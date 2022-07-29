Mary F. Lepore, 99

webbweekly.com
Dennis F. Ream, Sr. 72
Dennis F. Ream, Sr. 72, of Montoursville, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 5, 1950 in Bellefonte, PA, the son of the late Vilas Spayd and Martha Lucille (McClellan) Ream. He is survived by his wife of 42 years,...
Muriel J. Dieffenbacher, 99
Muriel J. Dieffenbacher, 99, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Hillside Senior Living Community. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Milo L. Dieffenbacher. Born December 5, 1922, in Oval, she was a daughter of the late Roy H. and Faye (Bixler)...
John Sholly Pfleegor, 92
John Sholly Pfleegor, 92, Turbotville, passed away peacefully July 29th, 2022 surrounded by family at Muncy Place. John was born on April 28, 1930, the 6th child of the late James and Susan (Sholly) Pfleegor in Turbot Township. Born as a farm boy, always a farm boy, who cherished the...
Mary Louise “Mary Lou” Kelchner, 84
Mary Louise “Mary Lou” Kelchner, 84, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Norman E. Kelchner in 1998. Born Dec. 5, 1937, in Williamsport, she was a...
D. Clay Fought, 88
D. Clay Fought, 88, of Hughesville, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at The Gatehouse. Born February 22, 1934, in Hughesville, he was a son of the late Raymond S. and Blanche (Cadman) Fought. Clay graduated from Hughesville High School, and Gettysburg College. He served his country honorably in the U.S....
Judith Dempsey Mills, 83
Judith Dempsey Mills, 83, of Dushore, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022. Born in Sayre, PA on November 17, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Dempsey. She grew up on Sugar Hill (Mildred) PA and attended Turnpike High School. She was a lifelong resident...
Former WNEP anchor Williams working for Baker
State Sen. Lisa Baker announced today that former WNEP-TV broadcaster Tom Williams will be joining her staff as the 20th Senatorial District's communications and outreach director. "Helping others has always been a priority for me, so this new role is...
Evangelical Community Hospital welcomes new gastrointestinal surgeon
Lewisburg — The Bariatric Center of Evangelical is pleased to welcome Dr. Jon Gabrielsen, a bariatric specialist and surgeon, to its team this month. As a general surgeon specializing in bariatric and foregut surgery, Dr. Gabrielsen performs a variety of minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgeries, including procedures that can help patients lose weight, correct hiatal hernias, and treat refractory reflux disease. Practicing in general surgery since 2003, Dr. Gabrielsen has been...
Missing Teen, Baby Reported in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – State police are on the lookout for a 16-year-old girl and her eight-month old baby, who have been reported missing in Lycoming County. Montoursville state police say 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz and her child, Nathaniel Ortega Jr. were reported missing just before 10 p.m. Sunday at 1530 Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township.
luxury-houses.net
Offering Peaceful and Majestic Views, This Marvelous English Country Manor in Lewisburg Lists for $4,750,000
The Manor in Lewisburg features the highest quality materials, the most stunning craftsmanship, and exceptional architectural design, now available for sale. This home located at 225 Highfields Ln, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anne M Lusk – Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 717.271.9339) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Manor in Lewisburg.
John Ryan Brewery spices up local food scene in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — John Ryan Brewery is bringing new options to the Williamsport area just as it is reviving the city's past. The restaurant and brewery, located on 151 E 3rd St., is a lasting marker of Old City Williamsport. The structure dates back to 1869, a thriving time for the mansions of Williamsport. John Roselle Tucker (R.T.) Ryan, the original owner and now namesake of the business, built a...
Attorney for Vision Home Builders speaks out
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has an update on a three-month-long, I-Team investigation into a now-closed Columbia County Home Building Company. For the first time since ‘Vision Home Builders abruptly closed its doors in late April, Eyewitness News heard from the company, the attorney representing the company, and its owner spoke […]
Convicted killer resentenced in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Family members of Jasmine Stoud carried a picture of the little girl into the Northumberland County Courthouse in Sunbury. "She was very loving, very caring. Even as a child, she was a beautiful little girl," said Rebecca Richards, Jasmine's mother. The six-year-old was raped and...
Danville man gets swept by current, drowns in river
Muncy Creek Township, Pa. – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned in the Susquehanna River Saturday night, police say.State Police in Montoursville were notified by Lycoming County Emergency Services of a possible drowning victim just after 8 p.m.Witnesses said a white male had been floating in the river when he was subsequently taken by the current and began to struggle to swim. Witnesses tried to help the victim but were unable to reach him in time.More information will be released after next of kin is notified.
Television crew visits historic Lewisburg theater
Lewisburg, Pa. — A Discovery Channel television crew made a stop in downtown Lewisburg last week to film an episode at the historic Campus Theatre. Bucknell University spokesman Mike Ferlazzo said the crew from Road Trip Masters, which now airs on Amazon Prime and the Family Channel, filmed a segment at the theater with Executive Director Scotta Magnelli on Wednesday. Bucknell owns the theater, which is run by The Campus Theatre Ltd. non-profit organization. ...
Woman dead after crash in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. Officials say Sharon Lowe of Muncy suffered a fatal medical episode while driving along Legion Road in Muncy Township just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Lowe died before her car went off the road and...
Miss Bryley Miller named 2022 Clinton County Fair Queen
MACKEYVILLE, PA- Miss Bryley Miller was named the 2022 Clinton County Fair Queen Saturday afternoon. Bryley is the daughter of Chad and Dominique Miller. She is the President of Barnyard Buddies 4-H and has been an active member in 4-H for years. She will reign over the events during the fair this week and throughout the year. Some fun facts about Bryley. She currently owns over fifty rabbits. Her favorite thing to do in Clinton County aside from showing animals at the fair; is she loves to hike and explore the mountains and waterfalls in our beautiful county.
Williamsport's Memorial Pool opening pushed back
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It was a hot and humid day in Williamsport, and the Memorial Pool looks refreshing. The liner was recently replaced and crews have been working around the clock to open the pool for the season. It was scheduled to open this weekend. "We got it filled...
