Free school supplies, haircuts, and more at Marshall County Back 2 School Fun Fair
It’s that time of the year when summer starts to whine down and Back-to-School events begin.
Mark your calendars, The Marshall County Back-to-School Fun Fair is next Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in the Moundsville Center at the former West Virginia State Penitentiary from 9:00 am until noon.
Each Marshall County student will receive free school supplies, haircuts, health screenings, backpacks, and toiletries.
Everyone in attendance also has a chance to win Kennywood Amusement Park tickets and you’ll also have a chance to win a new bike.
Milk and doughnuts for breakfast will be provided at the event.
