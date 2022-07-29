ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

How newly acquired Carlos Dunlap fits into KC Chiefs’ plans at defensive end: a podcast

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

The Chiefs addressed their position of biggest need with the signing of defensive end Carlos Dunlap. On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast episode, KC Star beat writer Jesse Newell joins columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell to discuss the impact of the move.

Speaking of new faces on defense, coordinator Steve Spagnuolo discusses how a made-over defense will handle a complicated playbook. Spagnuolo is confident his players can handle the workload.

Also, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire takes questions about become more active in the offense as a receiver.

Story links:

Here’s what the Chiefs are getting with the signing of Carlos Dunlap

This Chiefs back is confident in his hands. Will it lead to more receptions in 2022?

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

