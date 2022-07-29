ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Lane Kiffin responds to Matt Corral’s Ole Miss comments

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Huge JUCO Recruit Izavion Miller Announces His Commitment

One of the biggest JUCO recruits in the country - both literally and figuratively - has announced his commitment. Izavion Miller, an offensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Ole Miss. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect announced his commitment on social media. “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year,"...
OXFORD, MS
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp

Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp

On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Yardbarker

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on Deshaun Watson: 'Basically, we're kind of zero tolerance'

Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, the National Organization of Women, and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski all offered reactions to the Monday news that NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled that Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games over numerous allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Injuries For Packers Could Hurt Team In Week One

The Green Bay Packers can’t seem to catch a break in 2022. Their offseason would see them dumping players to get under the salary cap. They would later lose Davante Adams, who they would trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now they are dealing with multiple injuries just weeks...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers' Kenny Pickett gets second-team reps in practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback competition involving free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett has mostly been a formality throughout the spring and summer. While Trubisky has remained comfortably atop the depth chart, Rudolph had routinely handled second-team work ahead of Pickett. That changed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Lane Kiffin
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins OT Terron Armstead believes that the team’s offensive line will be better heading into the 2022 season. “Just watch the game,” Armstead said, via Palm Beach Post. “Just watch the game. It all starts in practice. It all starts with us putting the work in. We will improve. That’s no doubt about it. I have zero doubts about that.”
NFL
247Sports

QB Sawyer Anderson excited about Ole Miss offer

Rion Young is a 247Sports contributor. He wrote this article on Sawyer Anderson. Sawyer Anderson ended his freshman season as a state champ. His 2,961 yards and 32 TDs helped lead his team to that milestone. He is a baby-faced monster with a super cannon for an arm. He has received an offer from Ole Miss.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#American Football#College Football#Espn#Al Com#The Carolina Panthers
Yardbarker

Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs gets new nickname from CB Eric Stokes

Romeo Doubs was one of two fourth-round draft picks by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft. While all of the post-draft attention was paid to second-round wide receiver Christian Watson, Doubs silently went about his job of acclimating himself with the Packers offense. The key word here is “silently.” Doubs silently turned heads during OTAs, oftentimes outperforming Watson, who had a pretty solid offseason. Now with Watson on the PUP, Doubs is getting even more attention. The fact of the matter, though, is that he is not looking for it. He is letting his play speak for itself.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Lincoln Riley took Pat Narduzzi’s recruiting accusations personally

Lincoln Riley is not at all happy with the accusations from Pat Narduzzi. Narduzzi took issue with Riley, feeling that the USC coach was actively recruiting former Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison, who entered the transfer portal and eventually chose USC. Riley fought off accusations from Narduzzi back in April...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: "I see that Rollie on your wrist!" | Head coach Ron Rivera mic'd up at training camp

Head coach Ron Rivera was on the mic during the first week of training camp. Subscribe to the Washington Commanders YouTube channel! To purchase 2022 tickets, visit: https://www.commanders.com/tickets/ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@commanders Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/commanders Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/commanders Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/commandersnfl.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

NFL issues statement on potential Deshaun Watson ruling appeal

The NFL issued its first statement regarding Monday’s Deshaun Watson ruling amid talk of whether the league will appeal. In a statement, the NFL thanked judge Sue L. Robinson for her “diligence and professionalism” in the Watson investigation, which resulted in a six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Notably, the NFL issued a reminder that it has three days to appeal Robinson’s ruling. While the statement does not say whether that will happen, it certainly does not rule out the possibility, saying only that the league “will make a determination on next steps.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Lions' Penei Sewell on Dan Campbell: 'If he wants me to run through a wall, I'm going to do it'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has the monumental task ahead of him of trying to take a team known for ineptitude and losing and turning them into a champion. That will be easier said than done for Campbell, especially as a first-time head coach entering just his second season in Detroit, but getting early buy-in from his star players will surely help his cause.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy