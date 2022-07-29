ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

What a drowning prevention specialist wants parents to know

mckinneyonline.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mckinneyonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fatherly

Why Do Kids Self Harm? What Parents Need To Know.

Self-harm is surprisingly common in kids. About 17% percent of teens report that they have engaged in self-harm at least once. And although it’s more common in adolescents, younger kids may self-injure too; 1.3% of children aged 5 to 10 self-harm. That can be terrifying for parents. No one wants to see their child hurt — especially not by themself. But it’s crucial not to let this fear creep into your response to your child’s behaviors — and to understand why they’re doing it.
KIDS
Fox News

Fentanyl poisoning's surprising signs: What parents and friends must know

There are some 250 deaths each day due to the fentanyl crisis in America, according to what the organization Families Against Fentanyl has discerned by reviewing the facts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the crisis. Fentanyl is right now the number-one killer of Americans between...
MedicalXpress

Losing a grandmother can have long-lasting mental health effects for kids and adolescents, a new study finds

The death of a grandmother can have severe and lasting mental health consequences for both her adult children and grandchildren, according to our recently published study. This finding may be surprising, because the death of a grandparent is a normal, even anticipated, part of life. Yet the effects are profound. Losing a grandparent can increase adolescents' risk of having a depressed parent and of having higher depressive symptoms themselves.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mckinney, TX
Health
City
Mckinney, TX
Local
Texas Health
studyfinds.org

Just doing chores at home cuts the risk of developing Alzheimer’s, study reveals

MINNEAPOLIS – Cooking, washing the dishes, and gardening can slash the risk of Alzheimer’s by more than a fifth, according to new research. A study of more than half a million adults found those who did household chores were 21 percent less likely to develop the disease. Chores rank as the second biggest protective activity behind regular exercise — including brisk walks or bike rides — which lowered dementia cases by 35 percent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MedicalXpress

Teaching an old drug new tricks

To treat some of the psychosis issues associated with Parkinson's disease, physicians often prescribe pimavanserin, an antipsychotic drug that acts within the brain to prevent hallucinations and delusions. Because of its ability to prevent or reduce these symptoms, pimavanserin also has been studied as an antipsychotic treatment for other neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia and depression.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
psychologytoday.com

How Mindfulness Can Help Parents of Kids With Autism

There are many misconceptions of what mindfulness is about. Mindfulness is not just a series of stress-management techniques, but a way of being with our experiences. Parents of children with autism, among us all, may benefit from mindfulness practice. Mindfulness is one of those things that can be hard to...
YOGA
Health Digest

Sleep Expert Dr. Julia Kogan Reveals The Bedtime Routine That Guarantees A Great Night's Rest - Exclusive

Our physical health and our emotional health are not independent of one another. This is particularly true when it comes to sleep, explains Dr. Julia Kogan, PsyD, health psychologist, and sleep and stress/anxiety specialist in an exclusive interview with Health Digest. Sharing what initially drew her to this line of work, Dr. Kogan states, "In my work as a health psychologist in primary care clinics, I was fascinated by the referrals I received for unexplained medical issues and other concerns. These concerns were often related to high stress, anxiety, and poor sleep."
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Is everything we think we know about Alzheimer's wrong?

If you've followed the news about Alzheimer's disease research in the past few months, you might find yourself wondering what else could go wrong. First, a much-anticipated new drug called Aduhelm got approval from the Food & Drug Administration—but its actual effect on patients was so small that insurance won't cover it for most patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Swimming#Oxygen#Alcohol#Brain Damage#Children S Health
UPI News

All women 40-60 should have weight counseling, coalition urges

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A new guideline -- unveiled Monday and already stirring up controversy -- urges clinicians to discuss obesity prevention strategies with all female patients ages 40 to 60, even if they are not overweight. The clinical guideline, which was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine,...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy