ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, NY

Unmanned Treatment Facility Leads To Upstate Boil Water Advisory

By Cameron
104.5 The Team
104.5 The Team
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
1045theteam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

Ultimatum for Central Warehouse Owner, Will he Comply?

It's been a long decaying road for the massive concrete Central Warehouse building in Albany, but now it appears everything is falling apart both literally and figuratively for its owner, Evan Blum. Chunks of concrete were falling from the building on Friday, causing Amtrak to cancel all westbound service to...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Boil water advisory remains in effect

A boil water advisory is still in place in Amsterdam through the day at least, after a water main break on Market Street. City leaders say it could last longer. Homes who need to boil water are around Route Thirty, Wallins Corners, Midline Road, and the Harrower Water District.
AMSTERDAM, NY
Romesentinel.com

Packet boat removed, more demolitions expected at Erie Canal Village

ROME — Some progress has recently been made at the former Erie Canal Village property on Rome-New London Road. City officials reported that the packet boat had been removed from the property close to two weeks ago. “No demolition permit was needed for the boat, and we advised that...
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, NY
Johnstown, NY
Government
Romesentinel.com

Residents air concerns over continued closure of senior center in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD — Although COVID restrictions have eased over the past year, the continued closure of the New Hartford Senior Center has garnered frustration on both sides of the issue. Volunteers, instructors, and attendees of the New Hartford Senior Center have criticized changes to the center, including its move...
104.5 The Team

WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out

More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

25 LaRose affordable housing opens in Glens Falls

“Beautiful.” That’s how resident Curtis Hill describes the new 25 LaRose Apartments on LaRose Street in Glens Falls near the Broad Street Hannaford. Rents range from $994 to $1,366 and are calculated based on income. Building B is already complete and fully occupied. Building A’s expected completion is...
GLENS FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment#Consumer Price Index#Boiling#The City Council#The Water Board#The Water Department
flackbroadcasting.com

Accident in Alder Creek pending investigation, State Police says

ONEIDA COUNTY- An accident over the weekend in Alder Creek, NY blocked several lanes of traffic, emergency officials say. It was shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday when 9-1-1 dispatchers began taking calls about an accident, with personal injuries, at State Route 28 and State Dam Road intersection. We reached out...
ALDER CREEK, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee

ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Romesentinel.com

Rome streets to close Saturday morning for parade to pass safely

ROME — North James Street will be closed in Rome starting at about 8 a.m. on Saturday for the annual Honor America Days parade, according to Rome City Hall. The morning will start with run along the parade route starting at 8:30 a.m. North James Street will be closed from West Chestnut Street to Maple Street starting at about 8 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. to begin parade set-up, and then will be closed from Garden Street south starting at about 8:30 a.m. for the run.
ROME, NY
104.5 The Team

BREAKING: Major Power Outage in Albany

Update 4:13pm: News 10 reports that power has been restored, still no word on what caused the outage. NewsChannel 13 reports a large portion of the city of Albany is without power. No word yet on the cause, but there is a good deal of heat and humidity as well as the threat of severe weather today. More as we get it.
ALBANY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Boonville native named to lead Rome Health Primary Care

ROME- A Boonville, NY woman has been chosen to lead the Primary Care Department for Rome Health. Kristen Hutchins has over 20-years of experience in primary care and has served as director of the hospital’s primary care clinics in Rome, Boonville and Camden for the last five years. As...
BOONVILLE, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy