest Removed From Barrington and Cranston Churches After Allegations Now at New Church
Priest Eric Silva was removed from two Rhode Island Catholic churches in February of 2022 for improper behavior. Now, he has back at another Rhode Island Catholic church offering mass. Earlier this year, Silva had been assigned to St. Luke’s Church in Barrington and was a visiting priest in Cranston....
Police Log: Raccoon Rescue; Scalloptown Stargazing
8:14 a.m. – A truck driver told police and EGFD he noticed a low cable wire attached to the side of a building on Main Street. The driver contacted Cox Cable; police and EGFD helped to put the wire back into place and said they would contact the town building inspector because of the hazardous situation.
A Major Addition to Rhode Island in Newport -– Architecture Critic Morgan
The summer when I was eight, my family rented a small cottage in Little Compton. I vividly remember the beach, the rocks, and the marshes. Most of all, I recall going to Newport to see the start of the Bermuda Race. My favorite uncle was a navigator on one of the smaller sailboats, and he would later return to Newport as part of an America’s Cup team. The harbor was festooned with sails and jammed with scores of power boats–well-wishers waving off the intrepid ocean racers. There was also the excitement of a Navy destroyer that would escort the windborne sailors to the Crown Colony over 600 miles to the south.
Firefighters respond to house fire in North Providence
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in North Providence Monday morning. Crews responded around 7:15 a.m. to a home on 95 Jacksonia Drive. The North Providence Fire Department says two elderly residents were able to make it out of the home safely. Crews were able to knock...
1149 Division Makes Way for Neon Marketplace
Above: The former 1149 Restaurant being torn down on Division Street at Route 4 to make way for a Neon Marketplace. The former 1149 restaurant building started coming down this past week, making room for construction of a new Neon Marketplace and gas station at the site on Division Street across from the Route 4 on and offramps.
6 people displaced after house fire in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The New Bedford Fire Department said 6 people were displaced and one firefighter was taken to the hospital after a house fire Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Holly Street just after 6:30 a.m. “The crew of Engine...
