Bomb threat at Rock Springs Old Chicago believed to be swatting call

Bomb threat at Rock Springs restaurant proves to be false
July 29, 2022 — Thursday night, the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) and the Sweetwater County Bomb Squad responded to a bomb threat at Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom in Rock Springs. The following is a press release from the RSPD: At approximately 8 pm this evening, Rock Springs...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 31 – August 1, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 7/15/2022 —...
Wyoming’s Big Show to Feature Twinkle Time
ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring Twinkle Time to this Wyoming’s Big Show this summer on the McDonald’s Family Fun Stage! With a super pop sound mixed with a touch of Broadway belt, a dash of hip hop, and plenty of EDM glam, Twinkle has always danced to the beat of her own drum, breaking barriers, sound and otherwise, with both her music and Harajuku-style presentation.
