$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry Lease
Local Organizations Helping Balch Springs Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry Lease
2022 Camp Exposure: Local Athletes Learn Mental Health Awareness, Financial Literacy and Physical Fitness at 3-Day EventLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom Handy
Parkland Clinic Will Offer Health, Dental Care to a Community in Need
Several neighborhoods in southern Dallas struggle with more than their fair share of challenges. So we're celebrating some good news in one of those communities: The neighborhood of Jubilee Park will soon have better access to health and dental care. A new health clinic is opening on Monday to serve...
Sleep Expert on Preparing Kids for Back-to-School
While it is still summer, getting kids to bed during daylight can be a struggle, but it can take as much as 12 weeks to move bedtime up or wake up an hour earlier in a healthy way. Fort Worth’s Dr. Brandy Roane, a sleep expert, spoke with CBSDFW about...
One Last Meal At Bill Smith’s Cafe
People lined up for one last plate of pancakes and eggs. They took photos of the iconic sign. They hugged friends and servers. On Sunday, July 31, Bill Smith’s Cafe closed its doors for good. My family and I ordered one last plate of chicken fried states and pancakes...
Dallas 12-Year-Old Loses Battle to Bone Cancer, Leaves Legacy of Giving
Isabelle "Izzy" Martin was more than your average 12-year-old middle school girl. She was a force in fundraising for the rare cancer she fought so hard against for more than two years: osteosarcoma, a bone cancer. Izzy died Friday morning surrounded by her family at home. "Our warrior went home...
This fast-growing city will offer relocating businesses an incentive to preserve open land
Fort Worth, Texas, is the third-fastest-growing city in the country. But as it adds people, development is reshaping a city that boasts lots of open space. As of 2020, Fort Worth was losing 50 acres of natural land a week to development. In an effort to continue to grow while also keeping open space, the city is working on a new plan: When a company sets up shop in Fort Worth, it will have the option of helping preserve the city’s natural ecosystems, even as it adds to development.
'Completely appalled': UT-Dallas student condemns professor's homophobic tweet
DALLAS — The University of Texas at Dallas is still investigating the anti-LGBTQ social media posts made by a computer science professor on July 15. Timothy Farage, who is a computer science professor at the Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science, tweeted a response to an article that stated that most monkeypox patients in New York City were gay men.
Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area
DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
Dallas City Council Looks to Limit Local Impact of Texas’ Abortion Law
The Dallas City Council could consider a resolution in August aimed at blunting the impact of the Texas Legislature’s trigger law that will go into effect following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade. Dallas’ measure would direct city staff—which includes the Dallas Police Department—to make...
Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict
DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
JPS Buys Kroger Property to Build Clinic in First Major Bond Project
JPS Health Network has announced that it will build a primary care medical clinic in southwest Fort Worth. The facility will be the first significant construction project funded by the $800 million Tarrant County Hospital District bond passed in 2018. Medical Home Southwest Tarrant will be built at the intersection...
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
Here’s how much rent went up in Dallas this year
A new report from rent.com is looking at annual changes in rent prices in Dallas and it may surprise you how much rent prices are going up.
Rising Rent Squeezing Some North Texas Families Closer to Homelessness
If you have spent any time looking for an apartment or house to rent, you have noticed prices in North Texas are on the rise. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment has gone up 37% in Dallas over the past year, according to rent.com. Combine that with inflation and...
Fort Worth ISD’s handling of racial slur video widens distrust, Black community leaders say
A teacher who allowed a Paschal High School student to use the n-word multiple times during a class presentation in April no longer works for Fort Worth ISD, a district spokesperson told the Fort Worth Report. However, Black community leaders expressed frustrations at the district’s lack of communication over the...
Marsha Jackson’s Neighbors Are Now Metal and Dust, Not Shingles
If you thought the neighbors who lived near Shingle Mountain would catch a break after the operator was forced out and the illegal dump was hauled away, you would be wrong. The mountain may be in the nearby McCommas Bluff Landfill, but neighbors in Floral Farms say plenty of issues still exist.
Everything Dragon Creates Custom Dragon Apparel
From elementary to high school, Southlake Carroll students are Dragons through and through. With an abundance of Dragon pride, students and their families need the perfect gear to show off — all of which can be found at Everything Dragon. Run by Southlake mom Lauren Qualls, Everything Dragon is...
Renting apartment or house is becoming more and more expensive, people struggling to keep up with rising prices
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, house prices and rents have been constantly on the rise nationwide. While both rents and house prices are known to have long-term rising trend, the exponential rise in recent years causes a lot of problems for low and average-income families who have a hard time keeping up with the increasing trend.
7-Eleven Cuts 880 Corporate Jobs
Irving-based retail giant 7-Eleven, Inc. is cutting 880 corporate jobs in Texas and Ohio as part of a planned restructuring strategy following the 2021 acquisition of Speedway LLC. 7-Eleven’s “go-forward organization structure” will reduce positions in support centers and field support jobs at the Irving headquarters and at Speedway’s headquarters...
