ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melville, NY

RISE of the Jack O’Lantern returns to Long Island in new location

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVPgw_0gxiFqYN00

The RISE of the Jack O'Lantern is returning to Long Island this fall, but in a new location.

The eerie trail will come to life at the Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts in Melville. It will be considered the longest Jack O'Lantern trail in the world when it opens. Dates and times have not yet been released.

The trail will feature over 5,000 hand-carved Jack O'Lantern’s spread out along a 4,200 foot trail.

Previously, the event was held at Old Westbury Gardens.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Long Island shelter throws "DOGust" bash to get rescue dogs adopted

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- For many animal lovers, it's "DOGust Day." August 1st is recognized as the universal birthday for all rescue-shelter dogs across America. Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan introduced us to a family who went to Nassau County to celebrate and adopt a puppy of their own. Seven-year-old twins Tyler and Allison Paulino were over the moon. Their parents Jennifer and Gerry agreed to drive from New Jersey to Port Washington in search of the perfect pet. The Paulinos recently lost their beloved family dog to old age and the pain will be eased, they think, with a new adoption. North Shore Animal...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
northforker.com

10 things to do on the North Fork in August

A cookie dough cone from the For Goodness Cakes dessert truck at Rottkamp’s Farm in Riverhead. (Credit: Michelina Da Fonte) The last full month of summer is here and if you’re anything like us you’re committed to giving it your all. From churro tots to tall ships, this month has something for everyone.
RIVERHEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melville, NY
City
Westbury, NY
longisland.com

The Artisan Sandwich Shop and Deli Opens in Patchogue

A new gourmet sandwich shop called The Artisan opened up in Patchogue recently, serving up specialty deli sandwiches . According to the website, The Artisan was developed by Jason Tepper, “executive chef and mastermind behind most of Patchogue’s top restaurants.”. “Every menu item is crafted with an emphasis...
PATCHOGUE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Long Island lynx now known as Leonardo De Catprio

The Long Island lynx has a name. Chilling and relaxing these days at the Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown, the exotic cat captured prowling around in a Central Islip neighborhood on Wednesday, July 27, is now being called Leonardo De Catprio — or Leo for short — by staffers there.
SMITHTOWN, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]

Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island
longisland.com

Waffles & Soul Opens in Bellport

If you like your waffles with chicken, then you found your spot. Waffles & Soul opened up recently in Bellport and it’s been lighting up the social media review sites. It’s not just a piece of fried chicken on a plain old waffle (although they have that too), it’s a variety of unique variations on the theme.
BELLPORT, NY
northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: U-pick bouquets at Horton’s Flower Farm

You’ll find rows and rows of colorful zinnias at Horton’s Flower Farm. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) For months, we’ve been patiently awaiting the opening day at Horton’s Flower Farm in Riverhead. Thousands of vibrant zinnias, statice, celosia, sunflowers herbs, and many more flowers are now in bloom...
RIVERHEAD, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Sunscreen Is Recalled In New York State

The summer of 2022 has entered a new month and there is no shortage of fun things to do. From Long Island to Niagara Falls, the sun and the heat will be back in the Empire State for the first week of the month of August! Like always, the experts and medical professionals recommend drinking plenty of water and using the proper sunscreen when you are outdoors.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KISS 104.1

How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?

Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

96K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy