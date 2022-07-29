How newly acquired Carlos Dunlap fits into KC Chiefs’ plans at defensive end: a podcast

The Chiefs addressed their position of biggest need with the signing of defensive end Carlos Dunlap. On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast episode, KC Star beat writer Jesse Newell joins columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell to discuss the impact of the move.

Speaking of new faces on defense, coordinator Steve Spagnuolo discusses how a made-over defense will handle a complicated playbook. Spagnuolo is confident his players can handle the workload.

Also, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire takes questions about become more active in the offense as a receiver.

