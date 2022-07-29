ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, NY

Unmanned Treatment Facility Leads To Upstate Boil Water Advisory

By Cameron
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
q1057.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Ultimatum for Central Warehouse Owner, Will he Comply?

It's been a long decaying road for the massive concrete Central Warehouse building in Albany, but now it appears everything is falling apart both literally and figuratively for its owner, Evan Blum. Chunks of concrete were falling from the building on Friday, causing Amtrak to cancel all westbound service to...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Boil water advisory remains in effect

A boil water advisory is still in place in Amsterdam through the day at least, after a water main break on Market Street. City leaders say it could last longer. Homes who need to boil water are around Route Thirty, Wallins Corners, Midline Road, and the Harrower Water District.
AMSTERDAM, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Another Warren Co. resident dies of COVID

QUEENSBURY | COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Warren County resident, the county Health Services Office reported July 28. This person was in their 60s, had not been vaccinated, and lived at home before dying in an area hospital on July 26, the local public health agency reported. This individual was the 127th Warren County resident to die of COVID-19 since April 2020, county spokesman Don Lehman said in an email.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Carol Durant

Albany Skyway is an elevated park

Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, NY
Johnstown, NY
Government
glensfallschronicle.com

Bonacio South Street public hearing at Glens Falls Planning Board Aug. 2

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Glens Falls Planning Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall on several matters including Saratoga Springs developer Sonny Bonacio’s plans for South and Elm Street. The meetings will also be streamed live on YouTube. See CityofGlensFalls.com for links.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Gov. Hochul announces new funding for affordable housing

Governor Hochul says tonight funding will create 1,600 sustainable affordable homes across the state. 21 million dollars will go to Yates Village in Schenectady’s Goose Hill neighborhood. The project will demolish and replace six public housing and rental buildings along Van Vranken Avenue. The new buildings will offer 211...
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment#Consumer Price Index#Boiling#The City Council#The Water Board#The Water Department
Q 105.7

WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out

More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

25 LaRose affordable housing opens in Glens Falls

“Beautiful.” That’s how resident Curtis Hill describes the new 25 LaRose Apartments on LaRose Street in Glens Falls near the Broad Street Hannaford. Rents range from $994 to $1,366 and are calculated based on income. Building B is already complete and fully occupied. Building A’s expected completion is...
GLENS FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Q 105.7

BREAKING: Is Albany’s Central Warehouse on the Verge of Collapse?

It looks that way - or at least part of it. You may have heard that Amtrak suspended service Friday to all points west of Albany due to chunks of concrete falling from the Central Warehouse near the train tracks. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has declared a state of emergency...
Thrillist

Here's the Latest Amtrak Updates Following Albany's Central Warehouse Collapse

Last Thursday, Amtrak was forced to cancel train service after Albany's infamous "eyesore building," the Central Warehouse, partially collapsed. While none of the debris fell on the adjacent train tracks, the move to suspend service west of Albany and on the Lake Shore Limited train was deemed a necessary and precautionary measure. The service remained closed for four days after chunks of the Central Warehouse fell off its facade, and Albany officials ultimately declared a state of emergency.
WNYT

$21 million project to replace Northway bridges in Lake George

A $21 million project is underway in Warren County to replace the bridges carrying the northbound and southbound lanes of the Northway over Route 9 in Lake George. The two-year project will replace the twin spans located between Exits 22 and 23. Gov. Hochul office says this will enhance safety...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Troy animal control urges dog owners to get dogs vaccinated

TROY – Off the bike path near Middleburgh in Troy, the bodies of three young dogs were found in a bin Wednesday, giving off a terrible smell. Three other dead or dying dogs found at other times last week included one in a canal tunnel at Canal and First, and one in a dumpster near Stowe Avenue.
TROY, NY
saratogaliving.com

Power Player: Saratoga Trunk Owner Natalie Sillery

When it comes to putting on a fashion show, no one in Saratoga does it better than Natalie Sillery, a Rensselaer native who spent years in Boston, Atlanta and New York City before moving back to the Capital Region to care for her aging parents. It was then that she opened Saratoga Trunk, a womenswear store currently in its 28th year in business that carries elegant dresses, accessories and, yes, hats. “Let’s go back,” Sillery said on a recent Friday afternoon. “It was a day in 1995. There were women horse owners. They’d come in, they’d buy nine hats. I’d take the hats out to the chauffeured car. They’d buy three outfits: one for the morning, one for the winner’s circle, and one for later when they went out to dinner at The Wishing Well. People dressed. It was a field day.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy