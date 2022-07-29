LA Tech ‘Moves’: Luxury Presence Taps Autodesk Execs

Decerry Donato is dot.LA's Editorial Fellow. Prior to that, she was an editorial intern at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Luxury Presence, a marketing and technology platform for real estate agents and brokers, tapped former Autodesk execs Jesse Pedersen as chief technology officer and Zac Hays as chief product officer.

Real estate marketing and data platform Crexi promoted former chief strategy officer Eli Randel to chief operating officer and appointed former Scopely senior vice president Shannon Garner as its first chief people and culture officer.

Plant protein brand Mikuna welcomed Alastair Green as chief brand officer and Edward Wang as chief operating officer. Green previously served as a creative director at Team One while Wang served as chief of supply chain and operations at Tone It Up.

VyTrac Health, Inc. (VyTrac), a digital health technology company, hired Dr. Smitta Patel and Dr. Venktesh Ramnath as strategic advisors. Dr. Patel currently serves as the psychiatrist at the UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior medical advisory board, while Dr. Ramnath is an intensive care unit pulmonologist and a digital health innovator at the UC San Diego Health.

Jim Douglas joined construction company Suffolk as vice president and superintendent supporting the Southern California team. Douglas previously served as the VP at Clark Construction.

Genies Wants To Help Creators Build ‘Avatar Ecosystems’

Jul 28 2022

When avatar startup Genies raised $150 million in April, the company released an unusual message to the public: “Farewell.”

The Marina del Rey-based unicorn, which makes cartoon-like avatars for celebrities and aims to “build an avatar for every single person on Earth,” didn’t go under. Rather, Genies announced it would stay quiet for a while to focus on building avatar-creation products.

Genies representatives told dot.LA that the firm is now seeking more creators to try its creation tools for 3D avatars, digital fashion items and virtual experiences. On Thursday, the startup launched a three-week program called DIY Collective, which will mentor and financially support up-and-coming creatives.

Jul 18 2022

LA Tech Week—a weeklong showcase of the region’s growing startup ecosystem—is coming this August.

The seven-day series of events, from Aug. 15 through Aug. 21, is a chance for the Los Angeles startup community to network, share insights and pitch themselves to investors. It comes a year after hundreds of people gathered for a similar event that allowed the L.A. tech community—often in the shadow of Silicon Valley—to flex its muscles.

From fireside chats with prominent founders to a panel on aerospace, here are some highlights from the roughly 30 events happening during LA Tech Week, including one hosted by dot.LA.

Jul 29 2022

Jul 29 2022

On this episode of Office Hours, host Spencer Rascoff talks with Thrive Market co-founder and CEO Nick Green about his company’s mission to make healthy groceries more accessible.

