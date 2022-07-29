Patriots WR Tre Nixon walks dogs at humane society to stay active

New England Patriots wide receiver Tre Nixon caught the attention of fans during spring practices with some great catches. And Nixon may continue to endear himself to Patriots fans given his offseason activities.

Nixon joined Khari Thompson on Audacy’s 1st & Foxborough podcast and shared that he’s staying active on his off days by walking dogs at a humane society.

“It started with my girlfriend, Savannah. She loves animals, I love animals, she wanted to do something that could kind of get my legs moving on a Sunday when it’s my off day but also do something for the pets and stuff,” Nixon said (2:01 in player above).

“She found this humane society close and they have this dog walking thing every Sunday. They give you any certain type of dog – small, big – you take them on this nice trail, man. Good to just be with the animals, man. You know they love being outside, as well as getting my legs going on a Sunday, so it’s plus-plus for sure.”

Tre and Savannah only have a cat for now, but they plan on adding to their family.

“We’re gonna get a dog but we gotta wait, a dog’s a little bit more work. We’re gonna wait to get a little more stable and settled and we’ll get a dog for sure.”

Nixon doesn’t have a particular dog that he wants to adopt. He’ll let the dog choose him.

“I grew up with three Dobermans… Then I had two smaller dogs,” Nixon said. “I just want to go to a shelter and whichever dog we have that connection, that’s the one I’m gonna get.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram