Crime watchdog President: Distraction removed from DA's Office

The head of the Metropolitan Crime Commission says now that a jury has acquitted New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams of tax fraud, he now can put all of his energy to fighting crime.

"We have a full time DA now," MCC President Rafael Goyeneche said of Williams.

Goyeneche told WWL's Tommy Tucker on Friday that Williams has finally rid himself of a major distraction.

"I think now he can devote all of his efforts and all of his attention to the criminal justice system and the district attorney's office."

So what's next for Williams? Goyaneche thinks the district attorney will evolve in his role, adding that he has already moved closer to the center on criminal justice matters.

"When he was running for DA, he was saying he was never going to charge a juvenile as an adult, he was never going advocate for bail, he was never going to use the material witness warrants, and he's done all of those things," Goyeneche said, adding that Williams will continue to evolve as he hears victims' stories.

Goyeneche also says that it's time for Williams to move ahead.

"Lord knows we have plenty of problems with our criminal justice system and public safety, and I think Jason can lead that office, and he'll do a better job going forward because he won't have any distractions," Goyaneche said.