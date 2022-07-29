ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Man arrested for murder after woman found dead in Roanoke’s Belmont Park

By Colleen Guerry
wfxrtv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

Man arrested after brother, dogs die from NW Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke authorities announced Monday morning that the man arrested for murder in connection with Saturday’s shooting at a northwest Roanoke home is the brother of the man who died. According to the Roanoke Police Department, word came in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday,...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC12

Man charged with killing brother, dogs at Roanoke home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a man has been arrested, accused of killing his brother at a home on Hershberger Road Saturday. Lloyd A. Harris, 40 of Roanoke, is charged with second-degree murder for the killing of John Q. Harris, 43, from Asheville, North Carolina. Police responded to...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man, two dogs dead from NW Roanoke shooting; person in custody

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say a man and two dogs are dead after being shot in a northwest Roanoke home on Saturday. At approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, the Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hershberger Road NW.
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

UPDATE: Man killed in Caldwell hit and run

UPDATE (MONDAY, AUGUST 1, 2022, 2:23 P.M.) CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — The identity of a man who was killed during a hit and run in the Caldwell area was released. Teddy Dean Moore, 24, of White Sulphur Springs was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning, July 29, 2022. Trooper First Class D.P. […]
CALDWELL, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
wfirnews.com

Suspect in custody for killing brother, two dogs

UPDATE From Roanoke City Police: The victim in this case has been identified as John Q. Harris, 43 years of age from Asheville, NC. The Offender in this case has been identified as Lloyd A. Harris, 40 years of age from Roanoke, VA. He has been charged with second degree murder and arrested.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man identified as victim in Charlotte County crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been identified as the victim in a crash in Charlotte County. Willis M. Muska, 76, died after being taken to a hospital. The morning of July 24, Virginia State Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street. a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road.
ROANOKE, VA
WXII 12

Danville 19-year-old killed in overnight shooting, another person injured

DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police are investigating an overnight shooting that took the life of one person and injured another. According to a news release, shortly after 3:45 a.m. police were called to the 700 block of Stokes regarding a person being shot in what appeared to be a targeted incident and not a random act.
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Belmont Park#Shooting#Violent Crime
WSLS

Police identify woman found dead in Roanoke park

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities have identified the woman they said they found dead at a Roanoke park last week. Police identified the woman as Leeann Haun, 37, of Roanoke. Authorities said they received a 911 call around 4:20 a.m. on July 22 and when officers arrived at the scene, they said they found Haun unresponsive with injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSET

1 dead, 1 injured in Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville police department responded to a call of a person being shot at the 700 block of Stokes Street at approximately 3:48 a.m. Officers located 19-year-old Danville native Ja'Quise De'Juan Beard on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Beard was treated at the...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

One dead, one injured after Saturday shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman hurt early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:48 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, the department says officers responded to a call of a person being shot at the 700 block of Stokes Street. When police arrived […]
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBJ7.com

Man killed, woman hurt after shots fired from car in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are investigating an early morning homicide. Police say just after 3:45 a.m. Saturday, they responded to a home in the 700 block of Stokes Street. Officers located 19-year-old Ja’Quise De’Juan Beard on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died after being taken...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Police investigating homicide of 23-year-old

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of the Woodside Village Apartments and surrounding areas in Danville were startled Wednesday night when gunshots were fired. According to police, 23-year-old Darick Richardson III was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Woodside Village Apartments on Piney Forest Road. They say he was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke prepares for National Night Out

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people only interact with law enforcement and first responders when there’s an emergency. “Unfortunately we tend to meet people on the worst day of their life,” said Deputy Chief David Guynn of Roanoke Fire-EMS. “We want citizens to know that when law enforcement...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested as suspect in Campbell County murder

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspicious death in Campbell County has been upgraded to a homicide and a Rustburg man is in custody as a suspect. Matthew McNeil, 54, is charged so far with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in Alleghany County construction accident

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after falling 21 feet to the ground at a construction site in Alleghany County Friday. About 10:43 a.m. July 29, the Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff’s Office, along with paramedics from Selma and Iron Gate, were called to a construction site adjacent to the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, where a construction worker had fallen.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WSET

2 vehicles stolen in Campbell County: Sheriff

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding two vehicles that were stolen. A black 2019 Dodge Journey was stolen from Odara Drive in the Timberlake area, The SUV has a Virginia tag reading UYE-7699. Another vehicle was stolen...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy