RISE of the Jack O’Lantern returns to Long Island in new location

The RISE of the Jack O'Lantern is returning to Long Island this fall, but in a new location.

The eerie trail will come to life at the Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts in Melville. It will be considered the longest Jack O'Lantern trail in the world when it opens. Dates and times have not yet been released.

The trail will feature over 5,000 hand-carved Jack O'Lantern’s spread out along a 4,200 foot trail.

Previously, the event was held at Old Westbury Gardens.