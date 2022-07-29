Unmanned Treatment Facility Leads To Upstate Boil Water Advisory

q1057.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ultimatum for Central Warehouse Owner, Will he Comply?
It's been a long decaying road for the massive concrete Central Warehouse building in Albany, but now it appears everything is falling apart both literally and figuratively for its owner, Evan Blum. Chunks of concrete were falling from the building on Friday, causing Amtrak to cancel all westbound service to...
WNYT
Boil water advisory remains in effect
A boil water advisory is still in place in Amsterdam through the day at least, after a water main break on Market Street. City leaders say it could last longer. Homes who need to boil water are around Route Thirty, Wallins Corners, Midline Road, and the Harrower Water District.
suncommunitynews.com
Another Warren Co. resident dies of COVID
QUEENSBURY | COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Warren County resident, the county Health Services Office reported July 28. This person was in their 60s, had not been vaccinated, and lived at home before dying in an area hospital on July 26, the local public health agency reported. This individual was the 127th Warren County resident to die of COVID-19 since April 2020, county spokesman Don Lehman said in an email.
Albany Skyway is an elevated park
Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rich get Richer! Is Saratoga County Getting a Million Dollar ‘Destination Playground’?
The rich get richer! Is Saratoga County getting a million dollar "destination playground'?. If funding goes according to plan, there's a proposed design for a nearly 10,000-square-foot, million-dollar, “destination playground” that would be built in Saratoga County starting sometime late next Summer or early Fall. And this structure,...
glensfallschronicle.com
Bonacio South Street public hearing at Glens Falls Planning Board Aug. 2
Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Glens Falls Planning Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall on several matters including Saratoga Springs developer Sonny Bonacio’s plans for South and Elm Street. The meetings will also be streamed live on YouTube. See CityofGlensFalls.com for links.
WNYT
Gov. Hochul announces new funding for affordable housing
Governor Hochul says tonight funding will create 1,600 sustainable affordable homes across the state. 21 million dollars will go to Yates Village in Schenectady’s Goose Hill neighborhood. The project will demolish and replace six public housing and rental buildings along Van Vranken Avenue. The new buildings will offer 211...
WNYT
Four Saratoga County businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
State Police say they have found four businesses selling alcohol to minors in Saratoga County: The A-Plus Sunoco on Crescent Road in Clifton Park, Sunoco Food Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, Xtra Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, and Lucky Mart Valero on State Route 50 in Ballston Spa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out
More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
glensfallschronicle.com
25 LaRose affordable housing opens in Glens Falls
“Beautiful.” That’s how resident Curtis Hill describes the new 25 LaRose Apartments on LaRose Street in Glens Falls near the Broad Street Hannaford. Rents range from $994 to $1,366 and are calculated based on income. Building B is already complete and fully occupied. Building A’s expected completion is...
Closed East Greenbush bridge reportedly denied past requests for funding
The Old Troy Road bridge in East Greenbush has been closed since July 14 after it was issued a "red flag." According to East Greenbush Town Supervisor Jack Conway, the town applied for funding from the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) three times under the Bridge-NY program but was denied each time.
Off the Beaten Path: Rockn J Flea & Antiques
Tucked away in Montgomery County, Rockn J Flea & Antiques celebrated five years in business this past July. The year-round flea market provides space for vendors to sell used household items or antiques.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BREAKING: Is Albany’s Central Warehouse on the Verge of Collapse?
It looks that way - or at least part of it. You may have heard that Amtrak suspended service Friday to all points west of Albany due to chunks of concrete falling from the Central Warehouse near the train tracks. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has declared a state of emergency...
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife, Kathy, watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning, their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
Thrillist
Here's the Latest Amtrak Updates Following Albany's Central Warehouse Collapse
Last Thursday, Amtrak was forced to cancel train service after Albany's infamous "eyesore building," the Central Warehouse, partially collapsed. While none of the debris fell on the adjacent train tracks, the move to suspend service west of Albany and on the Lake Shore Limited train was deemed a necessary and precautionary measure. The service remained closed for four days after chunks of the Central Warehouse fell off its facade, and Albany officials ultimately declared a state of emergency.
WNYT
$21 million project to replace Northway bridges in Lake George
A $21 million project is underway in Warren County to replace the bridges carrying the northbound and southbound lanes of the Northway over Route 9 in Lake George. The two-year project will replace the twin spans located between Exits 22 and 23. Gov. Hochul office says this will enhance safety...
WNYT
Troy animal control urges dog owners to get dogs vaccinated
TROY – Off the bike path near Middleburgh in Troy, the bodies of three young dogs were found in a bin Wednesday, giving off a terrible smell. Three other dead or dying dogs found at other times last week included one in a canal tunnel at Canal and First, and one in a dumpster near Stowe Avenue.
UPDATE: Now a Total of 7 Dead Dogs Found in Rensselaer County
When you hear of stories like this one, you wonder who is so cruel that they would dump seven animals in different locations in Troy? It appears they are all from the same litter and suffering from the same disease. Where Were The Dogs Found?. There are a total of...
saratogaliving.com
Power Player: Saratoga Trunk Owner Natalie Sillery
When it comes to putting on a fashion show, no one in Saratoga does it better than Natalie Sillery, a Rensselaer native who spent years in Boston, Atlanta and New York City before moving back to the Capital Region to care for her aging parents. It was then that she opened Saratoga Trunk, a womenswear store currently in its 28th year in business that carries elegant dresses, accessories and, yes, hats. “Let’s go back,” Sillery said on a recent Friday afternoon. “It was a day in 1995. There were women horse owners. They’d come in, they’d buy nine hats. I’d take the hats out to the chauffeured car. They’d buy three outfits: one for the morning, one for the winner’s circle, and one for later when they went out to dinner at The Wishing Well. People dressed. It was a field day.”
Saratogian
Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 1