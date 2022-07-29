Unmanned Treatment Facility Leads To Upstate Boil Water Advisory

1045theteam.com
Ultimatum for Central Warehouse Owner, Will he Comply?
It's been a long decaying road for the massive concrete Central Warehouse building in Albany, but now it appears everything is falling apart both literally and figuratively for its owner, Evan Blum. Chunks of concrete were falling from the building on Friday, causing Amtrak to cancel all westbound service to...
WNYT
Boil water advisory remains in effect
A boil water advisory is still in place in Amsterdam through the day at least, after a water main break on Market Street. City leaders say it could last longer. Homes who need to boil water are around Route Thirty, Wallins Corners, Midline Road, and the Harrower Water District.
Romesentinel.com
Packet boat removed, more demolitions expected at Erie Canal Village
ROME — Some progress has recently been made at the former Erie Canal Village property on Rome-New London Road. City officials reported that the packet boat had been removed from the property close to two weeks ago. “No demolition permit was needed for the boat, and we advised that...
Rich get Richer! Is Saratoga County Getting a Million Dollar ‘Destination Playground’?
The rich get richer! Is Saratoga County getting a million dollar "destination playground'?. If funding goes according to plan, there's a proposed design for a nearly 10,000-square-foot, million-dollar, “destination playground” that would be built in Saratoga County starting sometime late next Summer or early Fall. And this structure,...
Romesentinel.com
Residents air concerns over continued closure of senior center in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD — Although COVID restrictions have eased over the past year, the continued closure of the New Hartford Senior Center has garnered frustration on both sides of the issue. Volunteers, instructors, and attendees of the New Hartford Senior Center have criticized changes to the center, including its move...
WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out
More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
glensfallschronicle.com
25 LaRose affordable housing opens in Glens Falls
“Beautiful.” That’s how resident Curtis Hill describes the new 25 LaRose Apartments on LaRose Street in Glens Falls near the Broad Street Hannaford. Rents range from $994 to $1,366 and are calculated based on income. Building B is already complete and fully occupied. Building A’s expected completion is...
Off the Beaten Path: Rockn J Flea & Antiques
Tucked away in Montgomery County, Rockn J Flea & Antiques celebrated five years in business this past July. The year-round flea market provides space for vendors to sell used household items or antiques.
BREAKING: Is Albany’s Central Warehouse on the Verge of Collapse?
It looks that way - or at least part of it. You may have heard that Amtrak suspended service Friday to all points west of Albany due to chunks of concrete falling from the Central Warehouse near the train tracks. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has declared a state of emergency...
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife, Kathy, watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning, their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
flackbroadcasting.com
Accident in Alder Creek pending investigation, State Police says
ONEIDA COUNTY- An accident over the weekend in Alder Creek, NY blocked several lanes of traffic, emergency officials say. It was shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday when 9-1-1 dispatchers began taking calls about an accident, with personal injuries, at State Route 28 and State Dam Road intersection. We reached out...
flackbroadcasting.com
Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
UPDATE: Now a Total of 7 Dead Dogs Found in Rensselaer County
When you hear of stories like this one, you wonder who is so cruel that they would dump seven animals in different locations in Troy? It appears they are all from the same litter and suffering from the same disease. Where Were The Dogs Found?. There are a total of...
Romesentinel.com
Rome streets to close Saturday morning for parade to pass safely
ROME — North James Street will be closed in Rome starting at about 8 a.m. on Saturday for the annual Honor America Days parade, according to Rome City Hall. The morning will start with run along the parade route starting at 8:30 a.m. North James Street will be closed from West Chestnut Street to Maple Street starting at about 8 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. to begin parade set-up, and then will be closed from Garden Street south starting at about 8:30 a.m. for the run.
BREAKING: Major Power Outage in Albany
Update 4:13pm: News 10 reports that power has been restored, still no word on what caused the outage. NewsChannel 13 reports a large portion of the city of Albany is without power. No word yet on the cause, but there is a good deal of heat and humidity as well as the threat of severe weather today. More as we get it.
4 charged in Saratoga County underage drinking sting
New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Saratoga County on July 30. Out of the 21 businesses checked for compliance, four were charged for selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.
Stolen! 56 NY State Checks Totaling $19K! Albany Woman Arrested!
Most of us could use extra money. Gas is expensive, rent and mortgage payments have skyrocketed and our groceries seemed to have doubled in cost over the last month or so. What can we do? Ask for a raise? Get a second or third job? Maybe steal from the company we work for? That's what one Albany woman did.
Body of Albany Woman to be Exhumed in Hope of Solving her Murder
A cold case dating back 63 years has haunted the Capital Region and the town of Colonie since 1959. Now, police hope the potential of DNA evidence can bring closure to the victim's family. On December 8, 1959, a bus driver made the horrific discovery. The body of a lifeless...
Make Way! Massive 500,000 LB Mega-Load Arrived in Albany County!
Late last week, we told you about the massive, mega-load headed through Upstate NY and destined for the Hudson River, where it will reach its final destination, a Naval Base in Connecticut. When we started tracking this bad boy last week, it was camped out overnight in the Town of...
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville native named to lead Rome Health Primary Care
ROME- A Boonville, NY woman has been chosen to lead the Primary Care Department for Rome Health. Kristen Hutchins has over 20-years of experience in primary care and has served as director of the hospital’s primary care clinics in Rome, Boonville and Camden for the last five years. As...
