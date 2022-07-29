What a drowning prevention specialist wants parents to know

www.mckinneyonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry Lease
Local Organizations Helping Balch Springs Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry Lease
2022 Camp Exposure: Local Athletes Learn Mental Health Awareness, Financial Literacy and Physical Fitness at 3-Day EventLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom Handy
Why Do Kids Self Harm? What Parents Need To Know.
Self-harm is surprisingly common in kids. About 17% percent of teens report that they have engaged in self-harm at least once. And although it’s more common in adolescents, younger kids may self-injure too; 1.3% of children aged 5 to 10 self-harm. That can be terrifying for parents. No one wants to see their child hurt — especially not by themself. But it’s crucial not to let this fear creep into your response to your child’s behaviors — and to understand why they’re doing it.
KIDS・
Fentanyl poisoning's surprising signs: What parents and friends must know
There are some 250 deaths each day due to the fentanyl crisis in America, according to what the organization Families Against Fentanyl has discerned by reviewing the facts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the crisis. Fentanyl is right now the number-one killer of Americans between...
MedicalXpress
Losing a grandmother can have long-lasting mental health effects for kids and adolescents, a new study finds
The death of a grandmother can have severe and lasting mental health consequences for both her adult children and grandchildren, according to our recently published study. This finding may be surprising, because the death of a grandparent is a normal, even anticipated, part of life. Yet the effects are profound. Losing a grandparent can increase adolescents' risk of having a depressed parent and of having higher depressive symptoms themselves.
The telltale signs your child is at risk of growing up to be an alcoholic
SCIENTISTS have spotted a telltale sign in young drinkers that suggests they will grow up to be an alcoholic. Teenagers were asked about their drinking habits and then followed up 17 years later. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University found that drinking alone between the ages of 18 and mid-20s strongly...
studyfinds.org
Just doing chores at home cuts the risk of developing Alzheimer’s, study reveals
MINNEAPOLIS – Cooking, washing the dishes, and gardening can slash the risk of Alzheimer’s by more than a fifth, according to new research. A study of more than half a million adults found those who did household chores were 21 percent less likely to develop the disease. Chores rank as the second biggest protective activity behind regular exercise — including brisk walks or bike rides — which lowered dementia cases by 35 percent.
These Simple Tasks Can Cut Your Risk Of Dementia, Study Finds
Basic activities (some of which you're probably already doing) can cut your risk of dementia by up to 35%.
Gardening 'can slash dementia risk by up to 20%' as the exercise keeps the brain healthy, study finds
Gardening really can reduce the risk of dementia as the exercise involved may keep the brain healthy, a study has found. More than half a million people in the UK were asked about their levels of physical activity and were followed up for almost 11 years on average. Those who...
MedicalXpress
Teaching an old drug new tricks
To treat some of the psychosis issues associated with Parkinson's disease, physicians often prescribe pimavanserin, an antipsychotic drug that acts within the brain to prevent hallucinations and delusions. Because of its ability to prevent or reduce these symptoms, pimavanserin also has been studied as an antipsychotic treatment for other neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia and depression.
psychologytoday.com
How Mindfulness Can Help Parents of Kids With Autism
There are many misconceptions of what mindfulness is about. Mindfulness is not just a series of stress-management techniques, but a way of being with our experiences. Parents of children with autism, among us all, may benefit from mindfulness practice. Mindfulness is one of those things that can be hard to...
YOGA・
Sleep Expert Dr. Julia Kogan Reveals The Bedtime Routine That Guarantees A Great Night's Rest - Exclusive
Our physical health and our emotional health are not independent of one another. This is particularly true when it comes to sleep, explains Dr. Julia Kogan, PsyD, health psychologist, and sleep and stress/anxiety specialist in an exclusive interview with Health Digest. Sharing what initially drew her to this line of work, Dr. Kogan states, "In my work as a health psychologist in primary care clinics, I was fascinated by the referrals I received for unexplained medical issues and other concerns. These concerns were often related to high stress, anxiety, and poor sleep."
MedicalXpress
Is everything we think we know about Alzheimer's wrong?
If you've followed the news about Alzheimer's disease research in the past few months, you might find yourself wondering what else could go wrong. First, a much-anticipated new drug called Aduhelm got approval from the Food & Drug Administration—but its actual effect on patients was so small that insurance won't cover it for most patients.
MedicalXpress
Five tips for building kids' resilience after bumps, scrapes and other minor injuries
Bang! A child trips and grazes their knee. Your toddler bumps his head on the table. Your niece stubs her toe. The tears flood in. Do you: (a) tell them to "brush-it-off," (b) make a fuss and laboriously check for grazes, or (c) give them a cuddle, quick check, and encourage them to keep playing?
Kids as young as 9 are dieting and making themselves sick to try to lose weight, study finds
The researchers of the study said disordered eating is more common among young kids than ever before, and spotting the signs early is key.
KIDS・
All women 40-60 should have weight counseling, coalition urges
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A new guideline -- unveiled Monday and already stirring up controversy -- urges clinicians to discuss obesity prevention strategies with all female patients ages 40 to 60, even if they are not overweight. The clinical guideline, which was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine,...
EverydayHealth.com
What Is Parkinson’s Wellness Recovery, and How Can It Help With Parkinson’s Symptoms?
Physical activity is an important aspect of overall health and disease prevention, and it’s especially vital for people with Parkinson’s disease (PD). Regular exercise can help improve balance, mobility, and the ability to navigate everyday life, and there is also research to indicate that it can actually improve many Parkinson’s symptoms.
