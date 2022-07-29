Beyoncé and Telfar's Love Story Keeps Unfolding on "Renaissance"

A personal fun fact: I'm not usually one to step out of my comfort zone when it comes to style. I'm a big fan of fitted silhouettes, so much so that you won't find much of anything oversize in my closet. I don't love this about me, though, and I've been trying to challenge myself to wear pieces I'd typically shy away from; case in point, the Old Navy Long-Sleeve Cotton-Poplin Midi Shirt Dress ($45). When I came across it in the brand's new arrivals section, I couldn't help but think about its versatility. In theory, I knew it would be perfect for breezy summer evenings and styled with a coat and boots in the fall, but I wasn't sure if the fit would be flattering. I took the risk and added my usual size medium to my virtual shopping cart. Here are my honest thoughts.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO