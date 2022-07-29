Man arrested for murder after woman found dead in Roanoke’s Belmont Park

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities have identified the woman they said they found dead at a Roanoke park last week. Police identified the woman as Leeann Haun, 37, of Roanoke. Authorities said they received a 911 call around 4:20 a.m. on July 22 and when officers arrived at the scene, they said they found Haun unresponsive with injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

