Skin Care

Shoppers Say This $25 Lotion Tightens Skin & Makes It Look Younger — Here’s How

By Brittany Leitner
 4 days ago
NativaSpa; Design: Jennifer Ciminillo for SheKnows.

If you’re skincare obsessed, you might be wondering how to give the rest of your body the TLC you give your face. By now, most of us know the importance of using a serum, eye cream and moisturizer, but what about those other parts of the body that largely go unnoticed? If you’re looking to keep the skin on your neck, chest, knees and even stomach as firm and youthful looking as the rest of your face, it’s a good idea to invest in a firming body lotion that can keep the rest of your skin looking right and tight.

There are a few things to consider when purchasing a body lotion for a routine you can stick with. First, is the price right for the amount of product you’re getting. You may be more comfortable spending close to $100 on a face serum because it will last you up to six months since you’re only using a small amount of product. But a body lotion covers much more surface area. You’re going to want a product at a price point that actually encourages you to use it and keep up with a routine, not skimp in order to save it.

That’s why shoppers are huge fans of the NativaSpa quinoa firming body lotion. At just $25 for 13.5 fl oz, it lasts months and you can be as liberal with it as you want.

Quinoa Firming Body Lotion

Courtesy of NativaSpa.

Shoppers say it’s one of the most effective body firming lotions they’ve tried in a long time. One reviewer said, “This made my skin very soft. I received this free for testing purposes. The scent was a little strong, but it really tightened up my skin and made it look younger!” Like with any skincare routine, keeping up with it will yield the strongest results. Try putting it on every time you step out of the shower to work it into your routine with ease.

Pure quinoa oil is the star of the show here for this product formula. It’s 10x more nutrient-rich than other quinoa lotions, and it’s packed with omega 3, 6 and 9. Another shopper said, “Love it smells wonderful and I’m seeing some improvement!”

Shoppers also love that the fast-absorbing formula never leaves skin feeling greasy. “I have only been using the product for about a week. I love the texture and scent! It goes on smoothly and absorbs into the skin without leaving any greasy feeling,” wrote one shopper.

If you look for earth-conscious products, the packaging is made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic and you can even purchase a refill for the same bottle when you’ve used up all the product. Pick up a bottle to nourish the skin on your body the same way you do for your face and keep your skin feeling luscious and hydrated no matter what the weather’s doing outside.

