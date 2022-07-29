What a drowning prevention specialist wants parents to know

Self-harm is surprisingly common in kids. About 17% percent of teens report that they have engaged in self-harm at least once. And although it’s more common in adolescents, younger kids may self-injure too; 1.3% of children aged 5 to 10 self-harm. That can be terrifying for parents. No one wants to see their child hurt — especially not by themself. But it’s crucial not to let this fear creep into your response to your child’s behaviors — and to understand why they’re doing it.

