LA Tech ‘Moves’: Luxury Presence Taps Autodesk Execs

By Decerry Donato
 4 days ago

Decerry Donato is dot.LA's Editorial Fellow. Prior to that, she was an editorial intern at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

“Moves,” our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent. Create a free Interchange.LA profile here—and if you're looking for ways to supercharge your recruiting efforts, find out more about Interchange.LA's white-glove recruiting service by emailing Sharmineh O’Farrill Lewis (sharmineh@dot.la). Please send job changes and personnel moves to moves@dot.la.

Luxury Presence, a marketing and technology platform for real estate agents and brokers, tapped former Autodesk execs Jesse Pedersen as chief technology officer and Zac Hays as chief product officer.

Real estate marketing and data platform Crexi promoted former chief strategy officer Eli Randel to chief operating officer and appointed former Scopely senior vice president Shannon Garner as its first chief people and culture officer.

Plant protein brand Mikuna welcomed Alastair Green as chief brand officer and Edward Wang as chief operating officer. Green previously served as a creative director at Team One while Wang served as chief of supply chain and operations at Tone It Up.

VyTrac Health, Inc. (VyTrac), a digital health technology company, hired Dr. Smitta Patel and Dr. Venktesh Ramnath as strategic advisors. Dr. Patel currently serves as the psychiatrist at the UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior medical advisory board, while Dr. Ramnath is an intensive care unit pulmonologist and a digital health innovator at the UC San Diego Health.

Jim Douglas joined construction company Suffolk as vice president and superintendent supporting the Southern California team. Douglas previously served as the VP at Clark Construction.

Genies Wants To Help Creators Build ‘Avatar Ecosystems’

Jul 28 2022

When avatar startup Genies raised $150 million in April, the company released an unusual message to the public: “Farewell.”

The Marina del Rey-based unicorn, which makes cartoon-like avatars for celebrities and aims to “build an avatar for every single person on Earth,” didn’t go under. Rather, Genies announced it would stay quiet for a while to focus on building avatar-creation products.

Genies representatives told dot.LA that the firm is now seeking more creators to try its creation tools for 3D avatars, digital fashion items and virtual experiences. On Thursday, the startup launched a three-week program called DIY Collective, which will mentor and financially support up-and-coming creatives.

Jul 18 2022

LA Tech Week—a weeklong showcase of the region’s growing startup ecosystem—is coming this August.

The seven-day series of events, from Aug. 15 through Aug. 21, is a chance for the Los Angeles startup community to network, share insights and pitch themselves to investors. It comes a year after hundreds of people gathered for a similar event that allowed the L.A. tech community—often in the shadow of Silicon Valley—to flex its muscles.

From fireside chats with prominent founders to a panel on aerospace, here are some highlights from the roughly 30 events happening during LA Tech Week, including one hosted by dot.LA.

Jul 29 2022

On this episode of Office Hours, host Spencer Rascoff talks with Thrive Market co-founder and CEO Nick Green about his company’s mission to make healthy groceries more accessible.

Blockchain-Powered Museum Arkive Launches Out of Stealth In Santa Monica

Super73 Co-Founder and CEO Turned His Biking Passion Into a Business

LeGrand Crewse has been biking for his entire life — but it wasn’t until he made his own bike that he knew he would “change the world.”. On this episode of the PCH Driven podcast, Super73 founder LeGrand Crewse talks about his journey from enthusiast and hobbyist to founding and electric, fat-tire motorbike company based in Orange County.
Why FaZe Clan is Expanding its Partnership With the NFL

Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter at @Samsonamore. Pronouns: he/him. FaZe Clan, the esports team owner and...
This Week in ‘Raises’: Kitchen United Grabs $100M, Upfront Ventures Land $650M

A New Design Out of UCLA Aims to Revolutionize Batteries

Faster charging, longer life, cooler temperatures. For batteries, it’s usually a “choose one of the above” scenario. But Battery Streak, a fledgling startup based in an unassuming business park in Camarillo, CA, says it has all three, and they have it today. “Our technology, in its current...
A16z’s Megan Holston-Alexander on Building Generational Wealth in the Black Community Through Tech

Struck Capital Launches a $15M Fund To Create In-House Startups

Upfront Ventures Raises $650M for Three New Funds

Los Angeles-based venture capital firm Upfront Ventures has raised $650 million that will be spread across three different funds targeted at various points in the startup lifecycle. According to a press release from the firm, the Upfront Venture VII fund will invest $280 million into early-stage founders focusing on “healthcare and applied biology; defense technologies; computer vision; agtech and sustainability; fintech; consumerization of enterprise software; and gaming infrastructure.”
MTV Introduces VMAs Metaverse Performance Category

If video killed the radio star, maybe the metaverse can create a new kind of star. MTV’s Video Music Awards, airing in August, will introduce the new Best Metaverse Performance category. Nominees include Ariana Grande, Blackpink, BTS, Charli XCX, Justin Bieber and Twenty One Pilots. The new category, which defines a metaverse performance as digital artists performing for a digital crowd within a digital space, shows that the virtual stage has become integral to the music industry.
How Anjula Acharia Visualized Her Path to Success

Yasmin is the host of the "Behind Her Empire" podcast, focused on highlighting self-made women leaders and entrepreneurs and how they tackle their career, money, family and life. Each episode covers their unique hero's journey and what it really takes to build an empire with key lessons learned along the...
Snap’s Money Woes Continue as Brokerages Say 'Sell'

Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter at @Samsonamore. Pronouns: he/him. Following a pretty dismal earnings report last...
NASA’s JPL to Launch Two More Mars Helicopters

Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter at @Samsonamore. Pronouns: he/him. NASA’s Mars helicopter experiment worked so nicely...
Fifth Wall Closes Half-Billion Dollar Fund to Decarbonize Real Estate

Fifth Wall, a Los Angeles-based venture capital group, has closed a half-billion-dollar fund to decarbonize the property industry. The new money brings the group’s total managed investments to just north of $3 billion. It will be used to “invest in anything and everything to decarbonize the real estate industry,” says Brendan Wallace, co-founder and managing partner at Fifth Wall.
This Week in ‘Raises’: Whatnot Gets a $260M Boost, Fifth Wall Closes a $500M Fund

Why Tower 28 Founder Amy Liu Risked It All For Her Brand

B Capital Group’s Raj Ganguly on Investing in Global Tech

LA-Based Crypto CEO Pleads Guilty to $21M Fraud

In a 2018 initial offering of his company’s BAR cryptocurrency, Titanium Blockchain CEO Michael Alan Stollery managed to raise $21 million—a successful launch by any measure. On Monday, the 54-year-old Reseda resident pleaded guilty to a single count of securities fraud in the U.S. District Court in L.A. Stollery could face decades in prison.
Amazon Continues Health Care Push, Acquires One Medical for $3.9B

Amazon is taking over everything. Its latest move: spending $3.9 billion to acquire One Medical. The Seattle-based retail giant will acquire the San Francisco-based subscription health care provider for $18 per share, the company announced Thursday. The deal covers the health care company’s net debt, and will be complete once it receives regulatory approval and is approved by One Medical's shareholders.
Hate Speech Is Easily Amplified On TikTok, Report Finds

TikTok can help amplify harmful ideologies, according to a new report. The Global Network on Extremism and Technology found videos promoting anti-Black rhetoric, ethno-nationalism and white supremacy have become “pervasive” on the Culver City-based app. After analyzing the manifesto written by the shooter who killed 10 Black people in Buffalo, the report found videos with similar ideologies on TikTok.
Mattel Hires Former Scopely Executive To Lead New Gaming Efforts

Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter at @Samsonamore. Pronouns: he/him. Mattel has poached a big one. Former...
