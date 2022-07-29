$1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on the line Friday

www.abc6.com
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
fallriverreporter.com
Man handed wrong instant game ticket, turns into million-dollar winner in Massachusetts Lottery game
A mistake made by a clerk turned into a big win for a man playing a Massachusetts scratch ticket. According to lottery officials, Marcus Miller won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Royal Gold” instant ticket game. Miller intended to purchase a $10...
Lowell store hoping to sell another Mega Millions winning ticket
LOWELL -- Powers Wine and Liquor in Lowell is ready for another winner. Lottery players still flock there because, nearly 20 years ago, the store sold the highest winning Mega Millions ticket in Massachusetts history. "Fifty and 100 those kinds of tickets. They spend $200, $300 at the same time," cashier Eva Islam described to WBZ-TV. In 2004, Powers Wine and Liquor sold a $294 million winning ticket. Right now, the Mega Millions jackpot is more than $1 billion. The cash payout on that grand prize would be around $648 million.Eva said they've been busy selling tickets since the prize hit $800 million. "I...
Turnto10.com
Numbers drawn for $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The staggering Mega Millions jackpot has grown even bigger. The estimated grand prize for Friday's drawing is $1.28 billion. The cash option is an estimated $747.2 million. The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were 13-36-45-57-67 with a Mega Ball of 14. The jackpot has grown...
rimonthly.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Residents Dream Big as Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $1.28 Billion
The jackpot for the Mega Millions is worth almost $1.3 billion ahead of Friday night's drawing. No matter the odds, there's always a chance -- and that's all anyone needs to hear. The winning numbers for Friday's $1.28 billion Mega Million jackpot — the third-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history...
ABC6.com
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in American in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
Turnto10.com
Short-term renters in Rhode Island may face registration fees
(WJAR) — The State of Rhode Island wants a list of everyone who is offering their home for short-term rentals, including Airbnb and VRBO. Interim Director of the Department of Business Regulation Elizabeth Dwyer said the organization is proposing a $50 registration fee per property every two years. “Municipalities...
ABC6.com
Police departments in Southern New England celebrate ‘National Night Out’
Police departments across Southern New England will celebrate “National Night Out” on Tuesday, a nationwide event to encourage positive relationships between law enforcement and residents. Communities can join their local police department to enjoy free food, games, and other activities. Here are the cities and towns in Rhode...
ABC6.com
McKee announces new child tax rebate for eligible Rhode Island households
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced a new child tax rebate Tuesday for eligible households in Rhode Island. McKee was joined by Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Sen. Lou DiPalma, and Rep. Lauren Carson at the Florence Gray Center. In June, the governor signed the state budget which...
whdh.com
‘They’re going to be devastated’: R.I. ice cream man mourns discontinuation of Choco Taco
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Klondike’s Choco Taco has been a mainstay on ice cream menus since the desert’s inception in 1983. And now that Klondike has announced plans to discontinue the delectable dessert, a Rhode Island ice cream shop owner says he is expecting a wave of disappointed customers coming to his truck.
ABC6.com
We Love New England: Providence County Kennel Club dog shows
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — It was a “doggone” great time at the 2022 Providence County Kennel Club dog shows over the weekend. Nearly 600 pups, all different shapes, sizes and breed, from all over the country participated in the 2-day event. There were various events and...
ABC6.com
Gov. McKee celebrates 33rd annual Bay Day, free parking at state beaches
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee rode from Providence to Narragansett on an electric RIPTA bus in celebration of the 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day on Sunday. Earlier this week, the governor signed an executive order to continue the tradition of Governor’s Bay Day. The order offers Rhode Islanders a free day of the beach and parking at all state beaches.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $1 million prize, 3 $100,000 prizes won in Massachusetts Thursday
The $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot may be top of lottery players’ minds as it prepares for a Friday night drawing. But it isn’t the only lottery game in town. More than 530 lottery prizes worth $600 or more were won or claimed through the lottery in Massachusetts on Thursday, with winners in Salem, Attleboro, Brockton and Chelmsford walking away with the top prizes.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 prizes won in Springfield, Tewksbury Tuesday; no Mega Millions jackpot winner
Although there was no Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday, two Massachusetts lottery players won $100,000 prizes. One of the $100,000 prizes was from the game “Mass Cash.” It was sold at Racing Mart in Springfield. The other was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Hobart’s Country Store in Tewksbury.
ABC6.com
Fishing boat hits Norwegian Pearl cruise ship east of Nantucket
BOSTON (WLNE) — People aboard a cruise ship that sails out of Boston every week were awaken by a jolt when the ship was hit by a fishing boat Saturday morning. The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a report of a crash involving the Norwegian Pearl just before 2:30 a.m.
whatsupnewp.com
Highest paying jobs in Providence that require a graduate degree
Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest- paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.
Mom buys raffle ticket to honor late daughter and wins purple BMW
BOSTON – A Rhode Island mother of five is the winner of the Big Sister Boston car raffle. She is shocked, thrilled and she believes the car is heaven sent."Are you kidding me? I thought someone was pranking me because my kids like love to mess with me," Tara Reddington said. "My brain just couldn't catch up to what you were saying."Winning the BMW 230i was understandably overwhelming. Big Sister Boston sold 1951 raffle tickets. Tara bought just one, in memory of her daughter Grace, whose favorite color was purple."I have just been nagging at her constantly, send me a...
whatsupnewp.com
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
