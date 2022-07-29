ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

Free school supplies, haircuts, and more at Marshall County Back 2 School Fun Fair

By Corrine Hackathorn
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXiCw_0gxiBaop00

It’s that time of the year when summer starts to whine down and Back-to-School events begin.

Mark your calendars, The Marshall County Back-to-School Fun Fair is next Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in the Moundsville Center at the former West Virginia State Penitentiary from 9:00 am until noon.

Each Marshall County student will receive free school supplies, haircuts, health screenings, backpacks, and toiletries.

Everyone in attendance also has a chance to win Kennywood Amusement Park tickets and you’ll also have a chance to win a new bike.

Milk and doughnuts for breakfast will be provided at the event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Celebrate Youth Festival is BACK in person

Youth Services System Inc. has announced that their 15th annual ‘Celebrate Youth Festival’ is going to return with all of the food and fun that everyone remembers before the COVID-19 pandemic.   For the past two years, Celebrate Youth had modified the festival to be more COVID-friendly by inviting attendees to a “drive-thru” where they provided […]
WHEELING, WV
westliberty.edu

Alumni Traveling Happy Hours are Big Success

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Aug. 2, 2022 — West Liberty University’s new Director of Alumni Affairs Amanda Bennett came up with a great way to meet and greet local alumni this summer that is proving to be a big success. “We began our ‘Alumni Traveling Happy Hours’ in the...
WHEELING, WV
Your Radio Place

Kayak tours continue in Belmont County

BARNESVILLE — The second stop of the Belmont County Kayak Tour will visit the Egypt Valley Wildlife Area on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. If you don’t have a kayak, a canoe and all necessary safety equipment will be provided for free! If you would like to join, call 740-526-0027 or messaging us on Facebook.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Moundsville, WV
Sports
Marshall County, WV
Government
City
Moundsville, WV
Moundsville, WV
Government
County
Marshall County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Boa Constrictor discovered on lawn in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A four-to-five-foot-long snake that turned out to be a boa constrictor was found coming out of a wooded area and going onto a lawn in the Wolfhurst area early Monday morning. Belmont County Cpl. Elizabeth Sall responded to the call and retrieved the snake, believed to be an escaped pet. Cpl. […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Veterans Appreciation Ceremony provides “common ground” at the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF): Community – That’s what West Virginia State Senator, Ryan Weld, says ties the veterans who faced common hardship fighting for our country to the Italian-Americans who faced common hardship coming to America.  “It’s the same for veterans. The Veterans worked together as a community because they had those common experiences, faced those […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Free School#Haircuts#The Marshall County Back#Kennywood Amusement Park#Nexstar Media Inc
Metro News

Applications being accepted for Bridgeport deer hunt

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Officials are now processing applications for the 2022 Urban Deer Hunt in Bridgeport. Hunters that have participated in the last five years can pick up an application at the police department and will not be required to attend Urban Deer Hunt meetings. Potential hunters are required...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling home opens its treasures to the public

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Over 100 years of Friendly City history sits in a house just off National Road—and it can be yours. Sibs Antique Store is holding an estate sale at a home belonging to the John Hazlett family on Echo Point Circle this weekend. Their more than 4000 books were all that were […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Things To Do Near You: Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

Thanks to the Ohio Valley Trades and Labor Assembly you have the chance to dunk your favorite or least favorite local celebrity this weekend at the 39th annual Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival. Dunk your favorite or least favorite local celebrity this weekend at the 39th annual Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival. WTRF Web Manager John Lynch is the first person on the tank this […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wetzel County man among latest COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — A Wetzel County resident was among five people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death of the 74-year-old Wetzel County man was confirmed along with an 80-year-old man from Harrison County, a...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Vagabond Kitchen brings Appalachian comfort to Kentucky

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Running a restaurant is much more than seasoning dishes and chopping vegetables. It’s a constant, all-day rush that doesn’t leave time for much else. Vagabond Kitchen owner Matt Welsch says he was in the middle of that culinary grind when a fellow West Virginia chef reached out to him about Kentucky’s […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia racehorse euthanized on track after collapse

WEST VIRGINIA- A racehorse at Mountaineer Casino in New Cumberland was euthanized after it collapsed on the track. According to horse racing results company Equibase, ‘Little Christy’ had a “bad step and fell in mid-stretch, being euthanized on the track.’ This comes after a federal judge says a national horse racing authority cannot enforce its […]
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV
WTRF- 7News

SMART Center planning interactive programs for the Italian festival

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – This year at the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival it’s all about partnerships. Some of those brought more local food options to the festival. Others, are bringing activities for the whole family. Sunday is traditionally family day at the festival. New this year there will be a Car Cruise […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Quarters for CASA event supports Wellsburg location

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Quarters for CASA is a fundraiser that helps support children in the court system in Brooke, Hancock and Jefferson counties. And Friday night that event was held at Brooke Hills Park at the Bald Eagle Shelter in Wellsburg. People showed up to throw their quarters in the auction, fundraising event. CASA, […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

51K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy