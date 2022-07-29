Beyoncé and Telfar's Love Story Keeps Unfolding on "Renaissance"

www.popsugar.com
Katie Holmes Reveals Her "Very Talented" Daughter, Suri, Sings in Her New Film
Suri Cruise is stepping into the spotlight. In a July 26 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Katie Holmes revealed her daughter, Suri, whom she shares with Tom Cruise, sings in the actor's new film, "Alone Together." "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her," Holmes said, sharing...
Vanessa Hudgens's Rose-Gold Chrome Nails Shine Brighter Than Her Sequin Dress
Low-key milk-bath nails may be all the rage among celebrities this year, but Vanessa Hudgens's latest manicure is much more glitzy. The "Tick, Tick . . . Boom!" star recently attended the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF charity gala in Italy rocking rose-gold chrome nails that instantly reignited our love for the trendy metallic hue. Hudgens's nails perfectly matched and nearly outshone her custom Michael Kors Collection dress, which was hand-embroidered with more than two million recycled paillette sequins.
The Deeper Meaning Behind Kristin Cavallari's 1111 Tattoo
Kristin Cavallari is adding some new ink to her tattoo collection. The entrepreneur went to one of Hollywood's most exclusive tattoo artists, Winter Stone, to get her latest addition, and it's perfect for lovers of dainty body art. That tattoo in question is a gorgeous fine-line design that depicts the...
Patrick Ta's Tumultuous Rise to Celebrity Makeup Artist and Brand Founder
Welcome to Big Break, where some of the most influential figures in the beauty industry reflect on the moments that made them — from the good to the bad and everything in between. Here, Patrick Ta shares how he climbed from high school dropout to celebrity makeup artist and founder of Patrick Ta Beauty.
Quinta Brunson Loves Drugstore Shopping Just Like the Rest of Us
In addition to producing the Emmy-nominated sitcom "Abbott Elementary" and writing the bestselling book "She Memes Well," actor Quinta Brunson can now add "beauty ambassador" to her long list of accomplishments. The star recently announced her partnership with skin-care brand Olay, and for her, the collaboration just makes sense. "Olay is such an iconic brand that has been in my bathroom since I was a little girl," Brunson tells POPSUGAR. "My mom used it, and I remember it always being a staple, something that she always made sure she had in the bathroom, no matter what other product she was trying."
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz’s Dad Reveals Major Update About His Health Following Stroke
Just a few weeks after Frank Fritz was hospitalized for a stroke, the “American Pickers” alum’s father is now sharing an update about the former TV star’s health. According to The Sun, the former “American Pickers” star’s father, Bill Fritz, shared that his show is now in stable condition following his stroke. He did not reveal any more details about his son’s condition.
Simone Biles Welcomes Football Season in a Black Onesie and White Shirt
Simone Biles is welcoming football season in style. On Sunday, July 31, the gymnast posted on Instagram to cheer on her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, sharing a heartwarming image of the couple kissing on a football field while clad in matching sporty looks. Biles wore what seems to be a...
The Real Reason Noa Went to Juvie in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin"
With the release of the highly anticipated "PLL" spinoff, "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin," viewers are being introduced to a whole new setting and characters. This time around, making up the main squad of Liars are six-month-pregnant Spirit Queen Imogen (Bailee Madison); movie aficionado Tabitha "Tabby" (Chandler Kinney); prima ballerina Faran (Zaria Simone); socially awkward Minnie "Mouse" (Malia Pyles); and the track star, Noa (Maia Reficco), who just returned to Millwood following her stay at a juvenile detention center. While everyone has a well-guarded past of their own — the undisclosed identity of Imogen's baby's father and Faran's secret scoliosis diagnosis — Noa's secret is different, because it's not her own.
Keke Palmer Says Her Yoga Practice Doesn't Have to Result in a Six-Pack
Keke Palmer has over 100 acting credits to her name, from child star in "Akeelah and the Bee" to lead in Jordan Peele's "Nope." She is an Emmy award-winning actor, singer, host, and author — just to name a few side gigs. While some try to compare her, there is only one Keke Palmer, and we remain in awe of her accomplishments.
Enjoy These Sweet Photos of Simu Liu and Jade Bender
Simu Liu and Jade Bender have been all smiles lately. During the 2022 ESPY Awards on July 20, the pair seemingly confirmed their relationship as they made their joint red carpet debut. Liu and Bender didn't show off much PDA that night, but they didn't hesitate to pose for a couple of cozied-up photos.
Fifth Harmony — Including Camila Cabello — Celebrate Their 10-Year Anniversary
Ten years ago today, five performers, each now legends in their own right, came together in perfect harmony. July 28 marks Fifth Harmony's 10th anniversary since their formation on "The X-Factor," and to commemorate the occasion, they each reminisced on the decade that transformed their lives forever. The group, which originally consisted of Camila Cabello, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani, were initially put together by Simon Cowell on the show. After placing third in the competition, the girls went on to release tremendous pop hits such as "Sledgehammer" and "Worth It."
Joey King and Steven Piet Share a Kiss For Their Red Carpet Debut
After over three years together, Joey King and Steven Piet are finally making their red carpet debut as a couple. On Aug. 1, the director joined King on the red carpet for the "Bullet Train" premiere in Los Angeles, marking the final stop of her press tour. The engaged pair, who usually prefers to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, posed arm-in-arm and even shared a few kisses for the cameras. The actor chose a plunging white blazer dress with hip cutouts for the occasion, while Piet stood alongside her in a casual sleek navy suit, sans tie.
The best Kate Middleton-inspired polka-dot dresses to buy now
When it comes to dresses, there’s one pattern that makes the duchess goes dotty. Kate Middleton has been seen time and time again in polka-dot dresses, from classic versions in black and navy to bolder pink and green versions. This year alone, we’ve seen the Duchess of Cambridge step out in a white spotted frock at Royal Ascot, pick a black polka-dot dress for Prince Philip’s memorial service and sport not one, but two different dotted dresses at Wimbledon. She’s even passed her love of polka dots down to daughter Princess Charlotte, who rocked a navy top with white spots for a...
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Sing About a New Chapter Ahead of ‘HSMTMTS’ Exit
Click here to read the full article. For Olivia Rodrigo‘s High School Musical: The Musical: The series character, this could be the start of something new. In a new sneak peak clip from the popular Disney+ series’ latest episode shared by People, Nini Salazar-Roberts (Rodrigo) performs an emotional acoustic ballad in her backyard titled “You Never Know,” in which she sings about starting a new chapter in life as she hopes to get her big break as an artist while visiting California. “A chapter begins, the pages turn in the wind / The story’s so unpredictable / But the best is yet to...
Only J Lo Could Pull Off 6-Inch Platforms For a Boat Ride With Her Kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's fashionable honeymoon in Paris continues, with the singer serving up plenty of street style inspiration. Upon leaving the Hotel de Crillon on Wednesday, July 27, Lopez brought her signature touch to a '70s look, finishing light-wash blue flared jeans and a voluminous white blouse with her go-to leather Gucci T-strap pumps. To cinch her waist, she opted for a brown Valentino belt with a large gold logo buckle and carried a woven Hermès Kelly bag with brown leather details. Lopez further accessorized with large gold hoops, black tinted sunglasses, and a sleek bun.
Gaten Matarazzo Was "Really Scared" Filming Eddie's Final Scene on "Stranger Things"
Gaten Matarazzo is still reeling from the fan reaction to the "Stranger Things" finale, which was released on July 1. Lots of people have told him that his scenes as Dustin reacting to Eddie's death made them cry. "It's such a weird thing to say thank you to," he tells POPSUGAR. "They're like, 'You made me cry,' and it's like, 'Oh, thank you.'"
This $45 Old Navy Shirtdress Made My Street Style Dreams Come True
A personal fun fact: I'm not usually one to step out of my comfort zone when it comes to style. I'm a big fan of fitted silhouettes, so much so that you won't find much of anything oversize in my closet. I don't love this about me, though, and I've been trying to challenge myself to wear pieces I'd typically shy away from; case in point, the Old Navy Long-Sleeve Cotton-Poplin Midi Shirt Dress ($45). When I came across it in the brand's new arrivals section, I couldn't help but think about its versatility. In theory, I knew it would be perfect for breezy summer evenings and styled with a coat and boots in the fall, but I wasn't sure if the fit would be flattering. I took the risk and added my usual size medium to my virtual shopping cart. Here are my honest thoughts.
A Ranking Of Beyoncé's Most Female Empowering Songs
Whether Beyoncé was instructing us to get in formation or she was explaining how we can tell our no-good exes to take their a**es to the left, she has forever been a champion of women through her music.
