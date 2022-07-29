Lasch Bash 2022: Penn State ‘One of the Top Schools’ for Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey

nittanysportsnow.com
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel Maven
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen Walters
Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook: Aug. 1
Update (7:52 p.m.)- **Donkoh, a three-star offensive lineman from Lightridge High School in Aldie, Virginia, committed to Penn State in January. **Payne, a three-star cornerback from Chartiers Valley High School near Pittsburgh, committed to Penn State last September. Update (7:30 p.m.)- **Hussey, another four-star safety from St. Thomas Aquinas, received...
Lasch Bash 2022: Zion Tracy Says Penn State is at top of his List
Every year, the Lasch Bash is a huge opportunity for Penn State coach James Franklin and his staff to get to see recruits in action as well as for them to experience Happy Valley. There will be commits from the Class of 2023 in attendance, as well as high-ranking prospects...
bluegoldnews.com
Rodney Gallagher Concentrating On Football This Summer
Certainly, Rodney Gallagher hasn’t rested on his laurels this summer. Since committing to West Virginia’s football program on May 25, the four-star receiver from Laurel Highlands High School in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, has concentrated more on his craft than all the outside aspects that go with being one of the nation’s most highly-recruited two-sport prospects.
WPIAL rules Thomas Jefferson QB ineligible, approves 2 South Fayette transfers
Thomas Jefferson quarterback Luke Kosko, a transfer from Seton LaSalle, was ruled ineligible for the upcoming football season after a hearing Monday with the WPIAL board. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore was in the running to start this fall for the Jaguars but instead must sit out the upcoming season. “The...
Former PSU boxer to join list of PA greats in the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame
Previous inductees include former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno and former running back Franco Harris.
Three Things to Watch As Pitt Football Opens Training Camp
Key position battles and lofty expectations await the Pitt Panthers as they open training camp on Monday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: Basketball standout Rocco continues to get offers
Alayna Rocco is on the path to Division I college basketball. But where will she play?. She has plenty of choices on a growing list of schools. The junior guard at North Catholic, who lives in Trafford, is having another big summer with the Western PA Bruins AAU club, and college coaches are pursuing her talents heavily.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Seton Hill wrestler finds 'overnight success' in mobile car detailing business
John Meyers has come a long way as an entrepreneur since charging admission to a haunted house he crafted in a backyard shed as a kid. Now, the Seton Hill University redshirt sophomore wrestler owns and operates a mobile car detailing business, Super Mobile Detail. “I wanted to do something...
Die-Hards: Pitt Basketball Getting Visit from Big-Time 2024 Forward Tuesday
On Tuesday, Pitt will be hosting one of the top forwards in the class of 2024 on a visit. The Panthers recently hosted Meleek Thomas, a 2025 guard from Lincoln Park, on a visit. Check out who will be visiting Pitt next below.
3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh
If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?
Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional assistant superintendent resigns
Franklin Regional school board officials will accept the resignation of assistant superintendent Robin Pynos at their meeting Monday. Pynos, a Duquesne University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania alum, came to Franklin Regional from Greater Latrobe School District, the same school district Superintendent Gennaro Piraino left to join Franklin Regional. Pynos’...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ospreys raising young atop crane along Monongahela River near Charleroi
Tarentum resident Jim Bonner, executive director of the local Audubon Society, has heard many bird stories. Over the years, he has fielded countless inquiries from the public to the Audubon Society of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s headquarters at Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel. But there was something different about a recent...
Man who shot Pennsylvania state trooper also had role in Ohio murder-for-hire plot
A man accused of shooting a state trooper in Pennsylvania had served time in prison for his role in a 2005 murder-for-hire plot in Ohio. State police say two troopers had observed a disturbance and 41-year-old Damian Bradford shot a trooper in the leg as they struggled Friday inside a store in Aliquippa. The wounded […]
KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Upper St. Clair restaurant sports new name
An Upper St. Clair restaurant steeped in tradition has a new name. The former DeLallo's at 91 Fort Couch Road is now known as Bella's on Fort Couch. Tony Ruozzi and John Mayerchak purchased the restaurant from Dave DeLallo almost four years ago. The DeLallo name was prevalent for many years, but the new owners only had the DeLallo naming rights until Oct. 10.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Officer Brian Shaw ride could top 1,000 bikes in one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania
The Officer Brian Shaw ride is expected to top 1,000 riders for ShawRide V on Aug. 13. Its organizers and other participants say it has become one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania. The ride benefits a scholarship fund dedicated to Shaw’s memory that pays for two...
Pa. sees Shell’s ethane cracker as an economic boon. But for some in Beaver County, it’s a reason to leave
Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke came from Albany, New York, where he was finishing graduate school, and Cheryl, from Washington, D.C. Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
pghcitypaper.com
Ed Gainey to discuss reform policies at Pittsburgh Cannabis Festival
The second annual Pittsburgh Cannabis Festival is making its comeback to the city, with Mayor Ed Gainey reportedly set to make an appearance discussing cannabis reform. The free festival, scheduled for Aug. 14 at Allegheny Commons Park, is being hosted by Terrapin Care Stations, a cultivator, processor, and provider of medical cannabis in Pennsylvania, according to a press release.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 1-7
Bounce House Launch Party. Thu., Aug. 8. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. cmoa.org. After some time out of the spotlight to focus on her mental and physical health, Clara Kent returns with a new project: Bounce House Studios & Productions. The Black-owned and operated company intends to foster environments that allow Black artists to have sustainable and lucrative careers while creating “freely and intently, and develop[ing] into their most authentic artistic selves.” Kent is celebrating the launch of Bounce House with a performance during Carnegie Museum's Summer Series "Inside Out" alongside Tribe Eternal (made up of Bilal Abbey and Pharaoh Lum) and Mani Bahia & The Mob.
