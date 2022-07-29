(PHOTOS) Wyoming Game and Fish stock 1,000 Snake River cutthroat into remote Mystery Lake as last step in restoration

county17.com
Related
sdpb.org
Large wildfires burning in neighboring states
Large wildfires are burning in neighboring states after an active fire weekend in the region. Lightning is the suspected cause of the Carter Canyon Fire in western Nebraska. It's more than 13,000 acres in size and only partially contained. Nebraska Public Media reports that the fire has destroyed several homes...
newslj.com
Fish Wildfire Burning Near Sundance, Wyoming
Sundance, Wyo., July 31, 2022 – Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to the Fish Wildfire near Sundance, Wyo. The fire was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. this morning. The fire is burning on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. As of 7:00 p.m. today, the...
county17.com
Obituaries: Smiley, McCabe
Kevin’s journey on this earth came to a close in Gillette, WY with his siblings, children, grandchildren and mother by his side. Kevin was born in Pierre, SD, the 4th of 5 children, to Bill and Marie Smiley. He attended grade school in Fort Pierre, SD, and after moving with his family to Sheridan he attended junior high school at Holy Name, then Sheridan High School, graduating in 1977. Kevin planned to continue his basketball career after graduation, but unfortunately he lost his eye in a firework accident.
county17.com
Brian Mills officially becomes Powder River Energy Corp CEO
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Brian Mills formally assumed all CEO duties at Powder River Energy Corp. today, the electric cooperative’s board of directors announced. PRECorp had announced in January that Mike Easley, who had been CEO for 22 years, would transition out as Mills took over. “Succession planning and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
county17.com
National gas price falls for 7th week; Gillette station offers cheapest price in Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The U.S. national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen for the seventh consecutive week, coming in 15.9 cents cheaper from a week ago to $4.17, price tracker GasBuddy reported Monday. The national average for a gallon of diesel also fell, down 14.8 cents in the last week to $5.27.
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (7/15/22 – 7/29/22)
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
Alley off Seventh Street in Gillette closes through Aug. 8
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The alley between Carey Avenue and Emerson Avenue on East Seventh Street closed today and will remain closed through Aug. 8, an Aug. 1 street closure form filed with the city of Gillette said. Sewer repair prompted the closure, the form said. The contractor on the...
Black Hills Pioneer
Wyoming police kill man in shootout
SUNDANCE, Wyo. — Wyoming law enforcement officers shot and killed a man Saturday morning along Interstate 90. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, shortly after 10 a.m., Friday, a Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped out with a male walking along Interstate 90 around milepost 184 in Crook County. It was learned that the male allegedly had an active warrant for his arrest and the trooper requested assistance from the Crook County Sheriff’s Department. As law enforcement attempted to arrest the male, the male started walking away. The male suspect was able to retrieve a handgun from his person and fired several shots at law enforcement before fleeing into the darkness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
county17.com
2 dogs rescued from Echeta Road trailer home fire Tuesday morning
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two small dogs were evacuated from a fire that occurred Tuesday morning at a singlewide trailer home in the 1600 block of Echeta Road. Gillette Police Department’s Animal Control Officer Mandie Baker said at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday that she delivered two small dogs of unknown breeds to the animal shelter until the owner can come pick them up.
county17.com
Campbell county committee to award library award for adult makerspace
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County’s Employee Recognition Committee will present the Campbell County Public Library an award at the board of commissioners meeting Tuesday. The Star Worthy award recognizes a county department’s service, product, event or opportunity that benefits the county. The county’s Employee Recognition Committee collects nominations from department heads and supervisors.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Aug. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, July 29, Cotton Ave, CCSO. A woman reported at 7:58 a.m. July...
oilcity.news
Man dies in Crook County in shootout with sheriff’s deputies, Wyoming Highway Patrol
CASPER, Wyo. — A man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers Saturday in Crook County after he fired on them while they tried to arrest him, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Sunday. At around 10:10 p.m. Friday, a trooper stopped the man as he was walking along Interstate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
county17.com
Go-Fund-Me active for 4-year-old whose liver fractured in 4-wheeler rollover
GILLETTE, Wyo. — After her 4-year-old daughter was in a four-wheeler rollover, a Gillette mother is asking for help paying for medical bills. According to the Go-Fund-Me organizing page, Harper was with family members and another child her mother was babysitting July 6, riding four-wheelers. Harper and the child her mother, Jazzlyn Deleon, was babysitting, lost control of the four wheeler and rolled it, the page said.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through July 23
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted July 17 through July 23. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. George...
county17.com
Car, motorcycle collision sends at least 1 to hospital
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision at Union Chapel Road and Sleepy Hollow Boulevard in Gillette Monday evening that necessitated emergency medical care for at least one man, according to local public safety scanner traffic. The man had sustained, at a minimum,...
county17.com
Go-Fund-Me active for local welding educator, father paralyzed in car accident
GILLETTE, Wyo.—Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised to help the family of a local father and welding educator paralyzed during a car crash. Danny Keiderling, 27, has been life-lighted after being injured in a motor vehicle crash and is currently paralyzed from the chest down, according to a Go-Fund-Me organized by sister Crystal Sisneros.
county17.com
Obituaries: Brown, Henle, Wolfe
Funeral services for Michial Brown, 56, of Gillette, Wyoming, will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gordon Harper officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
county17.com
Candidate who withdrew from Campbell coroner race says future run possible
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Sandra Kelly, who withdrew her candidacy from the race for Campbell County coroner, spoke with County 17 July 29 regarding the upcoming election. Kelly said she decided to withdraw June 28 because her life had become too busy to make the race a priority. She said she supports both Tracy Amadio and incumbent Paul Wallem, the two remaining candidates. She’s not sure who has a better chance of winning.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, July 29
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Dog bite, July 29, Desert Hills Circle, GPD. A 19-year-old woman was cited...
county17.com
CCH says comments over potential 25% up-front payment requirement taken out of context
Gillette, Wyo.— Campbell County Health on Friday objected to comments recently published in local news alleging they could be planning to require patients to pay a quarter of their care costs upfront. The comments, made by interim-Chief Financial Officer Rob Lebron and published on July 26 by the Gillette...
Comments / 0