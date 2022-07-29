ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral held for 15-year-old boy fatally shot during party at Fairfield church hall

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Mourners gathered in Bridgeport to pay their respects to a 15-year-old boy who was shot to death in a Fairfield church during a birthday party.

It was a morning of hugs and heartbreak at Messiah Baptist Church as people traded stories about Zion Burton's uplifting personality, gentle humor and devotion to his schoolwork and family.

MORE: Police: Juvenile killed in shooting at 13th birthday party at Fairfield banquet hall

Police say Burton, who had moved from Stratford to Waterbury, was shot to death inside the hall on Kings Highway East on July 9.

MORE: Chaperones recall events at Fairfield party that left 15-year-old dead Saturday night

News 12

News 12

