Man with mental health diagnosis reported missing

ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of missing Southgate woman found in Superior Township, husband in custody, officials say
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a missing Southgate woman was found in Superior Township, officials say. Police say the 42-year-old victim was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday (July 30) in the 16000 block of Walter Street in Southgate. Officials say the victim’s husband became a person...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bond set for mental health technician accused of raping teenage patient at Oakland County hospital
PONTIAC, Mich. – The bond has been set for a mental health technician accused of raping an 18-year-old patient at his former hospital in Oakland County. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit, was a mental health technician working the night shift on the psychiatric floor of Pontiac General Hospital, according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com
Two Melvindale teens shot in drive-by at party thankful to be alive
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two teen girls were shot at a party on Detroit's west side amid last weekend's wave of violence across the city. Luckily they are expected to recover. "They’re just thanking god that they are okay," said mom Tamika Redmond. And they’re not the only ones:...
Detroit police searching for missing teenage girl
Police in Detroit are asking for your help in find a teenage girl who has been missing since the end of July.
Police Update: Remains Found In Burned Home May Be Missing Detroit Barber
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department announced that they are fearful that human remains found are those of a Detroit barber who has been missing for over a week. David Woodger, 46, was last seen leaving his barbershop “D. Woods” which is located on Seven Mile Road near Conley on July 20, according to his brother Winfred Woodger. Police say they received an anonymous tip about human remains found in a burned-out home on Goddard Street. They believe it could be Woodger, but they are working to confirm the identity. According to police, at least one person has been arrested in connection with his disappearance. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
18 juveniles escaped from their Wayne Co. cells. Did a guard make it possible?
Two Wayne Co. employees are facing possible termination following a scathing internal investigation into how 18 juveniles were able to escape from their cells inside the county’s detention facility.
The Oakland Press
$1M bond for driver in crash that killed 2 charity bicyclists including Oakland County attorney Michael Salhaney
An Ionia County woman suspected of being intoxicated when she drove her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride, killing two — including an Oakland County attorney — was arraigned Monday in 64-A District Court. Mandy Marie Benn is jailed on a $1 million bond, charged with:
fox2detroit.com
Bond for accused Southfield Freeway road rage shooter set at $1M
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Detroit man accused of shooting at another driver on the Southfield Freeway last month is facing charges. Nicholas Wilson, 24, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault to cause great bodily harm, possession of weapon by felon and carry concealed weapon. He was also charged with second-offense habitual offender in connection with the July 14 shooting. His bond was set at $1 million.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teen accused of murdering 13-year-old over stolen cellphone
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘His life is over’: 16-year-old killed 13-year-old boy over stolen cellphone, Detroit police say. Detroit police said a 16-year-old who is charged as an...
fox2detroit.com
CDC moves Southeast Michigan counties back to high risk for COVID transmission
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet and, once again, the three most populated counties in the state are listed by the CDC as high risk of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control updating its map which identifies several counties in Southeast Michigan including Oakland, Wayne,...
fox2detroit.com
David Woodger: Remains in burned out home may be missing Detroit barber, suspect arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department held an update on Monday about several major crimes, including the disappearance of a popular Detroit barber who hasn't been seen in almost two weeks. Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis spoke during the update about several crimes, including the case of David...
Detroit police seek to destroy confiscated ATVs, calling them dangerous nuisance
Detroit Police seek to destroy confiscated ATVs as some people run onto police impound lot to take them back
OCSO: Male suspect wanted for raping teen patient at Pontiac hospital
A Detroit man accused of raping an 18-year-old psychiatric patient two weeks ago has gone missing, authorities in Oakland County announced on Thursday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Work supervisor charged with killing Oakland County man who drove company truck home after argument
PONTIAC, Mich. – A work supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County employee who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
The Oakland Press
In the red: Wayne, Oakland, Macomb counties in high transmission rate for COVID-19
Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties have all moved into the red or high designation for COVID-19 transmission, under which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone should wear a mask in public. The three counties had been in the green (low) or yellow (medium) classifications until recently,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southgate man confesses to killing wife after body found in Superior Township, police say
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police located the body of a missing Southgate woman and her husband was taken into custody, police said. The 42-year-old woman’s body was found in Superior Township Monday, about 40 minutes from where she was last seen. She was reported missing over the weekend.
deadlinedetroit.com
Two teens arrested in beating of Detroit bus driver for $7
Two boys, 17 and 14, are in police custody in connection with the beating and robbery of an on-duty Detroit bus driver. According to Fox 2's review of a police report, a handful of teens attacked the driver and took $7 from him just after boarding his bus at Seven Mile near Lasher early Thursday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
They sued and lost after brother’s body sat in Wayne County Morgue with ID on him for 514 days
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A family who said their brother’s body sat in the Wayne County Morgue for 514 days before they were alerted lost their lawsuit against the morgue. Jeff and Greg Majchrzak from Macomb County sued because they said despite their brother having identification on him he spent 514 days in the morgue before they were told he was there.
Upset driver arrested for speeding 131 mph on I-696 while trying to track down wife
A 30-year-old man from Eastpointe was arrested for reckless driving after reaching 131 mph on Interstate 696 Sunday night. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, the upset driver was trying to track down his wife. This was the third arrest made for speeding and aggressive driving overnight. ...
The Oakland Press
New trial date for motel murder case
Trial has been rescheduled for the second of two men charged for a 2020 fatal shooting at a Waterford motel. James Dale Williams, 23, faces charges of first-degree homicide, felonious assault and felony firearms for the death of Michael Johnson, killed March 18, 2020 at McGuire’s Motel on Telegraph Road. His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 3, postponed from the previously scheduled July 25 date due to an issue with attorney availability.
