Albany’s Leukemia and Lymphoma Society gifted $5k

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has been awarded a $5,000 donation from The Murray Group Insurance Services, and they have a chance to double it with a little help from the local community. The donation came as part of a 2022 “Make More Happen” award, given to The Murray Group for its commitment to making a positive impact on all those around them.

Starting Monday, August 1, the story of The Murray Group Insurance Services and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) will be spotlighted on the official Make More Happen microsite . There, supporters can vote to help the team reach their donation goal. If the featured story gets at least 500 votes- shares on social media and comments on their story- the donation will be increased to $10,000.

Bridget Murray, Vice President of Murray’s Insurance Group, began her involvement with LLS in 2019 after devastating family losses from cancer. Now as a board member for the Connecticut-Albany-Eastern New York chapter of LLS, Murray is part of the leadership team for the man and woman of the year fundraising campaign and supports the annual Light the Night Walk. She also set a fundraising record as a candidate in 2021, raising $356,000 for LLS, earning the title of woman of the year. In all, The Murray Group has raised nearly $500,000 for LLS.

“We strongly advocate for LLS in the critical fight against cancer because we don’t want other families to experience losses similar to ours,” said Murray. “We are forever grateful to receive this Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco to provide Leukemia and Lymphoma Society with much-needed funds to continue their impactful work.”

The $10,000 donation would benefit the Albany Light the Night Walk in October to help further cancer research, provide support to local cancer patients, and fund LLS’s recent Children’s Initiative for new treatments. “It warms our hearts to see the endless dedication our agents have for their nonprofit partners through their volunteering, fundraising, and overall awareness efforts,” said David Lavoie, Liberty Mutual Northeast Region Senior Territory Manager. “The Make More Happen Awards allow our agents to make an even greater impact in Albany and we hope it motivates others to do the same.”

Throughout 2022, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen award, donating up to $370,000 to the nonprofits they support. Agencies become eligible for the award by submitting an application demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit, along with photos of an initiative they worked on.

