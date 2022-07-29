Free school supplies, haircuts, and more at Marshall County Back 2 School Fun Fair

It’s that time of the year when summer starts to whine down and Back-to-School events begin.

Mark your calendars, The Marshall County Back-to-School Fun Fair is next Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in the Moundsville Center at the former West Virginia State Penitentiary from 9:00 am until noon.

Each Marshall County student will receive free school supplies, haircuts, health screenings, backpacks, and toiletries.

Everyone in attendance also has a chance to win Kennywood Amusement Park tickets and you’ll also have a chance to win a new bike.

Milk and doughnuts for breakfast will be provided at the event.

