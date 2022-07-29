Unmanned Treatment Facility Leads To Upstate Boil Water Advisory

ROME — North James Street will be closed in Rome starting at about 8 a.m. on Saturday for the annual Honor America Days parade, according to Rome City Hall. The morning will start with run along the parade route starting at 8:30 a.m. North James Street will be closed from West Chestnut Street to Maple Street starting at about 8 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. to begin parade set-up, and then will be closed from Garden Street south starting at about 8:30 a.m. for the run.

ROME, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO