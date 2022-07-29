ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany’s Leukemia and Lymphoma Society gifted $5k

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NQRTp_0gxiFNOe00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has been awarded a $5,000 donation from The Murray Group Insurance Services, and they have a chance to double it with a little help from the local community. The donation came as part of a 2022 “Make More Happen” award, given to The Murray Group for its commitment to making a positive impact on all those around them.

Starting Monday, August 1, the story of The Murray Group Insurance Services and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) will be spotlighted on the official Make More Happen microsite . There, supporters can vote to help the team reach their donation goal. If the featured story gets at least 500 votes- shares on social media and comments on their story- the donation will be increased to $10,000.

Bridget Murray, Vice President of Murray’s Insurance Group, began her involvement with LLS in 2019 after devastating family losses from cancer. Now as a board member for the Connecticut-Albany-Eastern New York chapter of LLS, Murray is part of the leadership team for the man and woman of the year fundraising campaign and supports the annual Light the Night Walk. She also set a fundraising record as a candidate in 2021, raising $356,000 for LLS, earning the title of woman of the year. In all, The Murray Group has raised nearly $500,000 for LLS.

“We strongly advocate for LLS in the critical fight against cancer because we don’t want other families to experience losses similar to ours,” said Murray. “We are forever grateful to receive this Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco to provide Leukemia and Lymphoma Society with much-needed funds to continue their impactful work.”

Bennington bands together and braves shave for 2-year-old with cancer

The $10,000 donation would benefit the Albany Light the Night Walk in October to help further cancer research, provide support to local cancer patients, and fund LLS’s recent Children’s Initiative for new treatments. “It warms our hearts to see the endless dedication our agents have for their nonprofit partners through their volunteering, fundraising, and overall awareness efforts,” said David Lavoie, Liberty Mutual Northeast Region Senior Territory Manager. “The Make More Happen Awards allow our agents to make an even greater impact in Albany and we hope it motivates others to do the same.”

Throughout 2022, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen award, donating up to $370,000 to the nonprofits they support. Agencies become eligible for the award by submitting an application demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit, along with photos of an initiative they worked on.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Narcan kits, training for loved-ones & businesses

WASHINGTON CO., N.Y. (News10)-There’s a new program in Washington County offering life saving Narcan kits and training for those critical moments during a heroin or fentanyl overdose. What’s unique about this program is that it is also offers on-scene training for loved-ones who may face another overdose situation in the future. “Drugs have no conscience. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
saratogaliving.com

Power Player: Saratoga Trunk Owner Natalie Sillery

When it comes to putting on a fashion show, no one in Saratoga does it better than Natalie Sillery, a Rensselaer native who spent years in Boston, Atlanta and New York City before moving back to the Capital Region to care for her aging parents. It was then that she opened Saratoga Trunk, a womenswear store currently in its 28th year in business that carries elegant dresses, accessories and, yes, hats. “Let’s go back,” Sillery said on a recent Friday afternoon. “It was a day in 1995. There were women horse owners. They’d come in, they’d buy nine hats. I’d take the hats out to the chauffeured car. They’d buy three outfits: one for the morning, one for the winner’s circle, and one for later when they went out to dinner at The Wishing Well. People dressed. It was a field day.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
Albany, NY
Sports
Albany, NY
Society
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Tuesday, August 2

Today's five things to know include an overnight shooting spree on Central Avenue, the results of a Siena College poll concerning the state's gubernatorial election, and a fatal motorcycle crash in Columbia County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lymphoma#Cancer Research#Charity#Murray S Insurance Group#Lls
newyorkalmanack.com

Temperance & Fire At The Delavan House: Albany’s Finest 19th Century Hotel

In 1814, Delevan formed a partnership with his brother and left for Europe to find more and better sources of wine for their growing business. In the years 1825-1830, he speculated in real estate in Albany and showed large profits. This was a time when the Erie Canal was in peak operation with Albany as its busiest port. In 1831, 14,960 canal boats passed through Albany and the first railroad was just being built.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WNYT

Police: Watervliet basketball court paint wasn’t vandalism

WATERVLIET – The basketball court located at the 7th Street Park in Watervliet was found with paint all over it on Monday morning. While vandals were initially suspected, police say that’s not the case. Watervliet police now say the paint spill was unintentional, after kids stepped in the...
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy