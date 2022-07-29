Man arrested for murder after woman found dead in Roanoke’s Belmont Park

www.wfxrtv.com
Man arrested after brother, dogs die from NW Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke authorities announced Monday morning that the man arrested for murder in connection with Saturday’s shooting at a northwest Roanoke home is the brother of the man who died. According to the Roanoke Police Department, word came in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday,...
Man charged with killing brother, dogs at Roanoke home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a man has been arrested, accused of killing his brother at a home on Hershberger Road Saturday. Lloyd A. Harris, 40 of Roanoke, is charged with second-degree murder for the killing of John Q. Harris, 43, from Asheville, North Carolina. Police responded to...
Man, two dogs dead from NW Roanoke shooting; person in custody
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say a man and two dogs are dead after being shot in a northwest Roanoke home on Saturday. At approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, the Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hershberger Road NW.
UPDATE: Man killed in Caldwell hit and run
UPDATE (MONDAY, AUGUST 1, 2022, 2:23 P.M.) CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — The identity of a man who was killed during a hit and run in the Caldwell area was released. Teddy Dean Moore, 24, of White Sulphur Springs was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning, July 29, 2022. Trooper First Class D.P. […]
Suspect in custody for killing brother, two dogs
UPDATE From Roanoke City Police: The victim in this case has been identified as John Q. Harris, 43 years of age from Asheville, NC. The Offender in this case has been identified as Lloyd A. Harris, 40 years of age from Roanoke, VA. He has been charged with second degree murder and arrested.
Roanoke man identified as victim in Charlotte County crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been identified as the victim in a crash in Charlotte County. Willis M. Muska, 76, died after being taken to a hospital. The morning of July 24, Virginia State Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street. a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road.
Charlotte Co. crash leads to Roanoke man’s death; fatigue possible factor
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway following the death of a Roanoke driver who crashed in Charlotte County in late July. At approximately 7:08 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, Virginia State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street, about a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road. According […]
Danville 19-year-old killed in overnight shooting, another person injured
DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police are investigating an overnight shooting that took the life of one person and injured another. According to a news release, shortly after 3:45 a.m. police were called to the 700 block of Stokes regarding a person being shot in what appeared to be a targeted incident and not a random act.
Police identify woman found dead in Roanoke park
ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities have identified the woman they said they found dead at a Roanoke park last week. Police identified the woman as Leeann Haun, 37, of Roanoke. Authorities said they received a 911 call around 4:20 a.m. on July 22 and when officers arrived at the scene, they said they found Haun unresponsive with injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 dead, 1 injured in Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville police department responded to a call of a person being shot at the 700 block of Stokes Street at approximately 3:48 a.m. Officers located 19-year-old Danville native Ja'Quise De'Juan Beard on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Beard was treated at the...
Property dispute leads to one man being shot and killed in Summers County
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One man is dead after an altercation occurred over a property dispute in Summers County. According to Summers County Sheriff Justin Faris, at around 6 pm on Friday, a shots fired call was reported at the intersection of Route 3 and 12 and Eagle Branch Road.
One dead, one injured after Saturday shooting in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman hurt early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:48 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, the department says officers responded to a call of a person being shot at the 700 block of Stokes Street. When police arrived […]
Man killed, woman hurt after shots fired from car in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are investigating an early morning homicide. Police say just after 3:45 a.m. Saturday, they responded to a home in the 700 block of Stokes Street. Officers located 19-year-old Ja’Quise De’Juan Beard on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died after being taken...
Danville Police investigating homicide of 23-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of the Woodside Village Apartments and surrounding areas in Danville were startled Wednesday night when gunshots were fired. According to police, 23-year-old Darick Richardson III was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Woodside Village Apartments on Piney Forest Road. They say he was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Roanoke prepares for National Night Out
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people only interact with law enforcement and first responders when there’s an emergency. “Unfortunately we tend to meet people on the worst day of their life,” said Deputy Chief David Guynn of Roanoke Fire-EMS. “We want citizens to know that when law enforcement...
Man arrested as suspect in Campbell County murder
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspicious death in Campbell County has been upgraded to a homicide and a Rustburg man is in custody as a suspect. Matthew McNeil, 54, is charged so far with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
Man killed in Alleghany County construction accident
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after falling 21 feet to the ground at a construction site in Alleghany County Friday. About 10:43 a.m. July 29, the Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff’s Office, along with paramedics from Selma and Iron Gate, were called to a construction site adjacent to the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, where a construction worker had fallen.
Danville Police offer support for community while investigating deadly shooting
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday afternoon, members of the Danville Police Department hosted a H.E.A.R.T. walk to show their support for the community after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex led to a man’s death. H.E.A.R.T. stands for Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma, which police are trying to promote in Danville following […]
Victim’s family asks Bedford judge to ‘show grace’ in man’s sentencing for killing girlfriend
BEDFORD, Va. – Daniel Norwood appeared in a Bedford courtroom on Friday, dressed in a suit and tie after he was released on bond earlier this year. Norwood was convicted of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Jessica Moore. Authorities said Norwood was intoxicated while riding in the passenger seat...
2 vehicles stolen in Campbell County: Sheriff
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding two vehicles that were stolen. A black 2019 Dodge Journey was stolen from Odara Drive in the Timberlake area, The SUV has a Virginia tag reading UYE-7699. Another vehicle was stolen...
